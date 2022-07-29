‘Business trip:’ Auburn coach Keith Etheredge will lead Alabama All-Stars vs. Mississippi

www.al.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ROUND TWO: The strangest town names in Alabama, according to Reddit users
News 19 asked, and the users of r/Alabama on Reddit responded. Here are the strangest town names across the state of Alabama.
These 5 Tuscaloosa burgers are some of the best in Alabama
Tuscaloosa burgers do not disappoint. Sometimes that’s all that can satisfy your appetite, especially at the end of a grueling work week or another exhausting (yet successful, of course) gameday at the Capstone. And Alabama has some of the best burgers in the country, specifically in the Druid City,...
Breaking: Alabama Wildlife Gives Shocking Black Bear Warning
This is nothing any of us wanna see when we get home from work. But Apparently, it's in our future. Alabama residents have been capturing videos and pictures of these Black Bears from all over the great state of Alabama. It's one thing to capture footage on a trail camera.
Alabama ends daily updates on COVID-19 dashboard
Daily updates on the Alabama Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, which updated daily throughout most of the pandemic, are coming to an end. The dashboard, which reports virus cases and deaths by county, positivity rate and more, will switch to updating once a week, a notice posted to the site announced Monday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gas prices continue to fall in Alabama: These counties pay the most
Alabamians have seen a little relief at the pump lately - at least in most areas of the state. Gas prices statewide fell steadily over the last month and a half, after reaching peaks of more than $4.60 per gallon in mid-June, according to data from AAA. But some of the state’s poorest areas are still paying the most at the pump.
Alabama Man Puts His Money Where His Mouth Is To Help Holt Heal
After the Tornado outbreak in April of 2011, a lot of money came into the area to help rebuilt Tuscaloosa. It appeared that the bulk of that money came to the City of Tuscaloosa, and much of the damaged county area did not receive much help. One such home was...
apr.org
Federal COVID dollars go to Alabama tourism
An Associated Press analysis shows Alabama lawmakers are using federal COVID relief dollars to bolster fishing tourism in the state. The plan is to spend almost $3 million dollars to build three boat piers at reservoirs along the Coosa River. The state said regional fishing tournaments can lure $200,000 into an economy, while national tournaments up to $1 million. The AP looked into where COVID relief money is going, and a lot of it is being used for tourism.
Alabama seeing fewer ICU patients this COVID wave
Alabama’s current COVID-19 wavelet, fueled by the highly contagious BA.4 and BA.5 variants, may be showing signs of slowing down. And federal hospital data shows that illness during this mini wave was not as severe as it was during previous waves. Data from the Alabama Department of Public Health...
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In Alabama
A Gulf Shores restaurant is being credited for having the best chicken wings in Alabama. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state which included Hog Wild Beach & BBQ as the top choice for Alabama. "A favorite on Yelp, reviewers rave about...
Alabamians test their luck in Mississippi on $1.28 billion Mega Millions Jackpot
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WIAT) — Lottery fever continues to draw Alabamians across state borders to have a shot at winning billions of dollars. The Mega Millions jackpot sits at $1.28 billion, the second highest winnings in the game’s history. “Good selling for tonight,” Downtown Columbus Chevron Cashier Danny Patel said. “Alabama people here spend money on […]
Two of three wanted for Mississippi murder arrested in Florida. Third person still on the loose.
Two of three people wanted in connection with a Mississippi murder were arrested 350 miles away near Pensacola, Florida. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson confirmed the arrests in a videoed news conference Monday. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Shannon Bramlett, 33, and Darick Moody, 19, were arrested Monday near...
‘We don’t want to leave anything to chance’: After Uvalde, Alabama schools weigh increases in resource officers
Alabama’s largest public school system is weighing the idea of whether to expand the number of resource officers at their schools, and to make sure they are armed. But with school starting Thursday, no definitive plan is imminent for the Mobile County School System, which employs 12 resource officers who are unarmed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alabama Republicans to consider resolution this month to move primary elections from ‘open’ to ‘closed’
Alabama Republicans are expected to vote on a resolution this month that has the backing of its top officials that could lead to sweeping changes in how primary elections are administered. Alabama GOP Chairman John Wahl confirmed on Monday that one of the resolutions under consideration at the party’s summer...
‘A joyful reunion’: Homecoming for pigeon that flew from England to Alabama
After 4,000 miles and nearly two months, Bob the pigeon has been reunited with his English owner at an Alabama animal shelter. Bob, a homing pigeon, went missing during a race in the Channel Islands in mid-June. He was supposed to fly to the home of his owner, Allan Todd,...
247Sports
Top 2024 RB J'Marion Burnette on Auburn: 'It's lit up here'
AUBURN, Alabama - One of the best running backs in the entire country for the Class of 2024 just so happens to be just a couple of hours away from Auburn. J'Marion Burnette, out of Andalusia, Alabama, is the No. 106 player in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 4 running back.
Auburn making push to flip four-star Nebraska edge commit
Auburn is making a big push for four-star Nebraska commit Ashley Williams Jr. as the Tigers work to replenish their numbers at the edge position. Williams, the 350th-ranked prospect in the 2023 class, was back on the Plains this weekend to take part in Auburn’s Big Cat Weekend recruiting event — and the Tigers are giving the Louisiana native something to consider despite his recent commitment to Nebraska. Williams committed to the Huskers on July 10, but he’s still weighing his options with his recruitment.
Reports: Mississippi high school football player dies at practice; high heat may have been factor
A Mississippi teenager died Monday during his high school football team’s practice, online news sources reported. The player, a member of the Brandon High School football team, was identified by WLBT-TV as Phillip Laster Jr., 17. Online news sources said the Rankin County coroner confirmed the death and said...
WAFF
32-year-old Georgia man drowned at Desoto Falls
DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 32-year-old Georgia man died after drowning at Desoto Falls Saturday. A video from the DeKalb County Daily News shows the rescue efforts that occurred Saturday. The video shows a helicopter working to get the man out of the area.
Alabama Hyundai child labor allegations part of much larger problem, groups say: ‘The laws are so weak’
As federal and state investigators look into a report of children working in an Alabama auto supplier factory, activists say the story highlights a growing concern - that children are being used to fill workforce gaps since the coming of the COVID-19 pandemic. Reuters reported last month that children as...
The most desirable high school football job in the state wasn’t that desirable a decade go
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the third in a series of Sunday stories based on AL.com’s anonymous offseason survey of Alabama high school football coaches. When Mark Freeman left Spanish Fort in 2015 to take over as head football coach at Thompson High School in Alabaster, he admits it wasn’t among the top several landing spots he would have ordinarily considered.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
187K+
Followers
54K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0