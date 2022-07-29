Long Lake: Two short plays, historical showcase slated for July 30

www.adirondackalmanack.com
Raquette Lake: Durant Days festivities set for Aug. 5 – 7
Those in the Raquette Lake/Long Lake area are gearing up for a weekend jam-packed with an array of festivities for the annual Durant Days celebration slated for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, August 5, 6 and 7. The weekend serves as a celebration of the birth of Great Camps Architecture and William West Durant, the creator of this amazing style of architecture. History buffs of all ages are invited to travel back in time to the days when waterways were the highways and travel was by boat. Durant Days features boat tours of Raquette Lake aboard the W.W. Durant, tours of Great Camp Sagamore, a boat parade, live music, a fireworks display, and much more.
Where in Saranac Lake is Play ADK’s Bear?
SARANAC LAKE — A month long search for Play ADK’s beloved bear, Bear, has begun. Throughout the month of August, residents and visitors are urged to keep an eye out for Bear, a large stuffed bear wearing a green Play ADK T-shirt. He is approximately 4 feet tall and is unlikely to respond to any name due to a rare bear hearing condition known as “stuffalitis.”
Champ Day: The Lake Champlain Monster Festival is slated for Aug. 5, 6
All are invited to gather together on the beautiful Lake Champlain waterfront in Port Henry, NY to celebrate Lake Champlain’s lake monster with legendary fun for the 37th annual Champ Day: The Lake Champlain Monster Festival. The free, crowd-pleasing event features special guests such as Penelope the Clown, Cardboard Boat Races, a CryptoCave Meet & Greet, a Champ Lure Contest, Creative Cove for Kids, Vendor Marketplace, food, and much more.
ACLC invites anglers to exchange lead fishing tackle to protect wildlife
Saranac Lake, NY – The Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation invites New York anglers to exchange their lead fishing tackle for $10 worth of non-toxic tackle through its Lead Tackle Buy-Back Program. Anglers can trade in their lead sinkers and jigs this summer and fall by bringing them to any of the eleven participating retailers around the Adirondack Park, including:
Lake George update
Lake George Park commissioners today got an update on a pair of initiatives that could have a major impact on the future of the lake. A set of draft regulations to create a new septic inspection program around the lake is awaiting state approval before going up for public comments in the coming weeks. The proposed rules would establish a requirement that thousands of homes near the lake and its tributaries submit to a septic pump and inspection every few years.
Poem: Inlet
Adirondacks nestle the tiny town of Inlet. Settling, surviving and staying. Has no traffic lights, just courtesy. An always controversial topic to folk. All have their say, as chatter is a beloved sport. Vacationers, campers, hikers, rafters,. Congregate up and down the main street,. For sunshine, serendipity and sustenance. Inlet...
