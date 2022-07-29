ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Honoring 150 years of Atlanta Public Schools

By Ann Hill-Bond
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4djgLQ_0gxnabb800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OxeKK_0gxnabb800
Photo Courtesy of Dr. Lisa Herring

“I am humbled and honored to be the superindaint of Atlanta Public Schools; I am grateful to be  in this role stewarding a 150 year old legacy . Standing on the shoulders of global leaders that are Atlanta Public School alumni shows the global impact of  Atlanta Public Schools. The Powerful legacy of APS can be seen across political lines, entertainment industry,  education, and businesses throughout our city. We are celebrating 150 years of excellence throughout the school year with commemoration events for 0alumni, staff, current students, and parents.”

Dr. Lisa Herring, Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent

The Atlanta Public School system was established in 1872 under Atlanta City Council. Upon opening in January 1872, Atlanta Public Schools consisted of five white-only schools–three grammar schools: Crew Street School, Ivy Street School, Walker Street School, and two high schools, Boys High and Girls High. APS also included two 1866 Freeman’s Bureau African-American grammar schools- The Summerhill School and Storr’s School. During the 1872-1873 school year, three other grammar schools for white and one other grammar school for Black students, Markham Street School, were instituted to meet demand. This first year saw 2,842 students served by the schools. By 1896 there were a total of twenty-two schools, fifteen grammar schools for white students, five grammar schools for black students, and two high schools for white students. In 1926, local Black Atlanta leaders came together to demand a high school for African American students. In September 1926, The City of Atlanta and the State of Georgia opened its first African-American High School-Booker T. Washington High School.

“My favorite school is The Booker T. Washington because it set the stage for ALL schools in APS especially those for African American students. There would be no South Atlanta without the historic BTW.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u5LtP_0gxnabb800
Photo Courtesy of Atlanta Public School Board

Tilnisha P. Rosser, ℅ 1996 Booker T. Washington,APS Special Education

Thirty-seven years later, on  August 30, 1961, Thomas Franklin Welch, Madelyn Patricia Nix, Willie Jean Black, Donita Gaines, Arthur Simmons, Lawrence Jefferson, Mary James McMullen, Martha Ann Holmes, and Rosalyn Walton – became the first African American students to desegregate Atlanta Public Schools.

Now,150 years later since the first school doors opened, Atlanta Public School and Atlanta Board of Education will welcome 54,956 students, attending a total of 103 school sites: 50 elementary schools (three of which operate on a year-round calendar), 15 middle schools, 21 high schools, four single-gender academies, and 13 charter schools. The school system also supports two alternative schools for middle and/or high school students, two community schools, and an adult learning center.

“In the next fifty years, I believe with Dr. Herring leading us, this school district will revive the faith we all once had in education. The time where educators were top priority and well respected. The time where students’ interest in learning stemmed from home and poured over into school pride and achievements. The time where leaders could customize strategies for their specific schools. The time where we pursued unity with each other and in our work environments.”

Lekeshia Walton, Crawford W. Long Middle School Staff, ℅ 2002 South Atlanta High School

****

Notable Atlanta Public School Alumni

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. (Civil Rights Leader)

Truett Kathy (Founder of Chick-Fil-A)

Maynard Jackson (First African-American Mayor of Atlanta)

Judge Glenda Hatchett (Television Personality)

Charlayne Hunter-Gault (Civil Rights Leader and Journalist)

Johnny Isakson (United States Senator)

Louis Johnson (Tuskegee Airman)

Harrison Jones (Former President of Coca-Cola Co.)

John Portman (Prominent Architect)

Herman Russell (Construction Mogul)

Lena Horne ( Dancer, Actress, Singer, and Civil rights activist)

Evander Holifeid ( Former Professional Boxer)

Johnny Isakson (Former Georgia Senator)

Gladys Knight ( Grammy Award-winner singer and actress)

Shanti Das ( Music industry executive)

Jasmine Guy ( Actress, Director, Singer and Dancer.

Cynthia Mckenny ( Former Georgia State Representative)

Micheal Hollis (Founder, Atlanta Air)

Andre Dickens (61st Mayor of Atlanta)

Killer Mike (Entertainer and Political Activist)

Kwanza Hall ( Politician)

CeeLo Green (Entertainer)

Odie Donald II (Chief of Staff, City of Atlanta)

Goodie Mobb (Entertainers)

Jamal Lewis (NFL Athlete)

Lil John (Entertainer)

Keisha Lance Bottom (60th Mayor of Atlanta)

Bem Joiner (Community Curator)

****

“Global Icons have walked through the halls of  Atlanta Public Schools.”

Odie Donald II, Chief of Staff to Mayor Andre Dicken s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06gwu8_0gxnabb800
Photo Courtesy of Atlanta Public School Board

Additional Quotes:

“Being an Alumnus of APS is without question the reason I am in my current seat- in my profession as the Chief of Staff to Mayor Andre Dickens. It is the standard for my moral compass on how I manage people , places and things in my personal life. Being a part of that rich legacy has prepared me for life. It’s a proud moment when you see 150 years for APS. To know all of the people that have maticuled through APS, are some of the most perpeard people to go out into the world and do great things. Atlanta Public School is the most arguably the most impactful school system in the country. APS has graduated Civil Rights Leaders, lawyers, doctors, community activists, professional athletes, and multi mayors. Global Icons have walked through the halls of  Atlanta Public Schools.”

Odie Donald II,

Chief of Staff to Mayor Andre Dicken s.

“I attended school in APS from K-12th grade and after college I decided to come back to teach in the district that taught and nurtured me for 13 years as a child and now in  my 27th year as an adult. This district recruits and retains great educators that want to make a difference in the lives of children every day.” – Dr. Yolanda K. Windham, Peyton Forest Elementary ℅ 1989 Benjamin E. Mays High School

“Hutchinson E.S. is my all time favorite because this is the school where I started my journey as an educator.” Tamaya Jones,℅ 2018 South Atlanta H.S., Hutchinson E.S. Teacher

“My favorite ASP school is Finch Elementary because this is where I work and Carver High School because that is where I graduated from.” Jasavior White, ℅ 2011 Carver High, Finch Elementary Staff

“The level of commitment to the communities we serve has always been great, is what makes Atlanta Public Schools and Atlanta Board of Education so special. ” – Toni Ingram, ℅ 1983 Booker T. Washington High School Fickett Elementary Staff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XdWWE_0gxnabb800

“ My favorite APS School is DM THERRELL HIGH SCHOOL. We were a family. The parents worked together. They helped each other out financially and academically. That is, if one parent could not make it to PTA, one from the community covered for her by going to that student’s classroom to see how he/she was progressing. We weren’t ashamed and our parents were genuinely concerned and supported. I know this first hand because my mom and my friend’s mom did just that.” Deborah Sumlin, Humphries Elementary staff, ℅ 1977 DM Therrell High School

“ I think APS will continue to provide an enriching, balanced education to many students through all walks of life for another 100 years!” Princess Thorpe, ℅ 2001 South Atlanta High  Deerwood Staff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xRsgK_0gxnabb800

This article is one of a series of articles produced by The Atlanta Voice through support provided by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative to Word In Black, a collaborative of 10 Black-owned media outlets across the country.

The post Honoring 150 years of Atlanta Public Schools appeared first on The Atlanta Voice .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Back-to-school giveaways support metro-Atlanta students

ATLANTA - Metro Atlanta students are heading back to school and families are making last-minute preparations for the new school year. There are several events helping families get all the supplies they need: Backpacks, pens, paper, and folders. On Sunday, a giveaway on Northside Drive supports Atlanta Public Schools students...
ATLANTA, GA
Majic 107.5/97.5

Back To School With APS Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring!

On Monday, the largest school system in the metro will be bringing back their students as they start a brand new school year. Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring got to catch up with Ryan Cameron to discuss: The Back To School Bash this weekend at the Georgia World Congress Center APS’ 150th Year […]
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Government
Atlanta, GA
Education
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
TheAtlantaVoice

City of Atlanta will temporarily lease jail space to Fulton County to curb overcrowding

The City of Atlanta and Fulton County have reached an agreement to temporarily lease up to 700 beds from the Atlanta City Detention Center to alleviate severe overcrowding in Fulton County facilities. The four-year agreement is subject to approval by both the Atlanta City Council and the Fulton County Board of Commissioners in the coming […] The post City of Atlanta will temporarily lease jail space to Fulton County to curb overcrowding appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta named 2nd 'buggiest' city in United States, survey finds

ATLANTA - If you've been annoyed by uninvited pests like mosquitos, ants, and other bugs, you're not alone if you live in Georgia. According to a new survey by Thumbtack, an app used by homeowners to connect to local service professionals, Atlanta is the second-buggiest city in the United States.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Isakson
Person
Glenda Hatchett
atlantafi.com

Black Restaurant Week Atlanta 2022: What To Know

Black Restaurant Week returns to Atlanta this week and into the next. Over the next several days, why not indulge in the very best black-owned food businesses in Atlanta. Black Restaurant Week is dedicated to supporting and promoting Atlanta’s African-American owned restaurants, food businesses and farms. Black Restaurant Week...
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Stacey Abrams hosts ‘One Georgia: Grad Edition’

High school graduates throughout Greater Atlanta were invited to join Stacey Abrams and the Abrams for Georgia campaign for an evening of celebration at Terminal West on June 6. “One Georgia Fest: Grad Edition” was an event designed to highlight the graduating seniors’ accomplishments. The Democratic candidate for governor provided music, free food, drinks and […] The post Stacey Abrams hosts ‘One Georgia: Grad Edition’ appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Public Schools#High School#South Atlanta#Aps#Atlanta City Council#African American#The Summerhill School#Markham Street School
AL.com

How Atlanta rappers Goodie Mob helped shape modern Black music from The South

From behind dark sunglasses, Andre 3000 once told a TV interviewer, “OutKast would not even be who we are if not for Goodie Mob.” If that’s so with OutKast – the influential duo known for early 2000s smashes like “Hey Ya!” and “The Way You Move” – a case can easily be made Goodie Mob had that impact on most other recent Black music from The South too.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Metro Atlanta schools working to improve security for students, staff, on eve of new school year

ATLANTA — Tens of thousands of families across metro Atlanta are getting ready for the new school year, which, for some school districts, begins Monday. Many of the the districts are facing identical challenges, including teacher shortages, infectious disease concerns, disputes over classroom content, and --especially after the horrific school shooting in Texas -- security.
ATLANTA, GA
ucpress.edu

For Other Growing U.S. Cities, Atlanta is a Warning

By Dan Immergluck, author of Red Hot City: Housing, Race, and Exclusion in Twenty-First-Century Atlanta. Rising home prices and rents are on everyone’s mind these days. In the wake of COVID-19, housing costs rose rapidly in most cities. Yet the U.S. housing crisis is not new, and has been worsening since the country came out of the foreclosure crisis around 2012. Over the last decade, rent soared in many cities, including in growing regions like the Sunbelt. Formerly “low-cost” cities like Atlanta, Nashville, Raleigh, and many others have seen strong housing market pressures in their urban cores, resulting in a new era of gentrification that Derek Hyra and others have called “fifth-wave” gentrification.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
nowhabersham.com

Kemp grants more federal COVID relief cash for Georgia teachers to shop for supplies

MCDONOUGH (Georgia Recorder) – Georgia teachers will soon be heading back to their classrooms with some extra cash for supplies. Gov. Brian Kemp visited Ola High School in Henry County Friday to announce a $125 grant using his office’s share of COVID-19 federal relief funds for full-time public school teachers and staff members who provide instructional and supportive services to students on a daily basis.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Free meals for all students end as school year begins

Federal funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture that supported free meals for all students have expired, so local school districts have returned to charging. Some students may qualify for free or reduced-price meals, but applications must be made. Each school district enables parents to set up meal accounts online and to apply for free […] The post Free meals for all students end as school year begins appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy