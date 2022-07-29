Green Bay online school expanding to sixth graders for upcoming academic year

Green Bay's online school program is expanding to sixth graders.

The Katherine Johnson Academy of Enriched Virtual Learning — located on the second floor of Lincoln Elementary — is approaching its second year.

School principal Adam Gloudemans says students saw growth in education at the online school, and wanted to add opportunities for sixth graders.

He says the academy helps a lot of students because it is unique from other virtual learning programs.

"Each student has their own personalized path to success," Gloudemans said. "We create different activities that are specific for each student, which sometimes can be hard when you're managing a classroom of 30 students all day. Where our teachers are able to design those specifically for those students, and then the students are able to come at different periods of time to get that instruction that they need."

Gloudemans says around 100 students have enrolled in the program so far for the upcoming school year, but expects enrollment to pick up very soon.

He says it's possible the program will expand to seventh and eighth graders down the road.

To learn more about the program, more information can be found here .