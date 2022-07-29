ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

SC murder investigation leads to videos of attacks on people who are homeless

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KLlSi_0gxnbBo900
Seth “Tyler” Norris; Joshua Shawn Norris; Logan Alexander Holmes Seth “Tyler” Norris; Joshua Shawn Norris; Logan Alexander Holmes (WSOC)

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police investigating two brothers for a killing in South Carolina have found videos of them and others beating up at least five people at homeless camps in Greenville, authorities said.

Greenville County deputies released parts of the videos Thursday on Facebook showing several men repeatedly punching and kicking at least three different people inside tents or outside.

There was a stream of bleeps as curse words were removed, but one suspect can be heard shouting “where’s the bread” repeatedly while the victims, whose faces were blurred in the video by deputies, don’t fight back.

Some of the men were knocked unconscious and needed medical help, while others refused to get treatment or call police because their attackers said they would come back, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Investigators were able to identify five of the men attacked and charged three of the suspects with attempted murder and a fourth with second-degree assault and battery by a mob.

The investigation into the attacks on the homeless men began after Seth “Tyler” Norris, 18; and his brother Joshua Shawn Norris, 20, were charged with murder July 5 for the shooting of a man in a Greenville street, authorities said.

That led investigators to search their home and their cellphones, where they found videos taken from October to June of the attacks at homeless camps north of downtown Greenville, deputies said.

At least one of the suspects threatened to shoot a homeless man before kicking him three times in the face, according to arrest warrants.

The suspects drove one man around before beating him up and hit and kicked another victim at least 16 times continuing after he lost consciousness, authorities said in documents.

Court records did not list any lawyers for the suspects.

Seth Norris is charged with attempted murder in the attacks, along with David Allen Norris, 21, and Logan Alexander Holmes, 20. Joshua Norris was charged with second-degree assault and battery by a mob.

Investigators said they have linked a fifth man to the attacks but have not charged him yet because they have not been able to find the victim.

Deputies said they are still investigating if more men were attacked.

(WATCH BELOW: Growing homeless camps sparks concerns in Fort Mill community)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Authorities: 3 NC deputies hurt in shooting while serving papers

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. — Three North Carolina deputies were shot while serving involuntary commitment papers Monday morning, WTVD reported. At around 10:30 a.m., authorities were near the intersection of Arrington Bridge Road and Emmaus Church Road in Wayne County, which is south of Goldsboro. At the scene, deputies were serving papers when the shooting happened.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville County, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
County
Greenville County, SC
FOX Carolina

SC trooper involved in crash following attempted traffic stop

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A South Carolina trooper was involved in a car accident following an attempted traffic stop, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, the trooper was monitoring the speeds of cars on North Pine Street on Sunday, July 31 at around 12:30...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Violent Crime#Columbia
FOX8 News

Suspect arrested following officer-involved shooting in SC

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department said a suspect is in custody Saturday following an officer-involved shooting. Officers responded to Stratham Place Apartments located at Shaw Street close to 7:30 a.m. Officers searched for a suspect that was located in the middle of the complex. The suspect discharged a firearm when an […]
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Death investigation underway in Laurens County

The Cherokee County Coroner says one person is dead after they were hit by a truck on Friday. SLED is investigating after an officer-involved shooting at the Stratham Place Apartments on Saturday morning. Tree falls on mobile home. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The Powdersville Fire Department responded to a...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
my40.tv

One person killed after fight breaks out at Upstate SC venue

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WLOS) — One person is dead and another wounded after a fight led to shots being fired outside of a venue in Greenville, South Carolina. The Greenville Police Department says the fight broke out around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, outside of the Good Times establishment located at 28 Liberty Lane. They say shots were fired in the parking lot, injuring two people.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

1 hurt, 1 dead after fight, shooting in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police say they are investigating after a fight and shooting led to a death on Saturday morning. According to police, at about 12:30 a.m., a fight broke out inside the Good Times establishment on Liberty Lane. Police say outside shots were fired in the...
GREENVILLE, SC
golaurens.com

One dead after dispute in Waterloo

One person is dead after a dispute resulted in a death on Friday morning on Burton Creekside Road in Waterloo. The incident occurred around 8:50am and was not an officer-involved death, according to the Laurens County Sheriff's Office. Laurens County Coroner's Office Chief Deputy Patti Canupp identified the victim as...
WATERLOO, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Family awarded $20.7 million in lawsuit after man drowns on vacation in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A family has been awarded $20.7 million in a lawsuit against a lifeguard company after a man drowned while on vacation in South Carolina. According to WPDE, a jury has awarded Zurihun Wolde’s family $20.7 million after he drowned at a Myrtle Beach hotel in August 2018. The family filed a lawsuit against Lack’s Beach Service, the City of Myrtle Beach and a lifeguard.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
102K+
Followers
114K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy