Nearly Every PC Game At Fanatical Is 18% Off This Weekend, Including Preorders

www.gamespot.com
Related
Gamespot
PlayStation Plus Essential Games August 2022: 3 Free Games Available Now
The first Tuesday of the month is here, and that means it's time for PlayStation Plus members to claim this month's lineup of free games. PlayStation Plus August games include Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2, and Little Nightmares. This is undoubtedly one of the best PS Plus lineups of the year. Plus, PS5 owners can play the enhanced versions of THPS and Yakuza. All three games are free for subscribers until September 6.
Gamespot
Xbox Game Pass August 2022 Lineup Adds 7 Games
Xbox has unveiled the list of games coming to Game Pass during the first half of August. Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to check out seven new games over the next two weeks, including two day-one releases and a massive AAA game that's available now. Leading the way...
Gamespot
Lego Atari 2600 Is Here, And It's A Retro Delight
The Lego Atari 2600 launched today, August 1, exclusively at the Lego Store for $240. If you enjoyed building the Lego NES, you're going to have a great time with the Atari 2600. This mammoth set faithfully recreates the most iconic design of the 2600, making it a stellar display piece for retro gamers and those who are nostalgic for their childhood favorite. The price is a bit steep at $240--though it's actually less expensive than the newly re-priced Lego NES--but the build has a tremendous design and includes some neat flourishes. And if you show it to family and friends, they might even mistake it for the real thing.
Gamespot
AEW: Fight Forever Amazon Listing Reveals Multiple Game Modes And New Features
An Amazon listing has appeared for AEW: Fight Forever, the first-ever official video game of All Elite Wrestling, and it has confirmed a few of the upcoming grappler's main game modes and features. The listing says the game will include "deep career mode, wrestler customization, signature AEW arenas," as well...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 - Gem List And Crafting Guide
Xenoblade Chronicles 3, the latest entry in the Xenoblade series, is finally here, and that means there is a mountain of new RPG systems to master. One of the systems in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is the Gem system, which allows you to craft items that give characters boosts in battle. These gems take the place of most regular equipment and weapons that would be present in other RPGs. Here is everything you need to know about the Gems in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Mobile Pythas Error Control Phase Heist Guide
Pythas Error Control--Apex Legends Mobile's latest Phase Heist event--is finally here, and has brought with it a bevy of new cosmetic items for the popular mobile game. These rewards consist almost entirely of Legendary- and Eternal-tier cosmetics, so this event is definitely one worth checking out, even for players who don't normally buy premium cosmetics.
Gamespot
PS5 Restock: Check Stock At Walmart, GameStop, Best Buy, And More
While it's too early to say for sure, signs are pointing to PS5 stock stabilizing in the coming weeks and months. For the first time since launch, PS5 restocks are no longer selling out in minutes. Best Buy hosted a restock last week that remained available for two hours. And the console went in and out of stock all last week at PlayStation Direct. We've yet to see a PS5 restock this week, but it's still early.
Gamespot
Jetpack Joyride 2 Is Coming Exclusively To Apple Arcade
Halfbrick Studios has announced that Jetpack Joyride 2 will join Apple Arcade exclusively later this month, alongside a new Bomberman game, and more. Jetpack Joyride 2 will launch on August 19, featuring Barry Steakfries in an all-new adventure. The upcoming Jetpack Joyride will feature HD graphics, new animations, new mechanics, and new playstyles. In addition to all the new content coming to the game, players can look forward to terrorizing the scientists in-game as you navigate their labs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
Ridge Racer Arcade Cabinet Gets $150 Price Cut
Target is offering big price cuts on a slew of Arcade1Up products, including the popular Ridge Racer arcade cabinet. Typically offered for $550, you can pick up the cool cabinet for just $400. The cabinet can only be found online (so don’t rush out to your local Target to score this deal), but if you make the purchase today your order could arrive as early as August 8.
Gamespot
MapleStory M Adds A New Playable Character And More For Its Summer Update Part 2
MapleStory M's newest update celebrates the mobile MMO's four-year anniversary with a new playable character, Kinesis, and a number of in-game birthday events. Kinesis is a magic user who accidentally pulled his town into the Maple World after a frightening encounter with the white mage. He has made it his mission to protect the citizens of his hometown and help them find their way home. He is available to all players after they download the July 27 update.
Gamespot
Live A Live: Prehistory Crafting Guide
Living in prehistory was tough. The Prehistory chapter of Live A Live is no different. The enemies descend on you in hordes, and farting on them only goes so far. However, this chapter has a unique mechanic that you can take advantage of to make things a bit easier for your hairy caveguy: Crafting. Enemies drop all kinds of loot, and special NPCs wandering the wastes can cram them together for you to make better items. While there doesn’t seem to be any rhyme or reason to what gets dropped by whom, some of the recipes you can craft are definitely better than others, and knowing them ahead of time will give you a huge advantage.
Gamespot
Frogun Perilous Aqueduct Obsidian Skull Location
Every level of Frogun is absolutely teeming with collectibles to grab if you want to get full completion. While you're rounding up all of the coins, gems, and pages, you'll need to keep an eye out for each stage's Obsidian Skull, which usually requires you to find a secret entrance (a huge hole in the ground). One early level called Perilous Aqueduct has a surprisingly well-hidden secret entrance that can be overlooked very easily if you're not paying close attention. But no worries--in this guide, we'll tell you where to find the secret entrance and claim the Perilous Aqueduct Obsidian Skull for yourself.
Gamespot
EA Says The Sims 4 Modders Can Still Run Early-Access Period For Custom Content
While many The Sims 4 custom content creators were concerned EA's new policies would prevent them from monetizing their creations through early-access periods, the company has confirmed this is not the case. In an email to GameSpot, an EA representative stated that early-access periods are not prohibited under the company's new policies regarding monetization.
Gamespot
The Best PlayStation RPGs For PS5 And PS4
The PS5 and PS4 are home to many incredible RPGs. Everything from JRPGs, action RPGs, to even old-school computer RPGs have a presence on Sony’s latest home consoles. There’s a lot to play, so to help those looking for their next big adventure, we put together this list of the best RPGs on PS4 and PS5.
Gamespot
The Sims 4's Newest Policy Update Is Causing Tension And Panic Among Mod Users
On July 21, EA published an update to The Sims 4's policy regarding modding and content creation. While the post stated that EA understands mods are an "important part" of the player experience and outlined how players can re-enable mods following them being automatically disabled after The Sims 4's newest update, it also established a new set of rules for content creators and modders--and not everyone is happy about them.
Gamespot
Logitech G And Tencent Are Working On A New Cloud Gaming Console
Logitech G has announced that it is working with Tencent Games on a dedicated cloud gaming handheld device. Expected to launch later this year, the hardware is being designed to support Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia's GeForce Now service, although details on an exact release date or pricing haven't been announced yet.
Gamespot
League Of Legends Fighting Game Project L Will Be Free To Play, Illaoi Joins Roster
Riot Games has announced that Project L--the upcoming 2v2 fighting game starring champions from the League of Legends universe--will be free to play when it launches next year, joining LoL, Legends of Runeterra, and Teamfight Tactics in Riot's free-to-play portfolio. The announcement came via a two-minute video hosted by Tom...
Gamespot
Decline In Video Game Spending Continued Through Q2 2022
Video game spending in 2022 has continued to decline. According to a report from NPD Group, spending has dropped 13% in the second quarter of 2022, as compared to the same period of time last year. Total consumer spending on video gaming in Q2 amounted to $12.35 billion, a drop...
Gamespot
Apex Legends Season 14 Gameplay Trailer Reveals Vantage's Abilities and Massive Map Changes
Apex Legends is just over a week away from the launch of Season 14: Hunted, and after weeks of teasers and quick glimpses of upcoming changes, Apex players finally got a good look at Season 14's gameplay changes and how new additions will play out in battle. The two-minute trailer...
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 $45 Microtransactions Were Randomized For Survey, Blizzard Says
A recent Overwatch 2 microtransaction survey asking players how likely they would be to purchase various pricey cosmetics is "not indicative of the final pricing," according to Blizzard. The survey, posted by Twitter user Portergauge, has caused a stir in the Overwatch community, as it asks players if they would...
Comments / 0