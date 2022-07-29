LOTR: Rings Of Power Open To Ian McKellen Coming Back As Gandalf

www.gamespot.com
Related
Gamespot
Nick Offerman Joins Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning
Nick Offerman will be joining the already massive cast for the upcoming Mission: Impossible sequel, Dead Reckoning. Offerman made a name for himself playing Ron Swanson on the NBC hit Parks and Rec and will star in the upcoming Amazon Prime series, A League of Their Own. Writer/director Christopher McQuarrie...
Gamespot
Echoes Of Mana Gets New Content With The Labyrinth Of Lost Heroes Update
Square Enix has announced a new update for its action RPG mobile game Echoes of Mana. Starting on August 4, players can obtain rewards for the 100th Day Anniversary Campaign, including campaign rewards, 100 summons' worth of tickets from login bonuses, missions, and quests. From now until August 31, players...
Gamespot
Mark's Magnificent Marble Maze
Sign In to follow. Follow Mark's Magnificent Marble Maze, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
First 16 Minutes Of Gotham Knights Gameplay Has Been Revealed
Warner Bros. Games has released a good chunk of gameplay for its upcoming game Gotham Knights, with IGN debuting the first 16 minutes of the action RPG. While players will be able to choose between four of Batman's protégés including Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin, the video puts Batgirl in the spotlight.
Comments / 0