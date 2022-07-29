ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Orange, NJ

RWJBarnabas Health, NJ Devils to host ‘Running with the Devils’ on Oct. 30

Bloomfield cyclist Barak Pipkins wins title at national championships

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Barak Pipkins, Class of 2017, was a standout football player and wrestler at Bloomfield High School. When he attended college at Fairleigh Dickinson University in Teaneck, he got into cycling. Pipkins liked cycling so much that he eventually joined a team, Edge Cycling, and started training.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
Rutgers Football OL Tunde Fatukasi no longer with program

The Knight Report has learned that offensive lineman Tunde Fatukasi is no longer a part of the Rutgers Football program and will join the Bowling Green Falcons per a source. Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE Premium until KICKOFF DEAL!. Out of high school, Fatukasi was rated as...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
New Jersey Has One Of The Best Hot Dog Places In America

If you are a hot dog lover, here is some really good news. It turns out that one of the best places in the world to get one is right here in New Jersey. A national website that is one of the best foodie sites around searched far and wide all over the nation and came up with the master list of the greatest hot dog joints in the good old U.S.A., and one place that made the list, is right here in the Garden State.
CLIFTON, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Bloomfield Jr. Bengals football getting ready for the season

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Jr. Bengals football and cheerleading program is getting ready for the season. The program, for children in kindergarten through eight grade, is divided into several teams, by age. They are the A squad for eighth grade, the B squad for seventh grade, the C squad for sixth grade, the D squad for fifth grade, the E squad for third and fourth grades, and the flag football team for grades K-2.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
Mercer County, NJ, Senior Housing Community Sold for $98M

HAMILTON, N.J. - August 1, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Pike Senior Housing Partners LLC, a subsidiary of Pike Construction Co LLC, has announced the sale of Homestead at Hamilton Senior Living Community in Hamilton, NJ. Pike Senior Housing Partners LLC developed and contracted the project. Pike also secured project financing. Solvere...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
NJ lost a hero for humanity: A look into the life of Dr. Terry Zealand

New Jersey lost a hero recently. Dr. Terry Zealand, of Howell, NJ, along with his wife Faye, made a huge impact assisting children and families affected by AIDS. It all started in 1985 when Terry and Faye formed The AIDS Resource Foundation, which was started as a result of the couple learning about the plight of a 2-year-old orphan with HIV/AIDS living in the hospital.
HOWELL, NJ
These N.J. towns getting $39M from feds to protect against future flooding

New Jersey municipalities will share $39.35 million in federal funds to protect against flooding under two programs designed to combat climate change. The funding is part of $1 billion allocated Monday from the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities and Flood Mitigation Assistance programs, and both got a boost from President Joe Biden’s administration and his $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law.
NEWARK, NJ
Newark Beth Israel CEO wins Outstanding Labor Relations Award

NEWARK, NJ — Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Children’s Hospital of New Jersey President and CEO Darrell K. Terry Sr. received the 2022 Aberdeen David Outstanding Labor Relations Award from District 1199J, the national union of hospital and health care employees. The 31st annual Aberdeen Solomon David Memorial Scholarship Fund Dinner was held July 20.
NEWARK, NJ
Local nonprofit awards book scholarships to area students

UNION, NJ — David’s Shoes, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preventing gun violence within black communities and redirecting young lives, held its 13th annual book scholarship luncheon on Saturday, July 23, at the Galloping Hill Caterers in Union. Nine local young men, either already in college or college bound, received $750 each, which the nonprofit earmarked for school book purchases.
IRVINGTON, NJ
ECPO: Man, 34, shot dead on Newark’s South 20th Street

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and Newark Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of a Newark man ib that city, the ECPO and Newark PD announced jointly today. Newark police say they found Davion Sumler, 34, at 1:40 a.m., on the 300 block of South 20th Street, where...
NEWARK, NJ
Glen Ridge School District works to get schools ready for September

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — In preparation for another academic year, maintenance and renovation projects are underway at Glen Ridge district schools, according to Superintendent of Schools Dirk Phillips and district buildings and grounds supervisor John Baumann. At Central School, which serves students from preschool through second grade, the district...
GLEN RIDGE, NJ

