Walmart is putting stores in the woods. Here’s why, and how to find them

Walmart is going off the grid in its next outdoors ambition. Customers will be able to find the store’s products in the middle of the woods — a stark contrast to the typical big-box locations we all know.

Walmart is partnering with Getaway, a wellness hospitality company, to set up miniature stores in the wilderness for guests who visit Getaway camping sites, according to a news release.

“At Getaway, our mission is to help people disconnect and spend time in nature,” Carlos Becil, Chief Experience Officer at Getaway, said in the release. “In partnering with Walmart, we are able to amplify our efforts to a larger audience and provide our guests with more free time, helping them prepare for their stays and enjoy the comforts of nature once they arrive.”

The mini-shops will be known as “The General Store by Walmart” and offer products such as hiking and camping gear, cooking utensils, cameras and other items sold by Walmart, according to the release.

Each store also will sell local goods from small businesses in an effort to support communities, the release said.

The first General Store by Walmart is scheduled to open in August at Getaway Hill Country in Wimberley, Texas, according to the release. More shops are expected to pop up at Getaway locations in Connecticut, California, New York and Missouri.

Every Getaway site is located within two hours of major cities to ensure accessibility for guests, according to the release. There are 28 locations planned to open by the end of 2022.

“Walmart’s partnership with Getaway furthers our mission to help people live better no matter where they are,” Casey Schlaybaugh, the vice president of brand marketing at Walmart, said in the release. “We are going beyond just saving people money by enabling guests to maximize Getaway’s experience and empowering them to spend more quality time with those who matter most.”

Krispy Kreme customers attack workers over doughnut that wasn’t in stock, SC cops say

He was ‘swerving’ on his scooter at a Florida Walmart. Then cops looked in his basket

Mans drags woman into car at Walmart, then leads police on 110 mph chase, SC cops say

Family Dollar recalls more than 400 over-the-counter products. Here’s what to know