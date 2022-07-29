Florida Walmart shopper arrested for drunk driving motorized scooter with vodka

www.al.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Three Texas sisters aged five, eight and nine are all found DEAD in neighbor's pond after vanishing from care of babysitter while their mom was at work
Three young sisters were found dead after vanishing from their Texas home while by babysat by a family friend. Zi’Ariel Robinson Oliver, 9, A'Miyah Hughes, 8, and Te'Mari Robinson Oliver, 5, were reported missing from their small town residence Friday night. A dive team pulled their bodies from a...
toofab.com
Ring Camera Captures Cops Prying Lock Off Door to Evict Family -- Only to Realize They're At Wrong House
Someone's heard saying, "Oh, s--- ... oh, dammit" as the three men start to put the pieces together. A Florida woman watched her Ring camera footage in shock as two police deputies and a third man attempted pry open her front door while she was visiting her mother. Jennifer Michele...
thesource.com
[WATCH] Body Cam Video Of Kodak Black’s Drug Trafficking Arrest in Florida
As previously reported, Kodak Black was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Florida last month. Still, it was later proven that the Oxycodone pills found in his vehicle were prescribed to the rapper. Black was adamant that police were targeting him and that the traffic stop was only based on racial profiling. Now, footage of the arrest has surfaced.
Pasco deputies tried to evict the wrong family. It went viral on TikTok
LAND O’ LAKES — Imagine you’re peacefully sharing a summer afternoon with your family when, suddenly, you get a notification from your Ring home security camera. Two Pasco deputies and a third person are standing on your doorstep trying to evict you. Is it a prank?. That’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fire erupts at West Philly house where investigators found 154 milk jugs full of gasoline the night before
Fire crews extinguished a blaze Tuesday morning at a West Philadelphia row house that authorities responded to the night before for a smell of gasoline. Officials discovered 154 single-gallon milk containers filled with fuel.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
187K+
Followers
54K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 2