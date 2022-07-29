UFC Daily Fantasy Podcast: The Heat Check, UFC 277

According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make at FanDuel Racing today. #5 Victory Built – Finger Lakes, R4 (2:31 PM ET) Victory Built has to be considered on his first start for his new trainer and looks the one to aim at. This isn’t a deep contest for the grade, and he holds strong claims away from the bigger New York tracks. Gimmedamoney was beaten just a nose in a similar contest last time and looks the one for the runner-up spot. Bet Now at FanDuel.

SPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO