Keeping the Centuries-Old Tradition of Venetian Bookbinding Alive

Vejrpigerne ('The Weather Girls')
Older cities often have some sort of weather forecasting device near the town square. Some are as simple as a weather vane, while others are a bit more complex. In Copenhagen, a duo of young women began predicting the weather for the capital in the 1930s. Known as Vejrpigerne, or...
The Next Generation of a Rare Frog Captured in a Poetic Portrait
Deep in northern Ecuador’s dense, humid cloud forests, at the very tip of a single frond of a single fern, the population of one of the world’s rarest frogs was poised to increase—hopefully. Photographer and biologist Jaime Culebras captured this backlit image of Wiley’s glass frog (Nymphargus...
Podcast: Concrete Animals of Mexico
Listen and subscribe on Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast apps. In this episode of The Atlas Obscura Podcast, Abbey Perault gives listeners an introduction to the long-unknown creator behind the widely known concrete fauna of Mexico’s urban playscapes. Our podcast is an audio guide to the...
Church of St. Francis of Assisi
European Roman Catholic churches are typically marked by their austere design. And while the exterior of St. Francis’ Basilica fits the mold, its doors open up to an explosion of color. The church, among the first tall brick-and-sandstone built in Krakow, was originally consecrated in the 13th century. Hundreds...
The Duke of Wellington’s Mounting Stone
Along London’s famous Pall Mall, amongst its many fashionable buildings, you can find one of Britain’s most famous private social clubs, the Athenaeum Club, long famed for its membership, which has encompassed the most powerful gentlemen of British society for almost 200 years. Outside this prestigious site, is...
U.K.・
