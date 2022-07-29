San Benito County Office of Education welcomes new administrators

benitolink.com
Hollister School District names new chief business officer
This article was written by BenitoLink intern Kinsey Canez. The Hollister School District board of trustees unanimously approved on July 26 an employment contract with Elizabeth Wilson to be its chief business officer for a two-year term that ends on June 30, 2024. Wilson steps into a challenging position as...
HPD receives community input
Pete Dunbar writing down the issues residents brought up about the police department. Photo by Juliana Luna. Pete Dunbar (left) and Abraham Prado during The Hollister Police Department community meeting. Photo by Juliana Luna. This article was written by BenitoLink intern Juliana Luna. On July 30, the Hollister Police Department...
JOB ANNOUNCEMENT: San Benito County Water District Electrical/Electronic Technician
Salary Schedule Range $5,406 – $7,114/monthly ($31.19 – $41.04/hourly). This is a skilled journey level class required to perform a variety of complex repairs, adjustments, maintenance, installation, and testing of electrical and electronic equipment and instrumentation, process control and data acquisition, and communications systems. The ideal candidate shall possess the following characteristics: integrity, initiative, energy and organization. This position will include emergency response and On-Call responsibilities. We have a competitive salary/benefit package and provide extensive on-going training.
healthleadersmedia.com
Hazel Hawkins Nurses' New Contract Includes Creation of Safety Committees Along With a Wage Hike
The new collective bargaining agreement was ratified by 98% of the hospital's RNs. — RNs atHazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital in Hollister, California, not only got a wage increase with the ratification of a new four-year contract, but they also bargained for and got new safety committees in which they’ll have representation.
Watsonville COVID-19 testing site relocates to veterans building
Santa Cruz County’s OptumServe COVID-19 testing site at 500 Westridge Drive in Watsonville has relocated to the Watsonville Veterans Memorial Building, health officials announced last Thursday. The testing site, now located at 215 E. Beach Street, will run Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. “I am pleased...
County Express temporarily suspending on demand service
The County Express/San Benito County Local Transportation Authority announced effective Aug. 11 it will temporarily suspend its on demand service because of a “historic driver storage regionally and nationally, a consequence of the pandemic.” The service allows passengers to use a smartphone app to request the next ride available for reservation for pick up and drop off.
Monterey County one step closer to increasing quality childcare
SALINAS, Calif. — Prices are rising for everything these days and childcare is not immune. Post-pandemic parents are seeing their annual daycare costs increase 41% nationwide according to a new Lending Tree study. Monterey County moved a step closer on Tuesday to some possible relief. The Board of Supervisors...
Hollister’s Veterans Auxiliary has been active for a decade
From left: Sgt. of Arms Angie Matas-Gay, Chaplain Lisa Casarez, 1st Vice Esther LePore, and 2nd Vice Desiree Osorio Allivato. Son holding his mother's banner as she retired after serving 20 years. Photo courtesy of Esther LePore. This article was written by BenitoLink intern Marisa Sachau. While the Veterans Auxiliary...
Back to school bells ringing later this year
SALINAS, Calif. — Teens on the Central Coast will get to sleep in just a little bit this coming school year. Thanks to California Senate Bill 328 school start times across the state will be later this year. The bill was signed into law in 2019 and requires middle...
Unsafe drinking water is a reality for nearly a million Californians, especially in Central Valley, new audit finds
Nearly a million Californians have unsafe drinking water and the agency charged with helping them is ill-equipped to do so. That’s according to a new state audit of the California Water Resources Control Board, which says 920,000 residents are at increased risk of liver and kidney problems — and even cancer — because they get water from systems that fail to meet contaminant standards for safe drinking water.
Former Watsonville mayor pulls papers to run for council
WATSONVILLE—Two weeks into the candidate nomination period for the Nov. 8 election, several familiar names have surfaced on city and county “candidate watch” lists. This includes former mayor and councilwoman Nancy Bilicich, who on Monday pulled papers to run for the District 7 seat, which represents the east side of the city, including the older adult villages off Bridge Street. She joins current District 7 representative Ari Parker—currently in the thick of her one-year mayoral stint—in coming forward as a possible candidate in that district.
'What would we do without these people?' A Q&A with 'furious' farmworker advocate Ann Lopez
When she turned from biologist to sociologist and human rights advocate 25 years ago, Ann Lopez realized how dire the situation was for humans born into a caste system that put them on a path toward what she considers to be agrarian slavery. COVID, climate change and affordability have worked against change, but that hasn't slowed her fight for justice.
D&D Insurance Brokers acquires Hollister’s Calvista Agency
DiBuduo & DeFendis Insurance Brokers, LLC, one of the largest independent insurance agencies in California, has acquired Calvista Insurance Agency, which was founded in 2008 in Hollister, according to a press release. D&D has more than 250 insurance professionals throughout California, and is a member of the Assurex Global network—the...
Monterey County man killed in California prison
CRESCENT CITY, Calif. — A Monterey County man was killed while serving time at Pelican Bay State Prison, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reported on Monday. According to the CDCR, Uriel Otero, 22, of Monterey County, was attacked on Friday by another prisoner. Otero was sentenced...
La Plaza Bakery honored for new healthy, plant-based dishes
KING CITY — All seven locations of La Plaza Bakery, including those in South Monterey County, have been named Blue Zones Project Approved restaurants, demonstrating their commitment to helping residents achieve healthier lifestyles. “I’m thrilled that all seven La Plaza Bakery locations have earned this distinction to help make...
Hollister turns road used as ‘drag strip’ into kart racing course
If crowd and race participants’ reactions were any indication, the Wonky Street Kart Racing event held July 30 on the much-maligned and joked about Ladd Lane, was a huge success. To some, though, it doesn’t matter how successful or unsuccessful the event was. And even though Hollister Mayor Ignacio...
Watsonville Strawberry Festival back to a three-day event
The Watsonville Strawberry Festival is returning in full force this year, back to a three-day event for the first time since 2019. The popular event runs this Friday through Sunday and will include food booths, many featuring strawberry-themed treats, as well as a beer garden, live entertainment, pie-eating contests, artisan and commercial vendors, nonprofits booths, a carnival and more.
John Michael Shields
John Michael Shields passed away on July 23, 2022 in Monterey, CA at the age of 86. Private cremation will be followed by private family inurnment.
Kristin Smart murder trial continues in Salinas courtroom
After another unexpected delay in the Kristin Smart murder trial last week, the trial picked back up in a Salinas courtroom on Monday. The post Kristin Smart murder trial continues in Salinas courtroom appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Soledad Citywide Garage Sale 2022
The City of Soledad is hosting it’s Second Annual. City Wide Garage Sale on September 17th and 18th, 2022. This will not count against resident’s two per year garage sale limit. Registration is required to participate. You can signup online using this form or. come into City Hall...
