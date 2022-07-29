MIHealthyLife will strengthen health care coverage for Michiganders

Governor Whitmer Announces Five Rebuilding Our Bridges Projects Starting This Month as the Total Completed Rises to Seven Bridges. LANSING, Mich. – Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the final five bridges set to be fixed under her Rebuilding Our Bridges program are scheduled to begin this month. The bridges include Sand Creek Highway over River Raisin in Lenawee County, Iosco Road over Red Cedar River in Livingston County, Dollarville Road over Teaspoon Creek in Luce County, 26 Mile Road Bridge over Clinton River in Macomb County, and Nottawa Road over Prairie River in St. Joseph County.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO