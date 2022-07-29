San Benito County Office of Education welcomes new administrators

WATSONVILLE—Two weeks into the candidate nomination period for the Nov. 8 election, several familiar names have surfaced on city and county “candidate watch” lists. This includes former mayor and councilwoman Nancy Bilicich, who on Monday pulled papers to run for the District 7 seat, which represents the east side of the city, including the older adult villages off Bridge Street. She joins current District 7 representative Ari Parker—currently in the thick of her one-year mayoral stint—in coming forward as a possible candidate in that district.

WATSONVILLE, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO