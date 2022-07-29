Sauron In LOTR: Rings Of Power Will Show Up In An Unexpected Way, Showrunner Says

www.gamespot.com
Related
Gamespot
Who's Who In Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power, New And Canon Characters Explained
We caught up with the cast of Prime Video's upcoming Lord of the Rings TV show to learn everything we could about the ch. The Lord of the Rings TV show, Rings of Power has a pretty massive cast, to say the least. There are over twenty characters being introduced in the first season alone, some familiar, many original to the show. And even the characters you might recognize--like Elrond and Galadriel--are being placed in wildly different contexts that we saw in the Peter Jackson trilogy. Afterall, this story is set hundreds of years before the events of Fellowship and during a period where even the source material is sometimes wildly vague.
Gamespot
Tales Of The Walking Dead Review - AMC's Undead Spinoff Is Liberating, But Inconsistent
The thing about zombies is they're evergreen. Better than that, they're adaptable. You can put the undead in pretty much any time period, story setting, or genre and they'll have the potential to thrive as an added narrative layer. Zombie western? Sure why not. Zombies in medieval Korea? That works. Zombie love story? Yeah, go for it. Naturally, that means Tales of The Walking Dead, a zombie anthology series spinning off from the AMC's long-running tentpole drama, is at the very least a good idea on paper. After watching three of the series' first four episodes of its forthcoming debut season it's a decent idea in practice too, though it already shows signs of wildly varying quality from story to story.
Gamespot
Star Wars Alum John Boyega Doesn't Want To Join The MCU
In a recent interview, John Boyega (the Star Wars sequel trilogy) denied rumors that he is joining the MCU. "That's not in the vision for me now," Boyega told Men's Health. "I want to do nuanced things. I want to donate my services to original indie films that come with new, fresh ideas, because I know it's real hard to top Iron Man in that universe."
Gamespot
Nick Offerman Joins Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning
Nick Offerman will be joining the already massive cast for the upcoming Mission: Impossible sequel, Dead Reckoning. Offerman made a name for himself playing Ron Swanson on the NBC hit Parks and Rec and will star in the upcoming Amazon Prime series, A League of Their Own. Writer/director Christopher McQuarrie...
RELATED PEOPLE
Gamespot
Legend of Zero
Sign In to follow. Follow Legend of Zero, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Echoes Of Mana Gets New Content With The Labyrinth Of Lost Heroes Update
Square Enix has announced a new update for its action RPG mobile game Echoes of Mana. Starting on August 4, players can obtain rewards for the 100th Day Anniversary Campaign, including campaign rewards, 100 summons' worth of tickets from login bonuses, missions, and quests. From now until August 31, players...
Gamespot
The Flash Will End With Season 9 At The CW
DC show The Flash will end with its upcoming Season 9 at The CW, which is set to begin production in September. The final season will be 13 episodes and air sometime in 2023. "Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor, and spectacle," said series executive producer and showrunner Eric Wallace in a release (via Variety). "And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race. So many amazing people have given their talents, time, and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week. So, as we get ready to honor the show's incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers, and crew over the years who helped make The Flash such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world."
Gamespot
The One Chapter 1
Sign In to follow. Follow The One Chapter 1, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
First 16 Minutes Of Gotham Knights Gameplay Has Been Revealed
Warner Bros. Games has released a good chunk of gameplay for its upcoming game Gotham Knights, with IGN debuting the first 16 minutes of the action RPG. While players will be able to choose between four of Batman's protégés including Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin, the video puts Batgirl in the spotlight.
Gamespot
Don't Expect Mortal Kombat News At Evo 2022, Says Ed Boon
The biggest celebration of fighting games in the industry, Evo 2022, begins in a few short days, and its approach has been peppered with speculation about the future of the genre. While plenty of franchises will see big updates this weekend, one series won't be getting any news: Mortal Kombat.
Gamespot
Jamie Lee Curtis Joins Haunted Mansion Movie As Madame Leota
The upcoming Justin Simien-directed live-action Haunted Mansion movie has found its Madame Leota with the head of Jamie Lee Curtis. Joining Curtis will be LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Rosario Dawson, and Danny DeVito. This will be the second live-action adaptation of the world-renowned Disney attraction, with the first...
Gamespot
Gotham Knights Will Explore Batgirl And Red Hood's Shared History Of Trauma
In Gotham Knights, Nightwing, Red Hood, Robin, and Batgirl take up Batman's crusade in the wake of his death. Their fight for justice leads to a battle against the Court of Owls, a clandestine organization that has existed in Gotham for decades right under their noses. In the same way I wondered why WB Games Montréal chose Tim Drake's Robin as opposed to Stephanie Brown or Damian Wayne, I've also pondered why the studio decided to use Barbara Gordon's Batgirl. She is by far the most popular Batgirl, but many cool women have donned that mantle. For WB Games Montréal, however, it was important to have Barbara out in the field with the others, front and center in the story.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
Gamespot
Royal Idiots
Sign In to follow. Follow Royal Idiots, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
U.K.・
Gamespot
Hi Eggplant!
Sign In to follow. Follow Hi Eggplant!, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Gamespot
Aero Tales Online: The World - Anime MMORPG
Sign In to follow. Follow Aero Tales Online: The World - Anime MMORPG, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Clash Of Clans Is Celebrating 10 Years With An Exaggerated Retrospective
Clash of Clans is a huge mobile hit and has been since it released 10 years ago. A decade of millions of engaged players is an impressive run, but developer Supercell decided 10 years wasn’t quite long enough, so to celebrate the anniversary milestone, it has created a strange alternate universe where Clash of Clans has been around for 40 years. To make up for the 30 years where players weren’t able to enjoy Clash of Clans, Supercell has created a number of videos, images, apparel, breakfast cereals, and more to fill the gap.
Gamespot
Lego Atari 2600 Is Here, And It's A Retro Delight
The Lego Atari 2600 launched today, August 1, exclusively at the Lego Store for $240. If you enjoyed building the Lego NES, you're going to have a great time with the Atari 2600. This mammoth set faithfully recreates the most iconic design of the 2600, making it a stellar display piece for retro gamers and those who are nostalgic for their childhood favorite. The price is a bit steep at $240--though it's actually less expensive than the newly re-priced Lego NES--but the build has a tremendous design and includes some neat flourishes. And if you show it to family and friends, they might even mistake it for the real thing.
Gamespot
Escape Yourself
Sign In to follow. Follow Escape Yourself, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Comments / 0