Can Jay See Ghosts Now? Watch First Season 2 Footage and Speculate!

By Matt Webb Mitovich
 4 days ago

Sam and Jay are getting ready for the arrival of their (second) first B&B guests in the first footage from Season 2 of the CBS hitcom Ghosts . But how exactly is Jay doing after taking a plunge through the front hall’s dilapidated floor in the Season 1 finale?

The video above swiftly recaps Season 1 of Ghosts , which emerged as last season’s top-rated and most watched new comedy and tied Young Sheldon as the No. 1 comedy overall. The final seconds, though, unroll some new Season 2 footage, in which Jay (played by Utkarsh Ambudkar) — recuperating after falling with his wife Sam (Rose McIver) through the aforementioned front hall floor — wonders if his own head trauma, as happened with Sam in the series premiere, will enable him to actually see their home’s resident spectres.

Jay then sets out to roam the dwelling, calling out for the ghosts in hopes that they now are visible to him as well. But is his theory correct? Scrutinize the teaser’s very final frames — namely Jay’s eyeline as Sam addresses the ghosts ahead of their first B&B guests’ arrival — and get to speculating!

Ghosts Season 2 premieres Thursday, Sept. 29 at a new time, 8:30/7:30c, where it will now lead out of Young Sheldon and be poised to scare up bigger numbers.

Ghosts was a bit of an island” airing between Al and B Positive (and then How We Roll ), CBS Entertainment chief Kelly Kahl told TVLine in May. “It impressively grew on its own, and this is a show we want to continue to build. There’s still a ton of people who haven’t seen it… so this is a way we could not only support it , but use it to help [lead-out] So Help Me Todd , which is a lighter kind of drama with a lot of comedy. It won’t feel like a jarring transition from 8:30 to 9.”

Want scoop on Ghosts Season 2, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .

