Special Weather Statement issued for St. Charles, Upper Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-02 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-02 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: St. Louis A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL ST. LOUIS COUNTY At 349 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles north of Mountain Iron, or 19 miles southwest of Lake Vermilion, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Virginia, Mountain Iron, Gilbert, Cook, Perch Lake, Franklin, Angora, Kinney, Shermans Corner, Side Lake, Snake Trail, Big Rice Lake, Idington, and Mcarthy Beach State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN ・ 1 HOUR AGO