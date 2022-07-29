ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

LMPD issues Golden Alert for missing 65-year-old man

By Julia Huffman
Wave 3
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wave3.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

LMPD searching for man accused of attempting to pepper spray, tase people in Cherokee Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are attempting to locate a man accused of trying to use pepper spray and a taser on Cherokee Park visitors over the weekend. LMPD said three incidents happened between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights. A man who was described as being of Indian descent, wearing dark clothing and an N-95 mask, attempted to approach people to pepper spray or tase them.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man arrested in connection to double shooting in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --A man accused of shooting two people on East Kentucky Street, leaving one dead and one hurt, is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. Jaaron McAtee is facing murder and attempted murder charges for Friday's shooting in Old Louisville near Interstate 65. According to court records,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Woman says she was pepper sprayed while hiking in Cherokee Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A masked man wielding pepper spray and a taser was at Cherokee Park over the weekend. Louisville Metro Police confirmed it received reports of this happening over the weekend. According to police, the man approached at least three people — men and women — on trails...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KY
Wave 3

Man arrested in rape, death of neighbor indicted

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Grand Jury has returned an indictment against a man who is on Kentucky’s Sex Offender Registry in the death of his neighbor. James Allen Peters, 66, of Louisville, was indicted on one count each of murder, rape and burglary, along with two counts of voyeurism.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police investigating 'accidental drowning' of 8-year-old in Charlestown

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating what they believe is an accidental drowning of an 8-year-old in Charlestown. Investigators said the child was found unconscious and unresponsive in a swimming pool. Police do not believe foul play was involved in the drowning. Police have not identified the child or...
CHARLESTOWN, IN
Wave 3

Officials: Man killed in motorcycle crash in Oldham County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A LaGrange man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Oldham County Sunday afternoon. Soon after 7 p.m., OC emergency services were called to respond to a crash between a motorcycle and pickup truck pulling a trailer on KY 1694 at Gum Street. Early investigation revealed...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Man missing from Seymour believed to be in 'extreme danger'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for the public's help to find a man who is missing from Seymour, Indiana. William Hankins, was last seen on Tuesday, July 26 around 5:30 a.m. in the Seymour area. Police believe Hankins, 31, is in "extreme danger" and could require medical assistance.
SEYMOUR, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Louisville#Police
Wave 3

Suspect charged in multiple business robberies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested a woman who they believe was the person that robbed several business, including a bank, during a one month period. Shelby Danielle Khaler, 28, of Louisville, was taken into custody on August 1. She is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville woman identified in fatal shooting near Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman was killed in a shooting near Old Louisville on Friday. Torie Myers, 48, died at the scene of the shooting. It happened around 6:30 a.m. at South Brook and East Kentucky streets, according to a news release from Louisville Metro Police. Officers were sent on reports of a double shooting.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
953wiki.com

Body Found in Rural Scott County

Scott County Sheriff's Deputies are Conducting a Death Investigation. Scott County-On 7-31-2022, Scott County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a location on County Line Road in Southern Scott County in reference to a deceased female. Upon arrival, Deputies located the deceased, later identified as Ashley Deaton-Hedge, 34 of Louisville, KY. Detective Lieutenant John Hartman and Detective First Sergeant Jacklyn Shofner of the Sheriff's Office responded to the location and are conducting the death investigation. Assistance at the scene was provided by Indiana State Police Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) Sergeant Merritt Toomey. The next of kin of the deceased has been notified. This is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time.
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

Family hit by car in downtown Louisville to be discharged soon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family that was hit by a car in downtown Louisville is scheduled to be discharged in a few weeks, according to a member of the family. Ava Jones and her mother Amy have been undergoing rehab at Frazier Rehabilitation Institute after they were hit by driver Michael Hurley, 33, who was high on hydrocodone, in downtown Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville police say man shot in Buechel neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot in Buechel neighborhood on Saturday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said a man arrived at Baptist East Hospital in St. Matthews around 6:45 p.m. Police say the shooting occurred in the 2200 block of Hikes Lane. Mitchell...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Alleged robbery suspect leads police on chase through Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police say a 40-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a GameStop and then leading police on a chase through the city. Officers with LMPD's Sixth Division were assisting West Buechel Police around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday after the GameStop on Mall Road was robbed.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police pursuit of robbery suspect ends at JCPS bus compound

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A man who allegedly robbed a GameStop in West Buechel led police on a pursuit on Sunday afternoon that ended at a Jefferson County Public Schools bus compound. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said Sixth Division officers were called around 12:30 p.m. to help West Buechel...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy