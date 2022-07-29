MONDAY WINSTON CITY COUNCIL MEETING CANCELED

kqennewsradio.com
RESPONDERS PREPOSITIONED DUE TO THREAT OF LIGHTNING
With the current threat of lightning throughout Douglas County, the Douglas Forest Protective Association has additional resources prepositioned in its district. Five engines with a total of eleven responders are spread around the district, thanks to severity funding dollars from the Oregon Department of Forestry. Additional crews are from the ODF South Cascade and Western Lane districts, Sweet Home and Eastern Lane, and from the Coos Forest Protective Association.
INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 8.2.22
State Representative Cedric Hayden talks about a proposal to freeze property taxes when a homeowner reaches age 65. Hayden is hoping to get this on the 2024 ballot statewide. Click here to download for later listening: IDC 8 2 22.
FIRE DANGER NOW EXTREME IN JACKSON AND JOSEPHINE COUNTIES
Due to dry vegetation, hot conditions, thunderstorms, and numerous active fires in the region, the fire danger level on lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry in Jackson and Josephine counties are now at the extreme level. Public Information Officer Natalie Weber said the Industrial Fire Precaution Level will...
Multiple power outages impacting thousands in northern Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- Multiple power outages were reported just before 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2nd, according to Pacific Power. 725 customers are without power in the area of Prospect, Oregon. Zip codes for the areas without power include 97536 and 97541. It is estimated that this area will be repaired between 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. One portion of the outages lists the cause as 'Damaged Line', with the other portion still under investigation.
RED FLAG WARNING THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT FOR PARTS OF REGION
A Red Flag Warning is in effect through 11:00 p.m. Tuesday for parts of the region as a new round of scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said this includes eastern Douglas County eastward, Josephine County, the southern Oregon Cascades, and the Klamath Basin.
HALF-SHELL FEATURES EUGENE SYMPHONY
Music on the Half Shell will feature the Eugene Symphony Orchestra Tuesday night. Part of the program will include members of the Douglas County Youth Orchestra playing alongside the Eugene musicians. The evening begins at 7:00 p.m. at the Nichols Band Shell in Roseburg’s Stewart Park. Concert goers can bring their dinner along with wine or beer, or purchase a meal from the many food vendors. Blankets can be put out ahead of time.
SECRETARY CHAMPIONS PROJECTS FOR OREGON COMMUNITIES
Oregon’s Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden have announced that they have secured funding for a long list of community projects in the state, in the Fiscal Year 2023 Senate Appropriations bills. A release said a total of 111 Oregon community-initiated projects were included in the FY23 federal funding...
MYRTLE CREEK MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED MENACING INCIDENT
A Myrtle Creek man was jailed for an alleged menacing incident by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office early Saturday. A DCSO report said at about 2:45 a.m. deputies were dispatched to a home in the 4000 block of Bilger Creek Road for a disturbance involving a knife. The victim was contacted nearby and showed deputies the disturbance on his phone.
MOTORCYCLIST HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING TRAFFIC CRASH MONDAY
A motorcyclist was hospitalized following a traffic crash Monday evening. A Roseburg Police report said just after 8:45 p.m. the 70-year old was headed northbound in the 2100 block of Northeast Vine Street when he hit a dip in the road. The man said his brakes locked up and he ended up crashing his bike in the roadway.
Cottage Grove Police Chief, Captain on administrative leave
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- Two officers in the uppermost echelons of the Cottage Grove Police Department are on paid administrative leave starting today, the Assistant to the City Manager of Cottage Grove said. According to Jake Boone, the Assistant to the Cottage Grove City Manager, CGPD Police Chief Scott Shepherd...
POLICE JAIL MAN FOR REPORTED TRESPASS INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man for a reported trespass incident Monday night. An RPD report said just before 10:15 p.m. an officer contacted the 45-year old, who was sleeping in a shed in the 1200 block of Southeast Fullerton Street. The address had been condemned by the city after burning down and was deemed unlivable. The suspect was the tenant of the residence prior to the fire and said he had permission to stay there, which was later determined to be false.
MYRTLE CREEK MAN CHARGED WITH STRANGULATION
A Myrtle Creek man was charged with strangulation by Oregon State Police Monday afternoon. An OSP report just after 1:20 p.m. a female reported that she had been involved in a domestic violence incident near the Riddle overpass on Interstate 5. A concerned citizen provided a ride for her to the Myrtle Creek Police Department where she was contacted and interviewed by OSP.
TEEN RESCUED FROM CELL TOWER, THEN CITED BY DCSO
A male teen was rescued from on top of a cellular phone tower and then cited by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office early Friday morning. A DCSO report said shorty after 2:30 a.m. the 17-year old called in and said he was at the top of the structure and didn’t know how to get down. The tower was in the 200 block of Robin Street, just off of Highway 138E, east of Roseburg. The subject also said that he had been drinking.
Illegal Marijuana Task Force Raids Two Separate Properties, Seizes & Destroys 11k Plants, 1.3k lbs. Processed Black-Market Cannabis
EAGLE POINT, Ore. – Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) Patrol deputies served multiple search warrants this week on properties near Eagle Point, Ore. The warrants resulted in the seizure and destruction of 11,182 plants, and more than 1,300 lbs. of processed black-market cannabis. At this time there is no evidence suggesting the cases are connected.
CANYONVILLE MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED ASSAULT INCIDENTS
A Canyonville man was jailed for alleged assault incidents by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. A report from DCSO said about 3:00 p.m. the disturbance began in the 800 block of South Main Street. It got physical and the victim was hit in the head with something that created a large cut. The suspect left the residence and came back at about 6:30 p.m.
SCHOOL DISTRICT ISSUES STATEMENT REGARDING STUDENT’S DEATH
The Winston-Dillard School District has issued a statement regarding the death of Kendra Hanks. Superintendent Kimberly Kellison said, “The Winston-Dillard School District is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our student. There are no words that can express to the family how sorry we are, but we send our most sincere condolences. We are working with our partners in Douglas County to provide grief counseling to staff and students who have been impacted emotionally by this tragedy, and we will do everything we can to assist the family in their time of need”.
Volunteers handle "seriously nasty" debris left near Chetco River area on cleanup day
BROOKINGS — Curry County is a hot spot for camping in the summertime: the public campgrounds' proximity to both sprawling, sandy beaches and glittering rivers cut through old-growth forests makes the area an Oregon treasure. To keep it that way, 35 members of the public, Rogue River Siskiyou National...
POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED MENACING, WEAPON INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man for an alleged menacing and weapon incident, on Monday. An RPD report said just after 10:20 a.m. officers contacted a victim in the 700 block of Southeast Oak Street. The man said a suspect had pulled a knife on him and made a lunging motion with the knife. The victim said the suspect placed him in fear for his life and he believed the man was going to stab him. The victim said the suspect had a black handled, fixed bladed knife. An independent witness who was across the street said he saw the suspect make a stabbing motion towards the victim with a black object in his hand.
HOT WEATHER CONTINUES WITH MEDFORD SETTING A RECORD HIGH FOR THE DATE
Hot weather continues in much of southern Oregon with Medford setting a record high for the date on Thursday, while Roseburg did not. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said the mercury reached 111 degrees in Medford. The previous record for July 28th was 108 degrees, set in 2009. Roseburg got to 99 degrees. The record for the date was also 108 degrees. It too was set during a heat wave in 2009.
DRIVER HURT IN SINGLE VEHICLE WRECK
The driver was hurt in a single vehicle wreck Saturday afternoon about nine miles east of Glide on Highway 138E. An Oregon State Police report said at about 12:50 p.m. the driver of a mini-van was westbound when a bug flew into her eye. The 61-year old woman swerved into the ditch, over corrected and went back into the ditch. The mini-van rolled and came to a stop on the driver side. The driver was extricated by a passerby and was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center with minor injuries. She was treated and released according to a hospital spokesperson.
