www.northcountrynow.com
Related
northcountrynow.com
DeFelsko joins Seaway parade in Ogdensburg
DeFelsko Corporation employees and families were one of several groups marching in the Seaway Festival Parade this past weekend. North Country Now photo by Sean McNamara.
northcountrynow.com
Walking tall in Ogdensburg
This couple of stilt walkers has been a frequent and popular participant in the Ogdensburg International Seaway Festival parade. This year’s parade on Saturday, July 30, drew a large crowd along Ford Street. NCNow Photo by Sean McNamara.
northcountrynow.com
Pet groomers in parade
State Street Grooming, a full service pet grooming facility in Heuvelton, took part in the Ogdensburg International Seaway Festival Parade on July 30. Pictured above from State Street Grooming are Chelsea Hackett with her dog Dually and Bree Koerick. NCNow Photo by Sean McNamara.
northcountrynow.com
Making connections in Potsdam
Playing a giant Connect Four game at the Potsdam Village Recreation Department’s Backyard Games Week Aug. 1-5 for children ages 4 to 15 are sisters, from left, Mazzy and Kyrie Comins. About 30 children registered for the week’s activities, including backyard bowling, capture the flag, corn hole, disc golf, Jenga and tic tac toe, kickball and wooden yard dice. NCNow photo.
IN THIS ARTICLE
northcountrynow.com
Bright future for Ogdensburg resident
Kassidie Wells of Ogdensburg is the recipient of a $1,000 scholarship from Taco Bell where she is currently employed at the new Taco Bell restaurant in Ogdensburg. Kassidie will be attending the University at Buffalo in the fall. From left to right in the picture are Misti Hastings, Kassidie and Janet Lalone. Submitted Photo.
Firefighters save burning house in Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Crews rushed to save a burning house in Ogdensburg Tuesday morning. According to the Ogdensburg Professional Firefighters Local 1799, the Ogdensburg Fire Department was dispatched to the 900 block of Caroline Street for a reported structure fire and house filling with smoke. The Department’s Engines 1 and 3 responded, however, when […]
informnny.com
UPDATE: Both lanes of Route 11 reopened
(UPDATE) — Both lanes of Route 11 in St. Lawrence County were reopened after the crash was cleared around 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday morning. ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Both lanes of Route 11 in St. Lawrence County have been closed due to a crash. Specifically the...
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg storm drainage lines could cost the city millions
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The water treatment plant in Ogdensburg is being revamped. A project that’s costing the city about $32 million. This is where the city’s sewer and storm drains run to, but city officials say that shouldn’t be the case. “The storm water lines...
northcountrynow.com
First fishing tourney in Ogdensburg
Aarien Sheridan is pictured above smiling with his prize with his father Dustin Sheridan after enjoying his very first fishing derby in Ogdensburg. ‘Thank you to the Ogdensburg Fire Department for putting on an amazing event,’ said Brittany Remo, who submitted the photo.
wwnytv.com
Head on collision in Clayton sends 3 to the hospital
TOWN OF CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - A head on crash in the Town of Clayton sent three people to the hospital. It happened right in front of the C-Way Resort on Route 12. Officials on scene say two people were flown to Syracuse, and a third was taken to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.
wwnytv.com
St. Lawrence man dies in Theresa motorcycle crash
THERESA, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Theresa Monday afternoon. New York State Police responded to a call of a motorcycle down an embankment on County Route 22 around 3 PM Monday. Police say 55-year-old Brett Vansant of Macomb missed...
northcountrynow.com
Children’s Pet Show in Canton
Stella Woodruff cuddles with her dog, Phoenix, at the Canton Free Library’s Children’s Pet Show July 28. Stella says Phoenix is funny and does everything she asks him to do. For more photos and story, click here. NCNow photo.
northcountrynow.com
Cannon fire at Civil War reenactment in Madrid
Soldiers fire off opening shots at the Battle of Madrid Sunday as part of Civil War Reenactment weekend. The two days event July 30-31 saw more than 150 local and Canadian Civil War reenactors converge to Fort Tribute at the St. Lawrence County Power & Equipment Museum. Photo by Greg Locke.
informnny.com
Canton woman charged with grand larceny
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman from Canton is facing felony charges after allegedly stealing a debit card. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies investigated a complaint of a larceny on Baker Road in the Town of Potsdam. The investigation revealed that 35-year-old Victoria L. Secore allegedly stole a debit card from another person and spent over $3,100.
wwnytv.com
Your Turn: Your feedback on new Massena plants, farmer’s overtime thresholds, and gas prices
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Air Products, a hydrogen fuel producer, has plans for a new plant near Massena. NYS is not business friendly, but we will see, hopefully the energy will help!!. - Peter Deshane. From their website it appears this is a serious company with a big plant...
northcountrynow.com
Ogdensburg Seaway Festival underway
Lindsey Regan, owner of The Lemon-Drop, makes fresh lemonade at the Wine, Craft and Farmstand Show at Ogdensburg Seaway Festival July 23. For a schedule of festival events through June 30, click here. NCNow photo.
mynbc5.com
Police release cause of death in Tupper Lake homicide
TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. — An autopsy report on a woman who wasfound dead in Tupper Lake last week has determined that the victim died of injuries from a single stab wound. New York State Police have ruled the death of Melissa Guisewhite, 51, as a homicide. Guisewhite was found dead at a home on Lakeview Avenue last month.
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country man charged with intoxicated driving in Lewis County: State Police
MARTINSBURG- A North Country man is accused of intoxicated driving in Lewis County, authorities say. Scott A. Rennie, 53, of Carthage, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Lowville) shortly before 1:00 a.m. Tuesday. He is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC).
wwnytv.com
Hochul: state will pick up extra costs for 40 hour farm week
MADRID, New York (WWNY) - If New York decides to force farmers to pay overtime to workers after 40 hours, Governor Hochul continues to say the state will pick up the extra costs. Hochul’s comment came during a visit to Mapleview Dairy in Madrid Friday. “If this happens over...
flackbroadcasting.com
Man arrested for allegedly yelling obscenities, refusing to leave local police station
OLD FORGE- A resident from Lewis County is accused of yelling obscenities and refusing to leave a local police station in the Western Adirondacks, authorities say. Frank D. Schwab, 47, of Lyons Falls, NY was arrested and charged Friday by the Town of Webb Police with counts of disorderly conduct, trespass and resisting arrest.
Comments / 0