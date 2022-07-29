ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Suspect wearing chains escapes police after arraignment in Eastpointe

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Eastpointe police are looking for a suspect who escaped while be transported to a van Monday. Police said that Devonta Deshawn Moore, 18, was being to taken to the van with other inmates when he ran away. He had been arraigned and was headed to the Macomb County Jail around 10:20 a.m.
EASTPOINTE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Bond for accused Southfield Freeway road rage shooter set at $1M

DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - A Detroit man accused of shooting at another driver on the Southfield Freeway last month is facing charges. Nicholas Wilson, 24, is charged with assault with intent to murder, assault to cause great bodily harm, possession of weapon by felon and carry concealed weapon. He was also charged with second-offense habitual offender in connection with the July 14 shooting. His bond was set at $1 million.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Oakland County, MI
Oakland County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Pontiac, MI
Pontiac, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

Work supervisor charged with killing Oakland County man who drove company truck home after argument

PONTIAC, Mich. – A work supervisor has been charged with killing an Oakland County employee who drove a company truck home after the two men got into an argument at work. Officials said Nathanial Marceal Ebarra, 27, of Pontiac, and Daniel Leroy Brotemarkle, 25, also of Pontiac, got into an altercation June 27 at work. Ebarra was Brotemarkle’s supervisor, according to authorities.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland County Jail marks golden anniversary

It’s the “Big 5-0” for OCJ. This Wednesday, Aug. 3, marks the 50th anniversary of operations at the Oakland County Jail. Measuring approximately 270,500 square feet, the jail spans 12.7 acres at the county’s government complex in Pontiac. Construction got underway in December 1969, with the cost for the new facility estimated at $9 million. Once completed, it replaced the Wayne Street Jail, which opened in 1922 near the corner of Wayne and Huron streets in downtown Pontiac. That facility was built for $382,678 to house 88 inmates but soon expanded to handle 259 inmates, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Co Worker#Murder#Violent Crime#Woodland Drive#Oakland County Sheriff
The Oakland Press

Double homicide case advanced to circuit court

The case against one of three suspects in a fatal shooting of two men in Hazel Park in January was advanced to Oakland County Circuit Court at the conclusion of a preliminary exam July 29. Michael Antoine Hicks, 39, is charged with two counts of first-degree homicide, conspiracy to commit...
HAZEL PARK, MI
The Oakland Press

New trial date for motel murder case

Trial has been rescheduled for the second of two men charged for a 2020 fatal shooting at a Waterford motel. James Dale Williams, 23, faces charges of first-degree homicide, felonious assault and felony firearms for the death of Michael Johnson, killed March 18, 2020 at McGuire’s Motel on Telegraph Road. His trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 3, postponed from the previously scheduled July 25 date due to an issue with attorney availability.
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Eastpointe man trying to ‘track down his wife’ arrested going 131 mph in Mustang, police say

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police said they arrested an Eastpointe man who was trying to “track down his wife” because he was driving his Mustang 131 mph on the highway. Michigan State Police troopers said they were on patrol overnight when they saw a Ford Mustang going 131 mph on eastbound I-696 near Dequindre Road, which is in the area of the Madison Heights-Warren border.
EASTPOINTE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cwbchicago.com

Man hit River North bouncer in the face with a hammer, prosecutors say

A man faces felony charges for allegedly hitting a River North bouncer in the face with a hammer. The alleged attack occurred while the victim was working security at Mother Hubbard’s, 5 West Hubbard, around 10:30 p.m. on June 16. He was speaking with customers when Anthony Strozier, 31, walked up and sprayed him with pepper spray, Assistant State’s Attorney Steven Haamid said during a bail hearing on Friday. He said some of the customers were also affected by the pepper spray.
FLINT, MI
The Oakland Press

70-year-old Waterford man dies in Pontiac crash

A 70-year-old Waterford Township man is dead after being struck by a by a vehicle in Pontiac Sunday, July 31. Andrew Golden was attempting to cross Woodward Avenue around 5:20 a.m., when he was hit by a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. The Equinox...
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Sentencing hearing delayed for man who killed his mom at age 16

A Miller hearing scheduled for a judge to decide whether a life sentence is warranted for convicted killer Muhammad Al-Tantawi isn’t happening this week as initially planned due to a change in his legal representation. A Miller hearing, named after the historic 2012 Miller v. Alabama case, is required...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy