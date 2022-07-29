ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Dog Fatally Mauls 70-Year-Old Woman in Her Own Backyard

By Xander Landen
 4 days ago
Comments / 50

Angie Moore
3d ago

They don't know what caused it to attack because there is no REASON. Pit bulls just snap. And pretty much EVERY time this happens it is unprovoked.

Reply(2)
17
Jus Lyn
2d ago

Stop posting all this and post backing for advocating demise of ALL pitbulls! Until they are banned and stopped from breeding, these murders will continue! DO NOT wait until your " perfect" pitbull kills another child!!!

Reply(1)
10
Patricia Baribault Farmer
3d ago

you should never "play" tug with this type of dog, this includes Doberman, German Shepard, Belgian malinous..Unless they are being used for law enforcement or security.

Reply(1)
4
CBS Minnesota

Man, woman charged with raping 13-year-old girl in central Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man and a woman from central Minnesota are charged with raping a 13-year-old girl last weekend.  Jordan Freitag, 23, of Renville, is facing six counts of criminal sexual conduct, documents filed in Renville County show. Kelsey Jones, 20, of Willmar, is also charged with aiding and abetting.  According to the criminal complaints, the victim told investigators this week that Freitag drugged her over the weekend and she woke up naked in his bed, where he raped her and Jones forcibly aided in the acts. The victim told Freitag to stop several times, the girl told investigators, but Freitag...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Girl, 12, walks over a mile to get help for four-year-old sister after they were both stabbed

An injured 12-year-old girl walked almost a mile to seek help for her four-year-old sister after both were stabbed, it was reported.The four-year-old was found dead in her Longwood home despite her 12-year-old sibling’s efforts to walk a mile away to a McDonald’s restaurant to find help, said Florida police on Thursday.Officers were first called to the Longwood home on Highland Street near Seminole Avenue just after 5.30am.Police said the girls’ 39-year-old father Juan Braco Torres was also injured with self-inflicted stab wounds.He has since been named a “person of interest” in connection to the stabbings.The elder sister and...
LONGWOOD, FL
The Independent

Man dies days after police found him unconscious with pet snake around his neck

A man who was found unconscious with his 15-foot pet snake wrapped around his neck and strangling him has died in the hospital. Elliot Senseman, 27, died on Monday in the hospital due to "anoxic brain injury," according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. Police arrived at Mr Senseman’s Pennsylvania home last Wednesday to find the animal wrapped around his neck. Mr Senseman was unconscious when police found him and had reportedly suffered from cardiac arrest after the snake began to constrict around his neck. Responding officers shot and killed the snake so they could safely remove it from...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
TheDailyBeast

Brothers Aged 10 and 14 Turn Themselves in After Gruesome Traffic Cone Slaying

Two brothers, aged just 10 and 14, have turned themselves in to Philadelphia police after video allegedly captured them among a group of kids who beat 72-year-old James Lambert to death with traffic cones on June 24. Video of the incident, which went viral upon its release Friday, showed the group smiling, laughing and recording on cell phones as Lambert fled for his life. Authorities said Lambert died a day later at a local hospital from head injuries and the children fled. Police said no formal charges have been filed yet against the two brothers, who handed themselves in Monday, and their identities were not released. The other five involved—two boys, three girls—have not been arrested. Assistant District Attorney Joanne Pescatore told CBS 3 that a meeting between homicide detectives and the boys’ attorney is scheduled, and police hope to learn the names of the other children involved then.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
