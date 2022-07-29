ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shark Week Documentary ‘Great White Open Ocean’ To Air On CNN

By Sofia Behzadi
Deadline

 4 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: CNN will broadcast the Shark Week documentary Great White Open Ocean on Saturday, July 30, marking the first time the channel has participated in Shark Week .

It comes almost four months after the merger was completed between Discovery , whose flagship cable channel carries Shark Week, and CNN parent WarnerMedia. CNN also has been promoting Discovery Channel’s Shark Week on-air and online this year in a synergy move across Warner Bros. Discovery.

Great White Open Ocean is a 90-minute documentary featuring shark diving expert Jimi Partington. A year after almost dying in the jaws of a great white shark, Partington got back into the water to overcome the traumatic event, but the experience quickly became a battle for life and death. It was filmed by Shark Week filmmaker Jeff Kurr.

Shark Week returned to Discovery for its 34th year on July 24 with Dwayne Johnson as its first Master of Ceremonies. Working with dozens of the world’s most respected marine biologists and science institutions, the week’s program slate has spotlighted innovative shark technology to further research about these elusive creatures and their mating and migration patterns, while also sharing findings of a new, undescribed species.

Watch a preview clip of the documentary above.

