Alisal Union School District gives free haircuts, school supplies, food and hygiene products for students

By Ricardo Tovar
 6 days ago
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - An Alisal USD alumna organized an event to give out free haircuts for students heading back to school.

More than a hundred families visited Jesse G Sanchez Elementary School in Salinas to hook their kids up with a fresh cut from licensed barbers and hair stylists.

Not only that, but some of the families got some free food and school supplies, including a brand new backpack for students in need.

"We all talk about violence and gangs and drugs that are out there," says volunteer Steve Duran. "But I think we need more people to step up and support the kids in our community."

And it's that underlying message that motivates many of the organizations and volunteers to help out.

"We always remember those individuals that gave back," said Marlene Garcia. "We always told ourselves that when we grow up we want to be able to provide the same support that was given to us as children."

Marlene Garcia made it possible for students to go to Jesse G. Sanchez Elementary School on Saturday for the free haircut.

Hyygiene products, and books will also be provided for students, according to Brew and Crew in Salinas.

"We are excited to see our students back and grateful that our wonderful alumni always want to give back," said the school district.

Alisal Union School District gives free haircuts, school supplies, food and hygiene products for students

