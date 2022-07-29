City of Cedar Park earns perfect AAA bond rating from S&P Global

www.fox7austin.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox7austin.com
Free COVID-19 vaccine clinics being held August 2-5 around Travis County
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Public Health (APH) and Travis County announced they are partnering with local community organizations to provide free COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the county for events from August 2-5. Clinics are open to all eligible individuals without registration or appointment and require neither identification nor insurance. All vaccinations are free.
fox7austin.com
Water capacity to remain above drought stage 2 trigger, LCRA predicts
HUTTO, Texas - With Hutto now in Stage 3 restrictions, attaching a sprinkler to a hose is no longer allowed. The option of watering from a handheld hose remains, but is limited under the new restrictions. This means a dry August and dry yard for homeowners like Thomas Elam. "I...
fox7austin.com
Austin seeing higher levels of ground-level ozone
AUSTIN, Texas - The dog days of summer are here, and ‘tis the season for smog. "Generally when people talk about smog, we're talking about a chemical called ground-level ozone," said Anton Cox, the Air Quality Program Manager at the Austin-based nonprofit Capital Area Council of Governments (CAPCOG). That’s...
fox7austin.com
Multiple departments responding to 250-acre fire in Blanco County
BLANCO, Texas - A fire in Blanco County near the Hays County line has led to some evacuations Tuesday afternoon. Multiple fire departments are on scene of a large vegetation fire on FM 165 in the area of Las Colinas Drive. According to Blanco County Emergency Management, the fire is currently estimated at 250 acres by air assets on scene.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox7austin.com
Triple digit streak continues but cooler temps possibly on the way
AUSTIN, Texas - Hotter times are ahead as the Dog Days of Summer roll on. The dome of high pressure is still dominating and putting a lid on the atmosphere, so we can't get any cooling showers. Instead, the triple-digit streak will climb to 18. It brings us closer to...
fox7austin.com
Triple digit temperatures remain after hottest July on record
AUSTIN, Texas - It's a new week and a new month, but it's the same weather story. We just experienced the hottest July ever and the hot spell will not let up today with high pressure large and in charge. The triple-digit streak will continue at 17 and only ten...
fox7austin.com
More than 50 crossing guard positions open at Austin-area schools
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Public Works is looking to fill more than 50 crossing guard positions at schools across the city. The shortage is nearly double the historical average of 20-30 vacancies heading into the 2022-23 school year, according to the city. Crossing guards earn $15 per hour and work...
fox7austin.com
New Austin ISD police chief shares security protocols in place ahead of school year
AUSTIN, Texas - On the first day in his new role, Austin ISD police chief Wayne Sneed shared his goals and discussed the upcoming school year. When it comes to infrastructure, new security measures include upgraded cameras and alarms funded by a 2017 bond. TEA grant money also provided funding to install bullet-resistant material at school entryways which should be completed shortly.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox7austin.com
Major detour as NB I-35, US 183 flyover to be closed this week
For those planning on heading north on 183 this week, be prepared to go a different way as a major detour is set to take place. FOX 7 Austin's Kelly Saberi has details.
fox7austin.com
What is dry lightning?
AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texas desperately needs rain, but as dangerous fire conditions continue, storms brings another threat: dry lightning. This time of year a thunderstorm is great as it cools things down, it brings rain, and they just look pretty, but those same storms can produce wildfires. That's because the lightning that comes from the storms can strike well outside the rain footprint. If that happens anything flammable can be set ablaze.
fox7austin.com
Officials responding to 2-story structure fire in Travis County
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - Travis County ESD #12 is responding to a two-story structure fire in Manor. Officials say the fire is well involved, and has spread to about two acres of brush and grass. Forward progression of the fire has stopped. Austin-Travis County EMS says it has transported two...
fox7austin.com
University of Texas Tower Shooting: 2022 marks 56 years
AUSTIN, Texas - August 1, 2022 marks 56 years since the warm Austin morning when just before noon 25-year-old engineering student and former marine Charles Whitman took an elevator to the top of The University of Texas Tower and killed 16 people including an unborn child, and injured 31 others in the span of 96 minutes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox7austin.com
Loop 360 at Spicewood Springs closed due to multi-vehicle crash
AUSTIN, Texas - A crash involving a cement truck has closed the intersection at Loop 360 and Spicewood Springs in Northwest Austin in all directions Tuesday afternoon. The Austin Fire Department says the intersection will be closed until at least 4 p.m. due to a crash involving a cement truck and three other vehicles.
fox7austin.com
Swimming at Blue Hole in Wimberley suspended due to bacteria, visibility
WIMBERLEY, Texas - Officials say that Blue Hole in Wimberley has been closed to swimming due to unsafe conditions. Swimming will be suspended beginning August 1 and last until August 15 and officials say if bacteria and visibility conditions remain the same then swimming will be suspended for another two weeks.
fox7austin.com
Democratic Socialists of America holds Organized Labor for Reproductive Justice Rally
AUSTIN, Texas - Local chapters of Democratic Socialists of America held an Organized Labor for Reproductive Justice Rally and Resource Fair at the Federal Courthouse in Austin. They're calling for abortion rights. The event included labor unions, activists, and abortion funds. Organizers say the resource fair brings together everyone from...
fox7austin.com
Did You Know?: Effect of Saharan dust on 2022 hurricane season
AUSTIN, Texas - We've seen a relatively calm Atlantic hurricane season so far this year, and the reason behind that is all that Saharan dust. Things have been very active in the Eastern Pacific currently with two named storms: Hurricane Frank and Tropical Storm Georgette. However, that hasn't been the case in the Atlantic.
fox7austin.com
Austin police looking for missing woman last seen in East Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a woman last seen in East Austin. APD says 25-year-old Destiny Renea Montelongo was last seen on Friday, July 29 near Airport Boulevard and Springdale Boulevard. She is described as a white female, 5'3" and...
fox7austin.com
Public safety commissioners discuss APD use of LRADs
AUSTIN, Texas - On Monday, Austin public safety commissioners discussed the police department’s policies and tactics for responding to protests after community members brought up concerns. A long range acoustic device, or LRAD, delivers loud sounds over long distances. Studies show people have reported hearing loss, ear pain, and...
fox7austin.com
Investigators waiting for autopsy results on body found in Spring Branch
SPRING BRANCH, Texas - A body found Friday night is believed to be that of a Spring Branch woman who was reported missing in mid-July. The possible remains of 45-year-old Shana DiMambro were found in a dry retention pond just a few hundred feet from the RV she shared with her husband, who reported her missing on July 19th.
Comments / 0