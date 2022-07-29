ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

York County crash – Three kids among four dead after farm tractor pulling children in a trailer goes off road

By Jacob Willeford
 4 days ago

AT least three children and one adult have been killed after a farm tractor pulling 10 children in a trailer veered off the road, according to officials.

The accident occurred earlier today around 11:15am in York County, Pennsylvania according to reports from WGAL8 News.

It is located at the Otter Creek Recreation Area and has now closed Route 425 in both directions, per ABC27.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c9OP7_0gxnalQO00
Medical personnel and law enforcement have arrived on the scene and closed the diverging roads

"An adult female and 11 children were riding in a utility trailer being pulled by a tractor when the driver lost control," reports The Pennsylvania State Police.

"The unit flipped and rolled down an embankment, throwing all of the passengers out of the trailer."

The female passenger and three of the children that were in the trailer are those deceased.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cehd4_0gxnalQO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e70za_0gxnalQO00

The tractor was being operated by a male adult.

There were initial requests for several medical helicopters to transport those involved in the accident, says the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Six people have also now been flown to the hospital, per official reports.

Emergency personnel and law enforcement are on the scene after the accident was initially reported as a horse and buggy crash.

An exact number of vehicles and individuals involved has yet to be confirmed.

Comments / 11

Joyce Thiery
4d ago

I am so sorry for all involved. even if the tractor driver was not at fault, he will have to live with this for the rest of his life

Reply
9
QueSeraSera
3d ago

Horrible! So many children died. That’s why it’s illegal to ride in the back of a truck and in trailers being pulled by anything.

Reply(4)
7
Toby T.
3d ago

So Sad!! Condolence & Prayer's to the Families & Friends!! & For the injured!! May they all R.I.P.🙏🙏🙏🙏⚘⚘⚘⚘⚘⚘⚘⚘⚘⚘⚘⚘

Reply
5
