Lansing Police celebrate 17 years of Special Olympics support

Power restored to Lansing BWL customers
Almost 3,000 Lansing Board of Water and Light customers between Lansing and East Lansing lost power Tuesday morning.
Gettin’ Weird in the Mitten: Obscure Michigan Festivals
No matter how old you are, there’s just something indescribably fun about attending a Michigan festival. The Mitten State has lots of great festivals and there are also lots of weird Michigan festivals that are worth checking out. There are many reasons folks enjoy festivals. For some, it’s live...
Lansing police seek missing 15-year-old boy
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are looking for a missing teenage boy. According to authorities, Luciano Pena is a 15-year-old who stands about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. Anyone who has seen Luciano Pena or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact...
Charges being sought after pit bulls attack girl in Lansing
The incident happened on Saturday on the 1400 block of Ada St. in Lansing.
Driver charged in deadly ‘Make a Wish’ bike accident
Benn was arraigned in the 64A District Court and is being held on a $1 million cash/surety bond at the Ionia County Jail.
Dog saved by MSU veterinarians after being shot
OWOSSO, Mich. (WLNS) – Olivia McPherson said it happened in a flash. “I was making dinner for my kids. I had Zeus on the chain. King was outside with him. They were running. So he slipped his collar from the chain busted under the fence. Boom. They were gone,” McPherson said. Her two huskies, Zeus […]
Make-A-Wish Michigan touches on the fatal crash that killed 2 bicyclists
IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - Make-A-Wish Michigan responded to the fatal accident that left two dead and three injured on Saturday. The organization put out a press release Sunday afternoon touching on an incident involving an SUV hitting five cyclists during The Make a Wish Bicycle Tour on Saturday. Background: 2...
Meteorologist Kim Adams to make local TV history again
Kim Adams is “really excited” to be back on the air in southeast Michigan again, and making local television history again. The Northville resident will rejoin WDIV-TV, Channel 4, as the station’s chief meteorologist on Aug. 8. Adams was a fixture at the station off and on...
Behind the lights: How the giant light displays are made for MIS Nite Lites
BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - The 6-mile light display on the Michigan International Speedway is a holiday tradition. But each of those light displays are handmade year round. Studio 10 stopped by to see how much work goes into these displays. Plus they gave us a preview of new elements they...
MSU’s Stoll Advances at Women’s Senior Amateur
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State women’s golf coach Stacy Slobodnik Stoll has advanced to the field of 32 at the USGA women’s senior amateur championship being contested in Anchorage, Alaska. Stoll opened match play Monday with a four and three win over a player from Illinois. She is seeded 16th in the match play field of 64 following 36 holes of medal play over the week end. Holt’s Julie Massa missed the match play cut by two shots.
Yes, You Can Use Your Fire Pit in Lansing… but There’s a Catch
It's a beautiful Michigan evening. Perfect night for a campfire, huh?. Depending on where you live, it may or may not be legal to use that new fire pit you just got. Within the city limits of Lansing, most recreational fire pits are legal to use. However, there is a catch. You need a permit.
Vulgar, rude restaurant Dick's Last Resort opening Michigan location
SAGINAW, MIch. (FOX 2) - Dinner with a side of insults, anyone?. Dick's Last Result, the restaurant known for its vulgar and sarcastic servers, is opening soon in Michigan. A grand opening for the Saginaw location is scheduled for Aug. 8. Dick's started in Dallas and now has 11 restaurants across the U.S.
Michigan trooper uses patrol car, quick thinking to stop runaway vehicle on highway
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Patrolling across the entire state means that, even with a budget in the hundreds of millions of dollars, the Michigan State Police (MSP) don’t always have the perfect tool for a given situation. Sometimes have to rely on their training and creative use of standard equipment, using what they can to do what they must.
Jacob Hills death investigated as murder • man missing after concert found dead • Oakland County violin scam
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The death of missing Grand Blanc teen, Jacob Hills, is being investigated as a murder, missing man Logan Sweet was found dead after leaving a concert on a motorcycle, and Oakland County officials advise people to beware of a nationwide violin scam: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
2 bicyclists killed in Ionia County
IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - Two bicyclists have died in a vehicle crash on Saturday after a car ran into five bicyclists. They were participating in the Make a Wish Bicycle Tour. The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at 11:15 a.m. near the corner of Stage Road and Nickleplate Road.
Man killed during alleged break-in at Jackson residence
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Early Tuesday morning a man was shot to death in a Jackson home. At around 2:30 a.m. officers from the Jackson Police Department were called to a residence near South Jackson Street and Morrell Street for a shooting inside the residence. The caller, identified only as a man, advised he shot someone that broke into the residence.
Michigan State University Goes on Lockdown After Bomb Threat
Michigan State University announced at 1:08 PM on Monday, August 1st, 2022 that a bomb threat was reported on the East Lansing campus. Following the threat, the university asked those in the area of campus identified in the threat to evacuate at that time. Fee Hall was the area in...
Two New Restaurants are Opening in Okemos
I was grabbing lunch in Okemos today, near the corner of Jolly and Okemos Roads, and saw that we have two new businesses to look forward to. And not just any businesses...new restaurants. Okemos Restaurants. It's always nice to have new options when it comes to dining out. And now...
Driver identified in fatal crash in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The driver involved in a fatal Sunday crash in Lansing has been identified. Police identified the driver as 32-year-old Camdin Oberg. According to authorities, Oberg lost control of a northbound vehicle and struck a utility pole on the east side of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at about 3 a.m.
13 catalytic converters found during Eaton Co. traffic stop
Michigan State Police troopers are still investigating a traffic stop in which officials found thirteen stolen catalytic converters in a car.
