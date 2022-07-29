ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Why Viggo Mortensen Recycled ‘Lord of the Rings: Return of the King’ Premiere Shirt for ‘Thirteen Lives’ Screening: “It Was Absolutely Intentional”

By Chris Gardner
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Irm7S_0gxnaZmY00

Viggo Mortensen turned up to Thursday night’s Thirteen Lives premiere in Westwood wearing the same shirt he donned for the London premiere of Lord of the Rings: Return of the King on Dec. 11, 2003. Make no mistake — the red carpet déjà vu moment was “absolutely intentional.”

Under a midnight blue suit, Mortensen wore a sky blue silk shirt modeled after a United Nations flag that he had custom-made nearly two decades ago.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

“[ Thirteen Lives ] is a story about a selfless, international collective effort to save ordinary people —12 kids and a coach. The world came together and did something like that, not for political gain, not for money, but because it’s the right thing to do,” the actor told The Hollywood Reporter of the Ron Howard -directed film, a narrative recreation of the 2018 dramatic rescue in a Thailand cave. “Those things seem to be much more popular than collective efforts for the common good so I thought, well, I’m going to wear this shirt.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Sf6n_0gxnaZmY00
Viggo Mortensen, left, wearing the same shirt at the Thirteen Lives premiere on July 28, 2022, that he donned for the Lord of the Rings: Return of the King premiere on Dec. 11, 2003.

When he put it on for Peter Jackson’s Return of the King U.K. debut, he was sending a sartorial message then, too. “Because that is a story about people from different cultures coming together for the common good,” he said of the third installment of Jackson’s blockbuster franchise about the battle between good and evil for the fate of Middle Earth. “So, I thought I would bring it out of the closet to wear it again.”

The common good kept rolling off his tongue so it seemed an obvious question to ask Mortensen how he navigates the increasingly fractured state of affairs in the world. While he admits it’s challenging, stories like Thirteen Lives and its happy ending remind him of the power in unity. Playing real life rescue diver Rick Stanton, he stars opposite Colin Farrell , Joel Edgerton and Tom Bateman in the MGM/UA/Bron/Prime Video film, now in theaters.

“I lose my temper all the time and try not to give up on the idea that human beings are not inherently evil because sometimes it feels that way,” he explains. “I’m hopeful. Stories like [ Thirteen Lives ] remind me of that because it’s a real thing, and it happened just a few years ago.”

“People can do the right thing,” he continues. “People can be compassionate and look past culture, language, race, socioeconomic status and say, ‘No. This is the right thing. Let’s all pull together and do this. Nobody will make any money and we may die trying but it’s the right thing to do.’ I wish there was a lot more of that happening in the world.”

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Colin Farrell Says He Had Panic Attacks While Filming ‘Thirteen Lives’: “It Was Incredibly Nerve Racking”

When Colin Farrell heard that his Thirteen Lives co-star Viggo Mortensen wanted to do the film’s grueling underwater scenes himself rather than rely on a stunt double, he couldn’t resist diving in behind him. “I couldn’t have Viggo take all the glory,” Farrell joked to The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday night at the premiere of the Ron Howard-directed film. “I might have to blame Viggo for that decision but, you know, in for a penny in for a pound. If Viggo’s in, I’m in.”More from The Hollywood ReporterEvents of the Week: 'House of the Dragon,' 'Thirteen Lives' and MoreWhy Viggo...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Barbara Mandrell Returns to Grand Ole Opry for 50th Anniversary

Country Music Hall of Famer and Grammy winner Barbara Mandrell retired from music more than two decades ago, but the Grand Ole Opry still feels like home to her. Mandrell, 73, made a rare public appearance on Saturday night at the Opry to celebrate her 50th anniversary of being an Opry member.More from The Hollywood ReporterWomen's Soccer Hits New Ratings Highs With Euro 2022 FinalLuke Bryan, Peyton Manning Set to Host CMA AwardsDisney+ Releases Official 'Andor' Trailer for New Star Wars Series “Here we are at home again,” Mandrell told The Associated Press in an interview backstage at the Opry House before...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Will Smith Explains Response to Chris Rock Post-Oscars Slap, Offers Second Apology to Rock and His Family

Will Smith says “there is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment” when explaining his decision to slap Chris Rock during the March 2022 Oscars ceremony. In a new Instagram video, the King Richard star answers a series of questions about that night, offering up yet another apology to Rock while also discussing the impact it had on Rock’s family; whether he was responding to his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith’s eye roll when he took the stage; the effects his actions had on the night’s other nominees and winners; and more....
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Howard
Person
Viggo Mortensen
Person
Peter Jackson
Person
Colin Farrell
Person
David Cronenberg
Person
Joel Edgerton
Person
Tom Bateman
The Week

Jordan Peele's scores biggest debut for an original film since 2019

Audiences are saying yup to Jordan Peele's Nope. The horror director's third film had a solid debut at the domestic box office, grossing $44 million. That was on the lower end of expectations, but it was enough to give Nope the biggest opening for an original studio film in over three years, as The Hollywood Reporter noted. The last original movie to have a bigger debut was Peele's own Us, which opened to $71 million in March 2019.
MOVIES
BGR.com

8 hidden gems on Netflix that critics loved and not enough people are watching

Netflix told analysts in recent days that a little less than 1 million subscribers canceled their subscription to the service in the second quarter of this year. The good news, though, is that Netflix is predicting a return to growth for the current quarter, which ends in September. That will come, of course, on the strength of the service’s bulging library of content, with a steady supply of new Netflix series and movies serving to keep subscribers hooked enough to stay.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thirteen#The Lord Of The Rings#Return Of The King#Film Star#United Nations
IndieWire

Daniel Kaluuya Confirms He Will Not Return for ‘Black Panther 2’ Due to Scheduling Conflicts

Click here to read the full article. “Nope,” Daniel Kaluuya will not be in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” As first reported by Rotten Tomatoes Awards Editor Jacqueline Coley, the “Judas and the Black Messiah” Oscar winner confirmed he is not reprising the role of W’Kabi in Marvel’s “Black Panther” follow-up, the first Marvel film featuring the titular superhero without the late Chadwick Boseman. Kaluuya cited scheduling conflicts with Jordan Peele’s “Nope,” in theaters July 22. “Wakanda Forever” has a current release date of November 11 from Walt Disney Pictures. The film wrapped shooting in March. A Disney representative confirmed to IndieWire that Kaluuya...
MOVIES
BGR.com

10 movies and shows to watch before they leave Netflix in August

Earlier this week, Netflix announced that nearly one million more subscribers have canceled the service. Believe it or not, that is a far better outcome than the company expected. Netflix actually projected a net loss of two million subscribers in Q2 after losing 200,000 in Q1. There are many reasons that subscribers are canceling Netflix, but one might be because so many TV shows and movies leave every month, as will be the case again in August.
TV SHOWS
POPSUGAR

A Look at Tilda Swinton and Sandro Kopp's Unconventional Romance

Tilda Swinton and her longtime partner, German visual artist Sandro Kopp — who's 18 years her junior — have been inseparable ever since they met on the set of "The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe" in 2004. The two starred alongside each other as the White Witch and a centaur, respectively, and began their romance shortly after.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Lupita Nyong’o Says Making ‘Wakanda Forever’ Was “Therapeutic” After Losing “Our King Chadwick Boseman”

Lupita Nyong’o is grateful that the world will soon get to experience Black Panther: Wakanda Forever following a trying few years for the film’s team. The star, who appeared as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe panel Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter after the event and expressed her pride that they managed to make the film. The movie hits theaters Nov. 11 and pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman, the lead of the 2018 hit Black Panther who died in August 2020 after an undisclosed battle with colon cancer.More from The Hollywood ReporterDavid Warner, Convincing Big-Screen Villain...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Fuller House’ Star Jodie Sweetin Marries Longtime Boyfriend Mescal Wasilewski

Jodie Sweetin married her longtime boyfriend, clinical social worker Mescal Wasilewski, on Saturday in Malibu, according to People, which posted exclusive photos of the ceremony. The couple, who have dated for five years and became engaged in January, were married at a private home. Her two daughters — Zoie, 14 and Beatrix, 11 — were in attendance, as were Sweetin’s co-stars John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure and Andrea Barber.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Full House' Star Jodie Sweetin "OK" After Video Shows Her Being Pushed, Falling on Ground During L.A. ProtestJudge Temporarily Blocks Release of Records Related to Bob Saget's DeathJohn Stamos Remembers Last Time Seeing Bob Saget: "He Was at Peace Somehow" “I didn’t want it to be fussy,” Sweetin told People of the ceremony, adding that Wasilewski is “the best teammate I could ask for.” This is Sweetin’s fourth marriage. She was previously wed to Morty Coyle, Cody Herpin and Shaun Holguin. She is best known for her role as Stephanie Tanner on the 1987-95 series Full House and the 2016-20 revival Fuller House. Click here to read the full article.
MALIBU, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Toronto Film Festival: Tyler Perry, Peter Farrelly, Catherine Hardwicke Films Set for Gala Treatment

The 2022 Toronto Film Festival has added world premieres for Tyler Perry’s new Netflix film, A Jazzman’s Blues; Peter Farrelly’s Vietnam War movie The Greatest Beer Run Ever, which stars Russell Crowe and Zac Efron; and the Catherine Hardwicke dramatic thriller Prisoner’s Daughter, starring Kate Beckinsale and Brian Cox. As TIFF unveiled 18 Gala program titles to screen in Roy Thomson Hall, the festival booked red carpet launches for Hubert Davis’s Black Ice, a documentary about Black hockey players executive produced by Drake; Alice, Darling, director Mary Nighy’s psychological thriller led by Anna Kendrick; Gabe Polsky’s frontier epic Butcher’s Crossing,...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ben Affleck Returning for ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’

Arthur Curry and Bruce Wayne are reteaming, with Jason Momoa revealing that Justice League costar Ben Affleck will appear in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Momoa revealed the news on Instagram on Thursday, after fans on a Warner Bros. bus tour apparently caught wind that Affleck was there filming with him.More from The Hollywood ReporterAna de Armas Confronts the Dark Side of Celebrity as Marilyn Monroe in New Trailer for 'Blonde'Universal Releases Brief Teaser for Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'Netflix's 'The Witcher' Season 3 Halts Production Due to COVID Affleck previously announced his retirement as Batman in 2019, and has been open about personal...
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

These Were John Wayne’s Five Favorite Movies Of All Time

John Wayne is regarded as one of the greatest actors in the history of American movies. He rose to prominence in the Western genre all through the mid-20th century. Wayne was a force to reckon with in the movie industry from the 1920s to the 1970s, starring in movies like The Searchers, True Grit, Stagecoach, and The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance.
MOVIES
ohmymag.co.uk

Brad Pitt reveals his unexpected favourite TV show, and it's British

The Great Pottery Throw Down counts Brad Pittas one of its fans. The British show is an amateur pottery competition. During a recent interview with Joe to promote his upcoming film Bullet Train, Pitt and his co-stars Brian Tyree Henry and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, were asked what their favourite show is when they just 'want to watch stuff explode.'
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Stylist Jason Bolden, Interior Designer Adair Curtis Have Signed With Range Media Partners

Range Media Partners has signed a power couple: celebrity stylist Jason Bolden and interior designer Adair Curtis.  The two, who married in 2012 and welcomed a son, Arrow Fox, in 2021, are well known to Netflix viewers as the stars of Styling Hollywood, a reality series that focused on their design business JSN Studio. The full-service collective space serves clients across fashion and design needs. More from The Hollywood ReporterThomas Sadoski Signs With VerveFavorite Daughter's Erin and Sara Foster Prep Netflix Show 'Shiksa' With Steve LevitanAna de Armas Confronts the Dark Side of Celebrity as Marilyn Monroe in New Trailer for...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

Reese Witherspoon Says ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Has Provided “A Lot of Inspiration” for ‘Legally Blonde 3’

Reese Witherspoon is finding unexpected inspiration for Elle Woods’ next big moment. Witherspoon spoke with USA Today for an interview published Friday, during which she teased the status of development for the long-discussed third movie in the Legally Blonde franchise. The star said she remains hopeful that the sequel will still happen and that the recent success of Top Gun: Maverick has helped spur ideas for her own film’s team. More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount Settles Suit Against 'Mission: Impossible' Insurer Over COVID-19 Production Delays'Surface' Review: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Outshines the Bland Drama in Apple TV+'s Uninvolving Thriller Series'Where the Crawdads...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
49K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy