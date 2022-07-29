MONDAY WINSTON CITY COUNCIL MEETING CANCELED

The Winston-Dillard School District has issued a statement regarding the death of Kendra Hanks. Superintendent Kimberly Kellison said, “The Winston-Dillard School District is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our student. There are no words that can express to the family how sorry we are, but we send our most sincere condolences. We are working with our partners in Douglas County to provide grief counseling to staff and students who have been impacted emotionally by this tragedy, and we will do everything we can to assist the family in their time of need”.

7 DAYS AGO