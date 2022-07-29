ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

‘Business trip:’ Auburn coach Keith Etheredge will lead Alabama All-Stars vs. Mississippi

By Ben Thomas
AL.com
AL.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.al.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

These 5 Tuscaloosa burgers are some of the best in Alabama

Tuscaloosa burgers do not disappoint. Sometimes that’s all that can satisfy your appetite, especially at the end of a grueling work week or another exhausting (yet successful, of course) gameday at the Capstone. And Alabama has some of the best burgers in the country, specifically in the Druid City,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama ends daily updates on COVID-19 dashboard

Daily updates on the Alabama Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, which updated daily throughout most of the pandemic, are coming to an end. The dashboard, which reports virus cases and deaths by county, positivity rate and more, will switch to updating once a week, a notice posted to the site announced Monday.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Hattiesburg, MS
Auburn, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama Education
Auburn, AL
Football
City
Auburn, AL
State
Mississippi State
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Mississippi State, MS
Auburn, AL
Education
City
Oxford, MS
City
Montgomery, AL
City
Pell City, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Oxford, AL
Local
Mississippi Football
AL.com

Gas prices continue to fall in Alabama: These counties pay the most

Alabamians have seen a little relief at the pump lately - at least in most areas of the state. Gas prices statewide fell steadily over the last month and a half, after reaching peaks of more than $4.60 per gallon in mid-June, according to data from AAA. But some of the state’s poorest areas are still paying the most at the pump.
ALABAMA STATE
apr.org

Federal COVID dollars go to Alabama tourism

An Associated Press analysis shows Alabama lawmakers are using federal COVID relief dollars to bolster fishing tourism in the state. The plan is to spend almost $3 million dollars to build three boat piers at reservoirs along the Coosa River. The state said regional fishing tournaments can lure $200,000 into an economy, while national tournaments up to $1 million. The AP looked into where COVID relief money is going, and a lot of it is being used for tourism.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama seeing fewer ICU patients this COVID wave

Alabama’s current COVID-19 wavelet, fueled by the highly contagious BA.4 and BA.5 variants, may be showing signs of slowing down. And federal hospital data shows that illness during this mini wave was not as severe as it was during previous waves. Data from the Alabama Department of Public Health...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#South Alabama#Southern Mississippi#Business Trip#American Football#Highschoolsports#Alabama All Stars
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In Alabama

A Gulf Shores restaurant is being credited for having the best chicken wings in Alabama. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state which included Hog Wild Beach & BBQ as the top choice for Alabama. "A favorite on Yelp, reviewers rave about...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Education
Auburn University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
247Sports

Top 2024 RB J'Marion Burnette on Auburn: 'It's lit up here'

AUBURN, Alabama - One of the best running backs in the entire country for the Class of 2024 just so happens to be just a couple of hours away from Auburn. J'Marion Burnette, out of Andalusia, Alabama, is the No. 106 player in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 4 running back.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn making push to flip four-star Nebraska edge commit

Auburn is making a big push for four-star Nebraska commit Ashley Williams Jr. as the Tigers work to replenish their numbers at the edge position. Williams, the 350th-ranked prospect in the 2023 class, was back on the Plains this weekend to take part in Auburn’s Big Cat Weekend recruiting event — and the Tigers are giving the Louisiana native something to consider despite his recent commitment to Nebraska. Williams committed to the Huskers on July 10, but he’s still weighing his options with his recruitment.
AUBURN, AL
WAFF

32-year-old Georgia man drowned at Desoto Falls

DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 32-year-old Georgia man died after drowning at Desoto Falls Saturday. A video from the DeKalb County Daily News shows the rescue efforts that occurred Saturday. The video shows a helicopter working to get the man out of the area.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
187K+
Followers
54K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy