Ridgecrest, CA

17 arrested during probation check operation in Ridgecrest

By Miabelle Salzano
 4 days ago

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — Over the weekend, 30 law enforcement officers with various agencies conducted a probation check operation in Ridgecrest that led to 17 arrests, according to a social media post.

On July 24, officers with the RPD, Kern County Probation Department, Delano Police Department and Kern County District Attorney’s Office conducted a compliance check on people who are on active parole, probation or post release community supervision living in Ridgecrest, Buttermilk Acres and Inyokern. The goal of these operations is the deter crime int he Indian Wells Valley, according to officials.

Officials said they conducted approximately 25 searches, 40 planned targets with 9 non-target contacts. This resulted in 17 arrests for various violations.

Officers said they seized approximately one ounce of methamphetamine, two grams of fentanyl and various drug paraphernalia.

The following subjects were arrests for active misdemeanor or felony warrants:

  • Jamie Neal, 44
  • John Mawhoor, 42
  • Deanna Blakemore, 30
  • Phelan Hammerbacker, 38
  • Elijah Barragan, 28
  • Jared Wisdom, 54
  • Megan Stuebner, 37
  • Bruce Williams, 32
  • Susan Wheeler, 62
  • Steven Foust, 63
  • Scott Thomason, 30
  • John Bleier, 60
  • Malik Simms, 18

The following were arrested on other charges:

  • Autumn Runyan, 42, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and Possession of narcotics
  • Deanna Blakemore, 30, possession of narcotics
  • Jeramy Noennich, 38, possession of controlled substance for the purpose of sales
  • Savannah Berry, 37, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia
  • Arthur Herrera, 35, violation of probation
