Racine drug unit arrest; search warrant nets cocaine, guns, money

Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Family Of Missing Girl Still Asking For Help After 20 YearsJeffery MacMilwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha police seize 4 illegally possessed firearms
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police announced Monday, Aug. 2 that they have recovered four illegally possessed firearms. These firearms are involved in open and active cases, according to police. The Kenosha Police Department seized a tan pistol that they describe as a privately manufactured firearm (ghost gun). Two other pistols...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fleeing driver crashes stolen vehicle in Milwaukee; 1 arrested
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating an accident that occurred Monday, Aug. 1 near 67th and Lancaster. It happened at approximately 5:17 p.m. One was person was arrested – and police continue to seek two additional suspects. According to police, officers observed a reckless vehicle near 64th and Lancaster...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Charges: Racine man went on expletive-filled tirade after being arrested for 4th OWI in Burlington | Crime and Courts
BURLINGTON — A Racine man allegedly went on an expletive-ridden tirade after being arrested for his fourth OWI, including threats to officers. Brian A. McGee, 56, of the 2100 block of Slauson Avenue, was charged with two felony counts of threat to a law enforcement officer, a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (as a fourth offense) and four misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.
2 arrested following drug deal, police chase near 15th and Keefe
Two Milwaukee men were arrested after a drug deal turned into a police pursuit on Sunday. The pursuit ended after police deployed stop sticks.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Water Street shooting; 3 men due in court
MILWAUKEE - The three men charged with shooting and wounding multiple people in one of three shootings in downtown Milwaukee on Friday, May 13 will have their final pre-trial hearing Tuesday, Aug. 2. The shooting happened after the Milwaukee Bucks game – not far from Fiserv Forum and the Deer District.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shot fired into Milwaukee home; 51-year-old woman wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Aug. 1 near 25th and Rogers. It happened at approximately 8:55 p.m. Police say the victim, a 51-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained minor injuries after being struck by gunfire. She was treated on scene. The victim was in her...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield retail theft: Woman sought by police
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are asking for help identifying and locating a woman accused of taking over $180 in products from Pick N Save on July 13. The suspect is described by police as a white female. She is accused of taking two bottles each of Matrix shampoo and conditioner, and four tenderloin steaks.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Crash in Burlington on Schaal Road; critical injuries reported
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - The Racine County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a traffic accident with critical injuries on Schaal Road in the Town of Burlington. Schaal Road is currently closed from Pine Street to Karcher Road. The roadway will be closed for several hours, an update will be provided...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Girl videotaped on hidden camera, Cedarburg man sentenced
CEDARBURG, Wis. - A Cedarburg man has been sentenced to a year-and-a-half in prison. He was accused in 2019 of videotaping a girl with a hidden camera. Christopher Rost, 55, pleaded no contest in April to invading privacy on. As part of a plea deal, a charge of capturing an intimate representation was dismissed.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee freeway reopens: Shooting reported on SB I-43
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office reopened southbound I-43 from Locust Street to the Marquette Interchange around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 after completing an investigation of a reported shooting incident. Officials say there were no injuries. Deputies searched the stretch of interstate for evidence. Traffic backups were...
WISN
Police are searching for the person who fired two shots at Milwaukee hospital
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for the person who fired two shots that struck Ascension Saint Joseph's Hospital on Saturday, August, 27. No one was hurt, but one bullet entered an occupied third-floor hospital room. Hospital officials are not saying whether it was a patient room that was struck. Another bullet hole was visible Monday in the frame between two fourth-floor windows.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine police: Man fired shot after kids shoot BB gun at van
RACINE, Wis. - A Racine man is charged with disorderly conduct and carrying a concealed weapon after a shot fired incident Thursday, July 28. Prosecutors say 32-year-old Adam Neau admitted to firing a shot into the air after kids had been shooting BB guns at moving cars – hitting his vehicle.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Drug bust near Kenosha school, man sentenced to 8 years in prison
KENOSHA, Wis. - A Kenosha man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for a 2021 drug case. Laquonzia Murray, 46, had been accused of dealing drugs out of an apartment that was a few blocks from an elementary school. Court documents show Murray pleaded guilty in March to...
Wisconsin State Patrol to use aerial surveillance in 5 counties this week
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. -- In addition to keeping their eyes on the road, drivers in Wisconsin will have to watch the skies this week.Starting Tuesday, the Wisconsin State Patrol's Air Support Unit will fly overhead look for traffic violations in five counties.Tuesday, the patrol's pilots will monitor Interstate 94 in Waukesha County. The next day, Interstate 39 in Portage County will be the target. On Thursday, Highway 64 in St. Croix County and I-39/90 in Dane County will be surveilled. Highway 51 in Marathon County will have pilots overhead on Saturday."From the air it's much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively," the state patrol said. "When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Absentee ballot loophole? Wisconsin man now investigated for fraud
Can someone request your ballot for you without your permission? A Racine County man said he was proving a security loophole. Now, the state is investigating him for voter fraud.
NBC Chicago
Suspect Arrested in Waukegan Hit-and-Run Crash That Left Teen Girl Dead, 2 Others Injured
A man faces charges in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash in suburban Waukegan on Sunday night that left a teen girl dead and two other family members injured. According to Waukegan police, officers were called to the area between Crescent Avenue and Garrick Avenue at approximately 9:30 p.m. Sunday after reports of a crash.
CBS 58
Wrong-way crash on I-43 and Capitol; driver arrested for OWI
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A crash early this morning forced the closures of all lanes of I-43 in Milwaukee for a couple of hours. Police say an SUV ended up wedged between steel beams of a bridge under construction on I-43 at Capitol Drive. The sheriff's office says the crash...
Two people shot in house in Skokie
SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) -- Two people were shot late Monday in a house in Skokie. The shooting happened in a house at the northwest corner of Kirk Street and East Prairie Road in Skokie – just south of Oakton Street and east of Crawford Avenue. At 4:44 p.m., Skokie police were called to the house for a report of a person shot. They found two people in the house with gunshot wounds, and both were taken to local hospitals.Police said the incident is believed to be the result of a domestic quarrel, and one person is in custody.The conditions of the people who were shot were not released.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee crash near Teutonia and Chambers, 2 cars smashed
MILWAUKEE - Two vehicles were involved in a crash in Milwaukee early Sunday, July 31 near Teutonia and Chambers. It happened around 1:20 a.m. Police say a vehicle (Unit #1) collided with another vehicle (Unit #2) and struck a house. The driver of unit#1 fled the scene on foot. The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Road rage killing: Milwaukee family takes steps in suspect search
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee family is going the extra mile and asking for peace. Every night since Ronald Butler Jr. was killed in a road rage shooting on July 19, his family has been at the scene lighting candles and sharing stories. "This is where we feel the closet to...
