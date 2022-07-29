2nd man charged with reckless homicide for overdose death in Sparta

www.weau.com
Related
wwisradio.com
Stand off in Millston ends with no injuries
On Monday, August 1, 2022 at about 05:22 AM the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. responded to W6563 US Highway 12, Town of Millston, Jackson County Wisconsin, for a report. of a burglary in progress at the Buck Stops Here Saloon and Grill. Jackson County Deputies, along with personnel from...
x1071.com
Man Arrested In Lancaster Trying To Sell Meth Sentenced To Prison
A man arrested last year with about a pound of meth in Lancaster has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison. 44 year old Carl Rabe, of Baraboo and formerly of Boscobel, was sentenced after previously pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. During an investigation, law enforcement officers identified several people, including Rabe, who distributed significant amounts of methamphetamine in western Wisconsin. One of those persons was Christopher Fernette of Prairie du Chien, who was sentenced last month to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of meth with intent to distribute. Rabe was arrested in a parking lot in Lancaster on October 20, 2021 attempting to sell meth.
news8000.com
Nekoosa man killed in rollover crash in Jackson County
CITY POINT, Wis. (WKBT) — A 28-year-old Nekoosa, Wis., man was killed Friday when he was ejected from the vehicle he was driving on Hwy. 54 near in the Township of City Point, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Zachary A. Ross died in the one-vehicle crash,...
WEAU-TV 13
28-year-old man dead after single-vehicle crash in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Jackson County Friday. According to a media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, July 29 around 2:03 p.m. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were informed of a man lying in the road on Highway 54 near Panter Road in the Township of City Point.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wwisradio.com
Fatal Hwy 54 Motorcycle Accident
On July 29, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were called to Hwy 54 near Panter Road in the Township of City Point. A caller stated that a man was laying in the road. Deputies arrived on scene and found that the man had been ejected from a vehicle during a one vehicle accident. An investigation found that the vehicle had entered the ditch while traveling west bound on Highway 54, and rolled. The driver was ejected from the vehicle.
wrcitytimes.com
Nekoosa drug bust details released
NEKOOSA – Two Nekoosa residents are facing multiple drug-related charges, following their arrests July 29. According to Nekoosa Police Chief Shawn Woods, Kevin Komatz, 34, and Stevie Sullivan, 32, were taken into custody and booked into the Wood County jail for probation violations. On July 29, members of the...
WEAU-TV 13
One person hurt after vehicle fire in Vernon County
TOWN OF COON, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a vehicle fire in Vernon County Friday. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on July 29 around 5:09 p.m. authorities received a report of a vehicle on fire on County Road B near Olson Lane in the Town of Coon. The vehicle driven by a 37-year-old man was hauling a camper southbound on County Road B when he saw flames coming from the underside of his vehicle’s hood.
WEAU-TV 13
21-year-old Alma man hurt in rollover crash Saturday near Mondovi
TOWN OF MONDOVI (Buffalo County), Wis. (WEAU) - A man is hurt after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Buffalo County early Saturday morning. In a release, the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department said a 21-year-old Alma man was seriously hurt in a crash around midnight Saturday and had to be flown to a hospital due to his injuries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alert issued for RV travel trailer stolen from Westby
Vernon County Sheriff's Office issued an alert for a stolen RV travel trailer Monday.
WEAU-TV 13
No injuries reported after multiple single-vehicle crashes in Vernon County
VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -No injuries are reported after multiple single-vehicle crashes in Vernon County Saturday. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on July 30 around 12:43 a.m. a single-vehicle crash occurred on State Highway 56 near Plainview Road in the Town of Liberty. Authorities determined a pickup truck traveling westbound on State Highway 56 lost control, left the roadway, and hit a utility pole.
cwbradio.com
No Charges Filed in Incident Involving 6-Year-Old Wood County Boy Hit by a Bus
Wood County officials have decided not to press charges in the tragic incident regarding a 6-year-old Wood County boy hit by a school bus near Aburndale. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, in March of 2021, 6-year-old Tyson Hoffman became “affixed” to the front of his school bus as the driver began driving away. Tyson then went under the bus 250 yards from his driveway and then was struck by the rear passenger side wheels, killing him. On May 24th, a report by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation stated that no violations were found in the post-crash inspection.
Sparta firefighters receive over 2,000 cans of emergency drinking water
The Sparta Area Fire District was donated 2,300 cans of emergency drinking water.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cwbradio.com
Neillsville Woman Facing Charges of Elder Abuse Appears in Clark County Court
A Neillsville woman facing charges of elder abuse appeared in Clark County Court on Tuesday. According to the criminal complaint, a man stated that his girlfriend, Farron Dignin, kicked him out of a truck and he fell and broke his leg. Dignin then drove leaving him in the freezing weather.
wrcitytimes.com
Multiple agencies respond to multi-structure fire in Nekoosa
NEKOOSA – Two garages were total losses, and their adjacent homes suffered significant fire and water damage, in a weekend fire in Nekoosa. According to a press release from Chief Mike Hartje, the Nekoosa Fire Department was dispatched just after 6 p.m. on July 30 to a garage fire at 420 S. Section Street. Upon arrival, crews encountered a detached garage fully engulfed in flames and smoke, with fire quickly spreading to the home on the property, along with an adjacent house and detached garage at 412 S. Section St.
hometownbroadcasting.com
7/28/22 FDL County Fatal Accident Names Released
Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s officials have released the names of those involved in a fatal two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Van Dyne and Kinker Roads in the Town of Friendship Tuesday afternoon. Seventy-five-year-old John and 76-year-old Maryann Steffes of Fond du Lac were heading east on Kinker Road when John failed to stop at a stop sign. Nineteen-year-old Alondra Munoz of North Fond du Lac was heading south on Van Dyne Road and struck John’s vehicle sending both vehicles off the road. John died in the accident Maryann was flown to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah with serious injuries. Seventy-year-old Zavala Perez of North Fond du Lac, a passenger in Alondra’s vehicle was taken to St. Agnes Hospital. Alondra and another passenger 49-year-old Ilda Guzman of North Fond du Lac were not injured in the crash. The accident happened about 4:14 Tuesday afternoon.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire Co. family keeps love of land alive in a new way
ELEVA, Wis. (WEAU) -In a state known for its dairy products, one farm family is growing a summertime staple in the hills of western Wisconsin. For generations Andrea Nyseth’s family has called this land north of Eleva home. Her grandparents bought the land from the railroad turning it into a dairy farm.
wizmnews.com
Felon holding gun arrested during incident near downtown La Crosse
La Crosse police have arrested three people during an incident in the 800 block of 5th Avenue South. Officers were called to the scene during the noon hour on Monday, after getting reports of a fight. Chauncey Winters was involved in the fight. The 36-year-old is being charged with battery,...
WSAW
Wisconsin Rapids seeing big increase in emergency response calls
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Fire departments across the state are responding to increased calls on a monthly basis, and Wisconsin rapids saw one of the biggest increases in response calls in the state last year. “In 2020 we ran 3976 calls. And in 2021 we actually had a huge...
WBAY Green Bay
ASP investigates homicide in Jackson County
An area of low pressure will move into our area tonight swinging a cold front through our area. This front will bring a line of storms through the region. We’re going to end the weekend on a pretty sunny and warm note, although an uptick in humidity will occur during the day.
Three arrested, one with a handgun, following fight on La Crosse’s South Side
Police arrested three people following a fight Monday afternoon.
Comments / 3