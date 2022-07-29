www.theoaklandpress.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel MavenMichigan State
Despite Controversy, Detroit City Council Approves $60 Million In Property Tax BreaksTaxBuzzDetroit, MI
Did The Tigers Just Draft Their Next Super-Star?IBWAADetroit, MI
On this day July 19, 1942, George Washington Carver, arrived in Dearborn, Michigan at the invitation of Henry FordTour Tyler TexasDearborn, MI
Related
fox2detroit.com
Suspect wearing chains escapes police after arraignment in Eastpointe
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Eastpointe police are looking for a suspect who escaped while be transported to a van Monday. Police said that Devonta Deshawn Moore, 18, was being to taken to the van with other inmates when he ran away. He had been arraigned and was headed to the Macomb County Jail around 10:20 a.m.
fox2detroit.com
Bond for accused Southfield Freeway road rage shooter set at $1M
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - A Detroit man accused of shooting at another driver on the Southfield Freeway last month is facing charges. Nicholas Wilson, 24, is charged with assault with intent to murder, assault to cause great bodily harm, possession of weapon by felon and carry concealed weapon. He was also charged with second-offense habitual offender in connection with the July 14 shooting. His bond was set at $1 million.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Body of missing Southgate woman found in Superior Township, husband in custody, officials say
SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The body of a missing Southgate woman was found in Superior Township, officials say. Police say the 42-year-old victim was last seen at 7 p.m. Saturday (July 30) in the 16000 block of Walter Street in Southgate. Officials say the victim’s husband became a person...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Teen accused of murdering 13-year-old over stolen cellphone
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. ‘His life is over’: 16-year-old killed 13-year-old boy over stolen cellphone, Detroit police say. Detroit police said a 16-year-old who is charged as an...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Facebook homicide suspect extradited from Georgia, two more arrested in murder conspiracy
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A man arrested in Georgia for the shooting death of an Ypsilanti Township man broadcasting himself on Facebook live in late June has been extradited back to Michigan to face murder charges. Additionally, two more suspects were arrested on conspiracy charges in connection with the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Work supervisor charged with killing Oakland County man who drove company truck home after argument
PONTIAC, Mich. – A work supervisor has been charged with killing an Oakland County employee who drove a company truck home after the two men got into an argument at work. Officials said Nathanial Marceal Ebarra, 27, of Pontiac, and Daniel Leroy Brotemarkle, 25, also of Pontiac, got into an altercation June 27 at work. Ebarra was Brotemarkle’s supervisor, according to authorities.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Southgate man confesses to killing wife after body found in Superior Township, police say
SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police located the body of a missing Southgate woman and her husband was taken into custody, police said. The 42-year-old woman’s body was found in Superior Township Monday, about 40 minutes from where she was last seen. She was reported missing over the weekend.
The Oakland Press
Oakland County Jail marks golden anniversary
It’s the “Big 5-0” for OCJ. This Wednesday, Aug. 3, marks the 50th anniversary of operations at the Oakland County Jail. Measuring approximately 270,500 square feet, the jail spans 12.7 acres at the county’s government complex in Pontiac. Construction got underway in December 1969, with the cost for the new facility estimated at $9 million. Once completed, it replaced the Wayne Street Jail, which opened in 1922 near the corner of Wayne and Huron streets in downtown Pontiac. That facility was built for $382,678 to house 88 inmates but soon expanded to handle 259 inmates, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Oakland Press
Double homicide case advanced to circuit court
The case against one of three suspects in a fatal shooting of two men in Hazel Park in January was advanced to Oakland County Circuit Court at the conclusion of a preliminary exam July 29. Michael Antoine Hicks, 39, is charged with two counts of first-degree homicide, conspiracy to commit...
The Oakland Press
New trial date for motel murder case
Trial has been rescheduled for the second of two men charged for a 2020 fatal shooting at a Waterford motel. James Dale Williams, 23, faces charges of first-degree homicide, felonious assault and felony firearms for the death of Michael Johnson, killed March 18, 2020 at McGuire’s Motel on Telegraph Road. His trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 3, postponed from the previously scheduled July 25 date due to an issue with attorney availability.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Eastpointe man trying to ‘track down his wife’ arrested going 131 mph in Mustang, police say
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police said they arrested an Eastpointe man who was trying to “track down his wife” because he was driving his Mustang 131 mph on the highway. Michigan State Police troopers said they were on patrol overnight when they saw a Ford Mustang going 131 mph on eastbound I-696 near Dequindre Road, which is in the area of the Madison Heights-Warren border.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Bond set for mental health technician accused of raping teenage patient at Oakland County hospital
PONTIAC, Mich. – The bond has been set for a mental health technician accused of raping an 18-year-old patient at his former hospital in Oakland County. Kevin Darcell Blanks, 56, of Detroit, was a mental health technician working the night shift on the psychiatric floor of Pontiac General Hospital, according to authorities.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
16-year-old charged as an adult with murder of 13-year-old in Detroit
A teenager has been charged with premeditated murder in the shooting death of another teenager in Southwest Detroit. Police said the killing was linked to a dispute about a cell phone.
The Oakland Press
$1M bond for driver in crash that killed 2 charity bicyclists including Oakland County attorney Michael Salhaney
An Ionia County woman suspected of being intoxicated when she drove her SUV into several bicyclists on a charity ride, killing two — including an Oakland County attorney — was arraigned Monday in 64-A District Court. Mandy Marie Benn is jailed on a $1 million bond, charged with:
cwbchicago.com
Man hit River North bouncer in the face with a hammer, prosecutors say
A man faces felony charges for allegedly hitting a River North bouncer in the face with a hammer. The alleged attack occurred while the victim was working security at Mother Hubbard’s, 5 West Hubbard, around 10:30 p.m. on June 16. He was speaking with customers when Anthony Strozier, 31, walked up and sprayed him with pepper spray, Assistant State’s Attorney Steven Haamid said during a bail hearing on Friday. He said some of the customers were also affected by the pepper spray.
The Oakland Press
70-year-old Waterford man dies in Pontiac crash
A 70-year-old Waterford Township man is dead after being struck by a by a vehicle in Pontiac Sunday, July 31. Andrew Golden was attempting to cross Woodward Avenue around 5:20 a.m., when he was hit by a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. The Equinox...
The Oakland Press
Sentencing hearing delayed for man who killed his mom at age 16
A Miller hearing scheduled for a judge to decide whether a life sentence is warranted for convicted killer Muhammad Al-Tantawi isn’t happening this week as initially planned due to a change in his legal representation. A Miller hearing, named after the historic 2012 Miller v. Alabama case, is required...
fox2detroit.com
David Woodger: Remains in burned out home may be missing Detroit barber, suspect arrested
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department held an update on Monday about several major crimes, including the disappearance of a popular Detroit barber who hasn't been seen in almost two weeks. Detroit Police Commander Michael McGinnis spoke during the update about several crimes, including the case of David...
Detroit police seek suspects who shot 2 teen girls at birthday party
Detroit police are investigating after two teen girls were shot at a birthday party. Authorities say the shooting happened on Sunday night in the area of Joy Road and Penrod near the Southfield Freeway on the city’s west side.
1 killed, 7 wounded after shooting in Detroit neighborhood
DETROIT — One person was killed and at least seven others were wounded after a gunman opened fire at a Detroit home early Wednesday, authorities said. According to the Detroit Police Department, the alleged shooter found a vehicle parked in front of his home at about 2:40 a.m. EDT, WXYZ-TV reported.
Comments / 0