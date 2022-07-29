Tonight's big band show at Reading's City Park Bandshell canceled

www.wfmz.com
bctv.org
West Reading Sidewalk Sale Saturday Offers Sales, Celebrities, Music
The West Reading Community Revitalization Foundation (WRCRF) and the independent merchants of West Reading will host a Sidewalk Sale on Saturday, August 6th, 2022. West Reading is a vibrant regional shopping destination and hub known for specialty shops. As you stroll the dozens of participating boutiques, shops, and galleries, you will find sale items both inside and outside.
WFMZ-TV Online
What to know about Easton's two National Night Out events
EASTON, Pa. - There are nearly 200 National Night Out events scheduled in New Jersey, and a couple hundred more in Pennsylvania. The goal is to connect law enforcement and the community. There's double the National Night Out events and double the fun in Easton. "One at the Multon Street...
lebtown.com
Mr. Sticky’s: ‘Monday Morning Munchies’ (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: In 2021, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
WFMZ-TV Online
(NO MUSIC) CONSUMER WATCH: HOME RENOVATION PROJECTS THAT PAY OFF
WFMZ-TV 69 News provides news, weather, traffic, sports and family programming for the Lehigh Valley, Berks County, Southeastern Pa., Poconos and Western NJ including Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Reading, Kutztown, Emmaus, Quakertown, Stroudsburg, Philadelphia, Jim Thorpe, Doylestown, Phillipsburg, Flemington, Wilmington, and Newark. This website is not intended for users located within...
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes relationships within neighborhoods, residents, and local police departments. People all over the country take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities on the first Tuesday in August.
WFMZ-TV Online
Sunflowers greet visitors to St. Luke's Anderson Campus, are expected to last a few more weeks
Acres of sunflowers greet visitors to St. Luke's - Anderson, a visual gift from the hospital network to the community. A gift for looking only, not picking. The hospital planted close to eight acres of sunflowers at its Bethlehem Township campus on the southwest corner of Route 33 and Freemansburg Avenue.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading's Penn Street to close for pair of events Tuesday
READING, Pa. — Preparations are underway on Penn Street ahead of Reading's National Night Out on Tuesday. It will take place on the same night as the Rockzilla Tour, featuring Papa Roach, at the Santander Arena. Javier Ruiz, Reading's deputy police chief, said traffic coming off the Penn Street...
Main Line Media News
Historical Society of Montgomery County finds troves of treasures in ‘Grandma’s Attic’
NORRISTOWN — One friend remembers a fancy walnut vanity with a trio of curved mirrors, matching bench and drawers full of colorful junk jewelry and random glass buttons. “It seemed like something a princess would have” to her five or six-year-old self. In fact, it was the beat-up survivor of an old bedroom set…relegated to a dusty corner of her grandparents’ spare bedroom. Another friend recalls an aunt’s basement dress-up box, stuffed with worn-out cast-offs that fueled hours of pretend play.
Stuck Inside on Rainy Days? Here's 3 Fun Places to Visit With Kids in Lancaster, PA
It is looking like we'll get a little bit of rain in the coming days, all of which I welcome after the latest heatwave. I've found three fun places in Lancaster County worth visiting with toddlers as well as bored school kids. One of them is brand-new! These places are ideal when you just need to get out of the house for a couple of hours.
Doylestown Native Working on a Series About the Infamous Bucks County Gang
An actor sitting outside of the cave the infamous Doan Gang allegedly used as a hideout.Image via Nur B. Adam, Bucks County Courier Times. A Bucks County filmmaker is currently working on a series covering the exploits and history of the Doan Gang, a group of British spies who committed crimes throughout Bucks County during the Revolutionary War. Sarah Siock wrote about the upcoming film project for the Bucks County Courier Times.
Today is the Final Day to Ride This Legendary Rollercoaster in PA
For diehard fans of rollercoasters -- specifically wooden rollercoasters -- today is a bittersweet day. A legendary wooden rollercoaster in the heart of Pennsylvania will be closing for good when the sun sets in just a few hours. Call me old-school, but there's something very special about a wooden rollercoaster....
iheart.com
Tar Spots Begin to Show on Local Crops
(Lancaster County, PA) -- Area farmers are concerned that the first tar spots of the season have been seen on local crops in Lancaster County. The corn fungus that has wreaked havoc in the Midwest is spread by wind or rain splashing it up from the soil. Leaves of infected plants prematurely die when severity is around 30 percent or more.
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey
Thanks to its many miles of gorgeous coastline, there is no shortage of fresh and delicious seafood in New Jersey. From upscale eateries in the north to easygoing coastal favorites in the south, this list is comprised of some of the highest-rated seafood restaurants throughout the state broken down by region. Keep reading to learn more about these restaurants and where you can find them.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Brew Fest Draws Craft Beer Lovers to Downtown Pottsville
Hundreds of craft beer connoisseurs descending upon downtown Pottsville on Saturday. People filled Centre Street on Saturday for the annual Schuylkill County Brew Fest. Organized by Pilger Ruh Brewing and Cousin Dave Entertainment, the event brought together dozens of craft brewers and vendors. This year the event also including live...
New Sesame Place Video, Incident Emerges As Civil Rights Leaders Meet To Discuss Discrimination Allegations
LANGHORNE, Pa. (CBS) — There are new developments in the Sesame Place controversy. Civil rights leaders are meeting to discuss the allegations of racial discrimination at the Langhorne theme park and want a meeting with Sea World leaders to develop solutions to eradicate discrimination. Meantime, a York father believes his daughter was a victim of discrimination at the park. The father believes it wasn’t a coincidence of what happened to her. Nathan Fleming and his 5-year-old daughter Olivia visited Sesame Place 12 days before the New York video was posted. “Fifteen to 20 minutes maybe went by where she didn’t get a high-five...
WFMZ-TV Online
Local police departments gear up for National Night Out events Tuesday
Police departments across the nation are gearing up to celebrate National Night Out Tuesday night. It's typically held on the first Tuesday in August to bring cops and community members together. There are more than 190 events planned in Pennsylvania, and 189 in New Jersey. Here are some of the...
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold at 7-Eleven in Montgomery County
The $1.337 billion Mega Million winning ticket was not sold in the Philly area, but someone local still won big!
Owner of hibachi restaurants dead at 44
A co-owner of several of Northeastern Pennsylvania’s most popular sushi and hibachi restaurants has passed away, according to the Luzern
Mercury
2 National Night Out events set for Tuesday in Pottstown
POTTSTOWN — Community block parties for National Night Out will be held Tuesday, Aug. 2 starting at 6 p.m. at two locations in the borough. One will be on North Hanover Street between King and Walnut streets, the other will be held at Washington and Chestnut Street Park. The...
1954 Snack Bar Menu, Connie Mack Stadium, Philadelphia
1954 Snack Bar Menu, Connie Mack Stadium, Philadelphia.AxlCobainVedder. You know it’s Philadelphia when they make a point to specify what bakery a roll came from (u/catjuggler)
