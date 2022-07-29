ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Man arrested after allegedly exposing himself, performing lewd act at Columbus Riverwalk

By Nick Wooten
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
 4 days ago

A man who allegedly exposed himself and performed a lewd act in the presence of multiple people at the Columbus Riverwalk was arrested Wednesday.

According to news releases from the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and the Columbus Police Department, 28-year-old Javion Howard was charged with four counts of indecent exposure and a violation of probation.

Howard allegedly exposed himself and performed the act in front of an unnamed woman on July 6. The woman took a photo and provided it to law enforcement investigators. Investigators later identified additional victims, police said.

Howard had a preliminary hearing scheduled for Friday morning in Muscogee County Recorder’s Court.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

A Columbus man was shot in the back last year. Was it murder or self-defense?

Iverson Gilyard was walking away from a city park on Aug. 14, 2021, when a 16-year-old pulled out a gun and shot him seven times, four in the back. Columbus police thought this was a clear case of murder, and arrested the teen when they tracked him down six days later. On Feb. 17, a grand jury indicted the youth on charges of murder, aggravated assault and using a gun to commit a crime.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Muscogee County, GA
Muscogee County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performing#Violent Crime#Columbus Riverwalk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

These Columbus women are pushing back against the Supreme Court’s abortion ruling

Heather Herring and her mother Leslie Lanning protested the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade in downtown Columbus on June 30. Speakers stood on the concrete stage on Broadway, delivering calls for action and sharing their reasons for abortion-rights. Dressed in a gray t-shirt and oversized sunglasses, Herring took the microphone and sat on the stage steps, drawing the eyes of everyone attending the protest.
COLUMBUS, GA
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Columbus, GA
2K+
Followers
54
Post
337K+
Views
ABOUT

The Enquirer, which later merged with The Ledger, was founded in 1828, the same year the city of Columbus was incorporated. As the city has grown into the vibrant place to live and work that it is today, so has the media company that started out with it. Providing 24/7 news coverage across mobile, desktop and printed products, the Ledger-Enquirer is committed to being the Chattahoochee Valley's and East Alabama's primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary. Columbus itself is Georgia’s third largest city, and the Ledger-Enquirer is telling the story of its growth, including the development of the world’s longest urban whitewater course on the Chattahoochee River, as well as the downtown migration of Columbus State University’s schools of nursing, music, theater, and studio art. The city is supported by a growing financial and business district that features four publicly traded companies — Aflac Inc., Synovus Financial Corp., Total System Services Inc., and Carmike Cinemas Inc. Nearby Fort Benning, home of the Army’s Maneuver Center of Excellence, is the area’s largest employer.

 https://www.ledger-enquirer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy