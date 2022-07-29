York County crash – Three kids among four dead after farm tractor pulling children in a trailer goes off road

AT least three children and one adult have been killed after a farm tractor pulling 10 children in a trailer veered off the road, according to officials.

The accident occurred earlier today around 11:15am in York County, Pennsylvania according to reports from WGAL8 News.

It is located at the Otter Creek Recreation Area and has now closed Route 425 in both directions, per ABC27.

Medical personnel and law enforcement have arrived on the scene and closed the diverging roads

"An adult female and 11 children were riding in a utility trailer being pulled by a tractor when the driver lost control," reports The Pennsylvania State Police.

"The unit flipped and rolled down an embankment, throwing all of the passengers out of the trailer."

The female passenger and three of the children that were in the trailer are those deceased.

The tractor was being operated by a male adult.

There were initial requests for several medical helicopters to transport those involved in the accident, says the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Six people have also now been flown to the hospital, per official reports.

Emergency personnel and law enforcement are on the scene after the accident was initially reported as a horse and buggy crash.

An exact number of vehicles and individuals involved has yet to be confirmed.