UFC Daily Fantasy Podcast: The Heat Check, UFC 277

www.numberfire.com
Related
numberfire.com
Chas McCormick added to Astros' Monday lineup
Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick has been added to Monday's lineup against right-hander Nathan Eovaldi and the Boston Red Sox. Alex Bregman was scratched because his wife went into labor, so McCormick is taking his place. The outfielder will start in left and hit seventh. McCormick has a $2,300 salary...
UFC tonight: UFC 59, betting odds & watch times
There is no event from the UFC tonight, following an action-packed UFC 277 card this past Saturday. The next event
numberfire.com
Horse Racing Best Bets for Tuesday 8/2/22
According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make at FanDuel Racing today. #5 Victory Built – Finger Lakes, R4 (2:31 PM ET) Victory Built has to be considered on his first start for his new trainer and looks the one to aim at. This isn’t a deep contest for the grade, and he holds strong claims away from the bigger New York tracks. Gimmedamoney was beaten just a nose in a similar contest last time and looks the one for the runner-up spot. Bet Now at FanDuel.
numberfire.com
Joey Bart in Giants' lineup Monday night
San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart is starting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Bart is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney. Our models project Bart for 0.6 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Aledmys Diaz starting for Houston Monday
The Houston Astros listed Aledmys Diaz as their starting left fielder for Monday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Diaz will bat sixth and cover left field for the Astros Monday while Chas McCormick catches a breather. Diaz has a $2,600 salary on FanDuel and carries a .725 OPS into...
numberfire.com
Josh Naylor (ankle) back in Guardians' lineup Monday
The Cleveland Guardians listed Josh Naylor (ankle) as their designated hitter for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Naylor missed the last three games with an ankle injury but will bat fourth as the Guardians' designated hitter Monday. Franmil Reyes will take the evening off. Naylor has a $3,300 salary...
Comments / 0