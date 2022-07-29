London Collective MiniKingz Take Us Into Their World With ‘Iconicy’ Project

UK retailer END. has teamed up with adidas to deliver its three-piece Varsity collection, which celebrates the iconic Forum sneaker and its ties to collegiate styling. Drawing inspiration from varsity style codes and the world of collegiate basketball, the collection comprises various iterations of the sneaker, with each one designed to reflect the collaborative theme. The two low iterations, the Forum ADV and the Forum Low, arrive in a slew of period-correct collegiate colours and shades of white, yellow and dark green. The same approach is also taken with the Forum High, with a team-like palette of white, yellow and navy blue used.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 6 HOURS AGO