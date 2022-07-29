Man arrested after allegedly exposing himself, performing lewd act at Columbus Riverwalk

A man who allegedly exposed himself and performed a lewd act in the presence of multiple people at the Columbus Riverwalk was arrested Wednesday.

According to news releases from the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and the Columbus Police Department, 28-year-old Javion Howard was charged with four counts of indecent exposure and a violation of probation.

Howard allegedly exposed himself and performed the act in front of an unnamed woman on July 6. The woman took a photo and provided it to law enforcement investigators. Investigators later identified additional victims, police said.

Howard had a preliminary hearing scheduled for Friday morning in Muscogee County Recorder’s Court.