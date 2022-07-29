London Collective MiniKingz Take Us Into Their World With ‘Iconicy’ Project

www.complex.com
Related
Complex
WSTRN Tap BackRoad Gee For New Dancehall-Rap Heater “Unload”
West London trio WSTRN are synonymous with summer bangers, and now they’ve gone and treated us another with the help of rapper BackRoad Gee. On “Unload”, Haile, Akelle and Louis Rei play to their strengths of catchy hooks, skippy flows and punchlines with the welcome addition of BRG, who brings his signature menacing energy to the track to create a banger that is bound to be heard at every motive this summer.
Complex
Nino Uptown Shares Late-Night Visuals For “Feel Your Vibe”
Following swiftly on from “No Favours” with Birmingham rapper Mowgs just last week, rising singer-rapper Nino Uptown is already back with “Feel Your Vibe”. A bit of a tougher joint, this one sees Nino take on a hard-hitting drill beat from producers Azura, Polbeats and Yngflam. There’s still plenty of melody—specifically in his unique way of using Auto-Tune—but it’s dark, brooding and shot through with a dramatic chill.
Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal
Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
Complex
50 Cent on Former G-Unit Artists Whose Careers Never Took Off: ‘I Can’t Make People Buy Records’
During a recent appearance on Houston’s 97.9 The Box, 50 Cent opened up about his role as head of G-Unit Records, which has steered the careers of prominent rappers such as Lloyd Banks, Young Buck, and Tony Yayo. When asked if he’s been criticized by certain artists for their...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Complex
Taylor Swift Responds to Report About Her Private Jet Usage
Taylor Swift has joined the growing list of stars who are catching heat over their private jets. According to data shared by celebrity jet tracker CelebJets, the singer-songwriter’s personal aircraft was flown 170 times between Jan. 1 and July 29. The Twitter account pulled the information from ADS-B Exchange, which refers to itself as “the world’s largest public source of unfiltered flight data.”
Complex
Take Your Shot at Getting Discovered with Hornitos® and Pigeons & Planes
These days, artists are always looking for new ways to get discovered. To help, Pigeons & Planes and Hornitos® are partnering up to give new talent a chance to shine. All you have to do is take your shot!. Beginning Monday, August 1, there will be a new lane...
Complex
Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ Takes No. 1 on Billboard 200 for Seventh Week
Un Verano Sin Ti, the fourth solo studio offering from Bad Bunny, has taken the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart for a seventh nonconsecutive week. Billboard reports Un Verano Sin Ti earned 98,000 equivalent album units, marking the first time in its 11-week run that it failed to surpass 100,000 units. Of that sum, 97,000 came by way of SEA units, equaling 135.9 million on-demand streams of the album’s tracks. Un Verano Sin Ti’s seven stints at No. 1 are the most since Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album racked up 10 last year.
Complex
Kanye West Accuses Adidas of Doing Yeezy Day Without His Approval
Kanye West appears to be unhappy about today’s celebration of Yeezy Day, the brand-created holiday for the Adidas Yeezy line that’s observed annually on Aug. 2. In a direct message to the Complex Instagram account pictured below, West shared his disapproval of Yeezy Day by saying that “Adidas made up the Yeezy Day idea without my approval,” and it didn’t stop there. According to West, the brand also re-issued older Adidas Yeezy styles, designed Yeezy colorways, and hired employees for the line—including the general manager of Yeezy, without his approval.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Complex
END. Links With adidas For Nostalgic ‘Varsity’ Collection
UK retailer END. has teamed up with adidas to deliver its three-piece Varsity collection, which celebrates the iconic Forum sneaker and its ties to collegiate styling. Drawing inspiration from varsity style codes and the world of collegiate basketball, the collection comprises various iterations of the sneaker, with each one designed to reflect the collaborative theme. The two low iterations, the Forum ADV and the Forum Low, arrive in a slew of period-correct collegiate colours and shades of white, yellow and dark green. The same approach is also taken with the Forum High, with a team-like palette of white, yellow and navy blue used.
Complex
Passenger Traveling to Australia Fined Nearly $1,900 After Discovery of Undeclared McMuffins in Luggage
A passenger on a flight to Australia from Indonesia was met with a hefty fine after officials discovered an undeclared assortment of McDonald’s items, including two McMuffins. Per a report from the Guardian, a “detector dog” by the name of Zinta (pictured below) ultimately sniffed out the inadvertently expensive...
Complex
The Game Announces Social Media Break After Saying He Was ‘Betrayed,’ Delays Album Release Date Again
After a rough few weeks, The Game announced on social media that he’s going to take a break from social media, and also announced he’s delaying his Drillmatic album again. In a lengthy Instagram post, the California-bred rapper said he had been significantly “backstabbed & betrayed” these past few weeks and announced he’s taking some time offline to regroup.
Complex
Justin Bieber Performs First Show Since Facial Paralysis Diagnosis
Justin Bieber has resumed touring after revealing in June that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. On July 31, the singer took the stage at the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy, his first performance since disclosing his health condition. Bieber later shared photos of his show on Instagram, captioning the set, “Luv u guys and I missed you.”
Complex
Beyoncé Removing Ableist Lyrics From ‘Renaissance’ Track “Heated” Following Criticism
Representatives for Beyoncé have said that the singer will be removing the ableist slur “spaz” from her newly released album Renaissance, CNN reports. The track in question, “Heated,” sees Beyoncé singing, “Spazzin’ on that ass, spazz on that ass.” The offensive term is derived from “spastic,” which refers to the medical condition spastic cerebral palsy.
Complex
Aku and Paper Planes Unveil New Snapback Collaboration
Micah Johnson’s Aku project and the New York-based Paper Planes brand have partnered on a unique collaboration that should please Akutar holders. The collab—which follows last year’s Chapter 7: Candle pairing—is comprised of a limited run of black Aku and Paper Planes 9Fifty snapback hats boasting a green undervisor. On the front, wearers will find an embroidered Paper Planes logo, as well as Aku-focused detailing. Featured on the crown, meanwhile, are removable log pins.
Complex
Lupe Fiasco Speaks on Problems With Former Label Atlantic Records
Lupe Fiasco went into more detail about his relationship with his former label Atlantic Records. The conversation began when the Chicago rapper responded to a fan who tweeted that Fisco didn’t want to “conform” to a pop sound back when Lupe was signed. “Not accurate,” Fiasco responded....
Complex
V9 Takes It Back To Drill’s Foundations With New Drop “Plenty”
You can always count on V9 to cut through the noise. Although he’s been busy with live shows and guesting on “Live & Direct” with the rest of the #98s set and on Groundworks’ The G Tape: Vol.1, it’s been a little while since we had some solo material from the masked one.
Complex
Only 1,130 Nightclubs Left In The UK, New Report Finds
A new report has found that one in five nightclubs in the UK has shut in the last three years. Recent figures shared by the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) through CGA suggest that a “perfect storm” of issues has led to a 20% drop in the number of clubs, leaving just 1,130 venues left in the UK. According to the data, the Midlands and the North have been hit the hardest, with some key independent businesses being lost, all of which play a significant role in supporting the wider The Night Time economy.
Complex
DJ Khaled Confirms Jay-Z Will Appear on New Album ‘God Did’
DJ Khaled confirmed in his signature highly energized fashion that he’s secured yet another verse from Jay-Z for his forthcoming album God Did. Khaled shared a carousel of photos on Instagram that included a pic of Roc Nation executive Lenny “Kodak Lens” Santiago, and a series of shocked reactions from the We The Best CEO after he heard the verse in question. SZA shared in Khaled’s excitement by commenting, “oh my actual fucking God.”
Complex
New Balance x BAPE®️ Reunite For Collaborative 57/40 Sneaker
New Balance and BAPE®️ have joined forces once again, following 2021’s well-received 2002R silhouette, with three iterations of the 57/40 sneaker. Utilising both brands’ infamous colour scheme, each silhouette takes inspiration from the look of athletes and weekend warriors on their way to the game or the gym. Adjacent to the fighter jet-inspired motifs, which are present along the heel tab, ABC Camos dress the shoe’s oversized “N” logo in either green, greyscale, or a candy-like assemblage of tones both bright and bold.
Complex
TikTok Star Joshua Neal Talks Using His Videos as Acting Auditions, Losing an A24 Movie Role, and More
Joshua Neal is more than just a TikTok comedian. Neal has been busy on the video-sharing app creating viral, highly relatable clips that he writes, stars in, and produces. His hilarious videos are around three minutes long and he often plays multiple people, like in his popular series of multiple men attending group therapy. While most people view the app as a place where Gen Z is making silly dancing clips, it has since evolved into a hub for all sorts of content, including creative formats where people can showcase their natural talents. In Neal’s case, TikTok has become his outlet where he can flex his acting and comedic muscles. His hope is that it helps him kickstart his acting career.
Comments / 0