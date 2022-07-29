Buffalo-born Issa's makes pita chips like no other in the nation using family recipe and flame baking process

www.wkbw.com
Hey-ey-ey-ey! We know that summer is in full swing here in Buffalo, but if you're anything like us, you're already counting down the days until football season officially begins.
Best Places To Go Dumpster Diving In Western New York
Dumpster diving is a great way to find a hidden gem and give it a new lease on life. You can find materials or items and repurpose them in a way to make them your own. Some people take the risk of dumpster diving for food trash, which can be a risk. Back in my college days, I will admit, I dumpster dived in the Dunkin Donuts trash bin once or twice, and it may sound gross, but you could find a lot of the donuts in tact, protected by a clear plastic bag.
If you're anything like us, chances are you're packing your summer days with as many fun activities as possible right now. From exploring all of Buffalo's beautiful hiking...
Lex 220 brings creative cocktails, comfort food to Elmwood Village
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With a menu that includes creative cocktails and fun, comfort food, Lex 220 opened in early July at 220 Lexington Ave., Buffalo. Lex 220 takes the place of Stone City Saloon, which operated at the site for a year after Vera Pizzeria closed in early 2019.
Unprofessional Roadwork Comes Under Fire In Buffalo, New York
Summertime is the time for plenty of roadwork across Western New York but recently there have been some complaints about the finishing of some of the roads here in the 716. Anytime you are on the road you are surrounded by lines. They help keep you in your lane, on the correct side of the road, and let you know when you have ventured off into the shoulder of the road. But what happens when the people doing the roadwork have an off day?
Saying Goodbye to an icon of the Buffalo Irish Community
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Today, the Irish community is celebrating a life well-lived and the loss of an icon. Mary Heneghan passed away Sunday. When you think of the Buffalo Irish Community, it is impossible to not think of Mary Heneghan. She was president of the Gaelic American Athletic Association, Chair of the Board of Directors at the Buffalo Irish Center, and owner of Tara Gift Shoppe on Abbott Road.
See the city in a unique way with the latest attraction at Buffalo RiverWorks
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are so many things to do out at Buffalo RiverWorks and its latest attraction gives you a unique way to see the city. On Friday, visitors will be able to catch a ride and enjoy a little bit of Italy right in the Queen City.
Did You See This in the Sky in Cheektowaga, New York?
On Sunday morning, if you drove down Genesee Street in Cheektowaga toward the 33, you may have seen this strange thing in the sky. What do you think this is in the sky?. At first, I assumed it was an air stream from a plane or something. You probably thought that too.
Classics V Banquet & Event Center
Classics V is a family-owned and operated event venue in Amherst, NY. We have been helping make weddings receptions, and special events of all kinds unforgettable for our patrons in the Buffalo, NY area for over 35 years.
WATCH: Glen Park Tavern reveals new wing flavor on Wake Up!
And it all happened on the perfect Buffalo holiday -- National Chicken Wing Day.
Tribute held at fitness center for late musician
DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — Inside a Depew fitness studio Sunday, people were getting a workout in to the tune of music from Sara Rogers. Last month, Rogers was hit and killed while riding her bike. The musician played all around Buffalo. On Sunday the Shannon Connors Fitness Studio in Depew held a group workout in […]
Wings Flights of Hope prepares for upcoming fundraiser
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wings Flights of Hope founder, Joe DeMarco joined us on Weekend Wakeup! He talked about the organization’s upcoming fundraiser on August 6th. Proceeds will help support their mission, providing free flights to patients in need of medical treatment. For more information, head here.
Beau Fleuve returns to Central Terminal
When most Buffalonians hear beau fleuve—French for “beautiful river”—they recall the urban myth of French voyagers coming to their city in the mid-1700s and conferring this descriptor on the Niagara River. But in the past few years, the name has taken on new meaning, thanks to Lindsey Taylor.
Here Are 9 Fun And Unique Date Ideas In Downtown Buffalo
Thankfully, downtown Buffalo has signs of life again after almost turning into a ghost town during the height of the pandemic. Don't get me wrong, some businesses closed, like The Chocolate Bar, Rainbow, and Bank of America, but new businesses have moved in. I spent the day enjoying the beautiful weather, exploring downtown, and checking out some of the new stuff, along with some of the staples. If you're looking for a great date day, date night, or staycation weekend, you can save yourself the gas and enjoy all of the activities downtown has to offer.
Toys “R” Us Returns To Buffalo And Rochester
Toys “R” Us , the popular toy store will return to the Buffalo and Rochester area this fall. The shops are expected to be up and running by October 15. Macy’s partnership with the toy retailer will place Toys “R” Us locations inside of every existing Macy’s store in the country.
New Inchin’s Indian Kitchen at Galleria is first in US
This new restaurant at the mall's food court is now open.
Open Letter To Whoever Did That Striping Nightmare on Forest Ave.
How did anyone think that this was acceptable? We all make mistakes. But, how did someone not take a step back and think: 'Hmm...maybe I should fix this.'. Forest Road in Buffalo recently got painted with new center lines and bike lanes. The job is brutal. None of the lines are straight. In fact, they are so bad that the internet thought that it may be some kind of joke. Take a look at some of the pictures below.
Sweet Buffalo: GoFundMe set up for twins who underwent Sagittal Craniosynostosis surgery
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — David and Felicia Kazmierczak and their twin three-year-old sons, Logan and Dante, of North Tonawanda, joined News 4 at 7 on Monday to discuss the twins’ recent surgery, with Jordan Norkus and Sweet Buffalo’s Kimberly LaRussa. The twins were born with Sagittal Craniosynostosis, which means their heads hardened too quickly, preventing […]
Fall bulk trash collection begins this week
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you have any large items that you’re looking to get rid of in the City of Buffalo, you might want to start planning for that. The city’s fall bulk trash collection starts this week. The bulk trash schedule will kick off in the Ellicott District. Items should be placed at […]
