Isaias Godina Named Monmouth Little Lions Baseball League Vernon Schaub Award Winner

Monmouth College’s Class of 2021 had 98% Outcomes Rate in Jobs or Grad School
When it comes to Monmouth College students solving problems in the world of science, May graduate Matt Simonson had few peers. A biochemistry major, Simonson graduated summa cum laude, and he will take the next steps in his education at the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Chicago. But...
Hard Work and Dedication Showcased at Henderson County Youth Livestock Exhibition
Hard work, quality care, and dedication paid off as 4-H members in Henderson County showcased their animals at this year’s Henderson County Fair. These events provide an opportunity for youth to display sportsmanship and exude confidence as they showed the “best of the best” during the annual livestock and animal shows.
Beverly A. Miller
Beverly A. Miller,84, of Cameron, IL, died at 4:18 am, Saturday, July 30, 2022, at OSF St. Mary Medical Center, Galesburg, IL. Beverly was born July 3, 1938, in Kewanee, IL, the daughter of Tony and Dorothy (Griffin) Vlahovich. She was raised and educated in Kewanee, graduating from Kewanee High School in 1957 and she later attended Golden West College in southern California. Beverly married Douglas Miller on July 2, 1966, in Las Vegas, NV and he survives. Doug and Beverly lived in California from 1965-1980 and moved to Cameron in 1980. Beverly was an Artist and Art Instructor. She owned and operated Beverly’s Art Shoppe in Cameron since 1980. She also owned and operated the Art Shoppe and Gallery in Garden Grove, CA for 5 years. She was a member of the Coldbrook Christian Church. Beverly was very active in several art-based organizations including the ILL World organization, since 1991; the World of China Organization since 1996 where she served as President in 2005-2006, the Porcelain Art Teachers of Illinois, serving as Vice-president for 19 years; the International Porcelain Artists member since 1992 and the Petal by Petal Art Guild which was organized in 2001 and she served as President for 6 years. Survivors include her husband; one son, Derek W. (Becky) Miller; stepson, Tyler McDonald and stepdaughter, Kylie McDonald. She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Rubis and 2 sister, Gloria Harris and Norma Foockle. Cremation has been accorded. No services or visitation are planned at this time. Interment will place at Warren County Memorial Park, Monmouth at a later date. McGuire & Davies Funeral Home and Crematory, Monmouth is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.mcguireanddaviesfuneralhome.com.
Juana Artiaga
Juana Artiaga, 96, of Monmouth, IL, passed away at 10:40 am, Sunday, July 31, 2022 at her home. Juana was born March 29, 1926 in El Jaral, Jalisco, Mexico, the daughter of Juan Ibarra and Victoriana (Briones) Ibarra. She was raised and educated in Mexico. Juana married Salvador C. Artiaga...
Galesburg Community Video Tour Now Available
Community promotional videos are now available on the home page of the City of Galesburg website. The videos, created by CGI Communications, Inc., highlight the many wonderful components that shape Galesburg, including visitor attractions, history, economic development, education, and community organizations. “We wanted to communicate to the world the many...
City of Monmouth to Discuss Ordinance on Regulation of Golf Carts at Monday Night’s Meeting
ORDINANCE NO. 22-020 AN ORDINANCE REGULATING THE OPERATION OF CERTAIN. GOLF CARTS, LOW SPEED VEHICLES AND OTHER NON-HIGHWAY VEHICLES. WHEREAS, the City of Monmouth is a home rule municipality as described in. Section 6(a), Article VII of the 1970 Constitution of the State of Illinois; and. WHEREAS, the City of...
Public Information Meeting on Improvement of a Shared Use Path along S. Lake Storey and US 150
The City of Galesburg will hold a Public Information Meeting concerning the proposed improvement of a Shared Use Path along S. Lake Storey Road and US 150 from the existing path on the north side of Lake Storey to Carl Sandburg College. The public information meeting will be held at Galesburg City Hall at 55 W. Tompkins St., Galesburg, IL, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 PM. The meeting will be conducted in an open house format. All persons interested in this project are invited to attend this meeting. Persons with a disability planning to attend this meeting should contact the person listed in this Notice by July 29, 2022 to make arrangements for participating. The contact may be by telephone, in writing, by fax or by telecommunications device for the deaf (TTY).
MPD Chief Switzer Reminds Residents of Road Closures Ahead of Annual Car Show
Each year the Monmouth Police Department provides security at the annual Maple City Street Machines Car Show in Monmouth to keep all attendees safe. Police Chief Joe Switzer says Monmouth residents and guests can expect the same road closures and procedures as in the years’ past:. “It is going...
Fight Involving At Least 100 Under Investigation
The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports that at least 100 people were involved in a fight at the Peoria Speedway Saturday night. A four-year-old child had been reported to be punched in the face, but by the time officers arrived, the fighting in the stands and on the track was over. Sheriff Chris Watkins says they have a photo of the person who is accused of hitting the child and they are still investigating.
Local Law Enforcement Continue to Battle Street Drug Concerns
Combating drugs is not only a nationwide problem. Warren County Sheriff Martin Edwards says local law enforcement are battling underground methamphetamine:. “It’s a national problem and it’s a big one. People that use meth they don’t think straight. They end up somewhat animated, fight or flight syndrome starts kicking in high and they involve themselves in things they wouldn’t normally do, but when you become a chronic user, you kind of fall off the cliff. Then you are going to end up right back with us frequently. It is just not uncommon to be involved in an arrest situation and find it on somebody’s person and we don’t like that.”
