Jon Bernthal Signs With CAA

By Justin Kroll
Deadline
 4 days ago
Jon Bernthal has inked with CAA for representation.

Bernthal currently stars in the HBO series We Own This City , alongside Josh Charles, Jamie Hector, and Wunmi Mosaku.

Up next, Bernthal will be seen starring in Lena Dunham’s feature film Sharp Stick, alongside Kristine Froseth, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Taylour Paige. The film made its debut at the virtual Sundance Film Festival in January 2022 and was later acquired by Utopia and releases today in theaters.

Bernthal recently starred in King Richard from director Reinaldo Marcus Green, alongside Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis. Bernthal played Serena and Venus Williams’ famed tennis coach Rick Macci. He can be seen next in the highly anticipated Showtime series American Gigolo.

Bernthal is also developing The Bottoms , a drama series he created, will star in, and co-write. In addition to his work on screen, Bernthal hosts of the weekly podcast Real Ones With Jon Bernthal. Other past credits include the Netflix series The Punisher, Wolf of Wall Street and Ford v. Ferrari.

Bernthal continues to be represented by Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

Comments / 18

Jon Smith
2d ago

Let me just add something IMPORTANT that the article writers left out. Who knows right off hand what CAA is? Creative Artists Agency LLC is an American talent and sports agency based in Los Angeles, California. It is regarded as an influential company in the talent agency business and manages numerous clients. In March 2016, CAA had 1,800 employees.

Reply(1)
12
Choose_to_be_kind
2d ago

You might want tell your readers what CAA is and why we should care.

Reply
9
Deadline

‘The Deliverance’: Omar Epps, Demi Singleton, Miss Lawrence & Anthony B. Jenkins Join Lee Daniels’ Exorcism Film For Netflix

Omar Epps (Fatal Affair), Demi Singleton (King Richard), Miss Lawrence (Bros) and Anthony B. Jenkins (Chicago Med) have signed on for roles in Lee Daniels’ Netflix film The Deliverance, formerly titled Demon House. They join an ensemble that also includes Andra Day, Glenn Close, Mo’Nique, Aunjanue Ellis, Caleb McLaughlin and Tasha Smith, as previously announced.
Deadline

Niecy Nash Strikes First-Look TV Deal With eOne

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Niecy Nash, star of ABC’s upcoming series The Rookie: Feds, is cementing her relationship with the company behind the spinoff. Nash has struck a first-look deal with eOne, which produces the series, set to launch this fall. It reunites the actor with Michael Lombardo, President, Global Television, eOne, who ran HBO during Nash’s three season run as one of the stars of dark comedy Getting On, for which she scored two Emmy nominations. Under the multi-year deal, Nash will develop and exec produce scripted and unscripted television content for broadcast, cable, and streaming. Nash stars as...
Deadline

Uzo Aduba, Aunjanue Ellis & Sanaa Lathan To Star In Searchlight’s ‘The Supremes At Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat’

EXCLUSIVE: Searchlight Pictures has lined up an all-star cast for its adaptation of Tina Mabry’s The Supremes At Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat with Uzo Aduba, Aunjanue Ellis, and Sanaa Lathan set to star in the adaptation. Mabry will direct from a script Gina Prince-Bythewood penned the script, with revisions by Mabry, which is based on the 2013 New York Times best-selling novel by Edward Kelsey Moore.
AOL Corp

Martin Lawrence Gives 'Bad Boys 4' Update Will Smith's Oscars Slap

Is Bad Boys 4 off the table following Will Smith‘s now-infamous Oscars slap? Martin Lawrence doesn’t think so. The 57-year-old comedian gave fans an update on the franchise’s future during an interview with Ebony magazine. “We got one more at least,” Lawrence promised in the July 2022 cover story.
Variety

Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Brendan Fraser’s ‘The Whale’ and Hugh Jackman’s ‘The Son’ Among Most Anticipated Performances

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done

With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
hotnewhiphop.com

JAY-Z Tells Kevin Hart He Doesn't Accept Money For Features: "I Never Charge"

When it comes to giving features, JAY-Z is a pretty generous guy (to those in his good book, that is). During a sit-down with Kevin Hart for the comedian's Peacock series, Hart to Heart, the father of three spilled the tea on how much it costs to get a feature from him, what attracts him to working with certain artists over others, and his future plans – including the possibility of retirement.
MUSIC
Deadline

Ivana Trump Cause Of Death Determined By New York Medical Examiner

Click here to read the full article. The New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has determined a cause of death in socialite Ivana Trump’s sudden death on Thursday. Trump’s death was an accident, the examiner said, coming as a result of suffering blunt impact injuries to her torso from falling down a staircase in her home. The ruling comes a day after Trump, age 73, was found dead in her Manhattan home by a maintenance worker. Her body was allegedly found next to a spilled cup of coffee, according to authorities. The ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, she was...
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Shares Selfie With Husband in Croatia Ahead of Season 23

Everyone needs a little break sometimes and Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay went to Croatia with her husband, Peter Hermann. If he looks familiar, then know he’s also appeared on the show as Trevor Langan. Yet this moment was not about acting, show business, or anything else other than fun. Wouldn’t you be happy on vacation ahead of Season 23 of your TV show? There’s plenty to smile about when seeing Hargitay and Hermann together.
