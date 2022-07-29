ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mappin & Webb customer, 39, died after fight led to him being restrained by staff, police reveal

By Catrin Picton For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A man has died following a fight with a security guard at a luxury jewellery store in York.

Sam Diatta, 39 had been restrained by staff at Mappin & Webb before he died, according to the police.

Police were called to the high-end store, in Coney Street, at around 4.40pm on July 26, after receiving multiple reports of a 'disturbance', to find Mr Diatta was unconscious.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07RTA6_0gxnaJuA00
Samuel Diatta's family said: 'Sam was a wonderful member of our family who will be greatly missed by us, his friends and family around the world. Sam was half Senegalese and his family in Senegal meant the world to him'

Four men have been arrested in connection with the incident and released on bail whilst investigations continue.

Two of the men, who are in their 40s, and a man in his 50s were arrested shortly after the incident, and a man in his 50s was arrested on 28 July.

Today Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Steve Menzies of North Yorkshire Police's Major Investigation Team said: 'I am aware of speculation regarding the incident at Mappin and Webb jewellers in York on Tuesday evening.

'This has caused distress to those involved, and to the family of Samuel Diatta, who unfortunately died following the incident.

His family have left a tribute to their beloved son and brother, saying: 'It has caused our family great distress to read some of the news articles online, suggesting Sam was involved in a robbery.'

'This is incorrect information as confirmed by North Yorkshire Police and we respectfully ask that these rumours stop.'

Yorkshire Police's Major Investigation Team said: 'Whilst it is yet to be established why Mr Diatta entered the store, the investigation by the Major Investigation Team has not found any evidence suggestive that this was a robbery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B5AmZ_0gxnaJuA00
Three men have been arrested and released on bail while investigations continue into the incident by Yorkshire Police's Major Investigation Team

'Mr Diatta entered the store and became involved in an altercation with a member of security staff. This escalated resulting in the staff member being injured and Mr Diatta being restrained on the floor by a member of the shop staff and three members of the public.

The police received an emergency call at 4.41pm and officers arrived at the jewellery store at 4.46pm.

Mr Diatta was found unresponsive when police arrived on the scene, but he was given emergency first aid.

Police confirmed that paramedics arrived and he was transferred by ambulance to York District Hospital, but was pronounced dead just after 6.40pm.

York police said: 'As with any unexpected death of this nature, a police investigation is required to establish the facts, to establish whether or not there is any criminality relating to the death, and to get the answers for Mr Diatta's family and for those involved in the incident, and for the Coroner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MNO1a_0gxnaJuA00
A man who was shopping at high-end jewellery store Mappin & Webb (pictured)  died after an altercation in York

His family said: 'Sam was a wonderful member of our family who will be greatly missed by us, his friends and family around the world.

'Sam was half Senegalese and his family in Senegal meant the world to him. He was a keen sportsman and supported both the England and Senegal football sides.

'Sadly, in his later teenage years Sam developed mental health issues which stayed with him throughout his life.

They called him: 'A gentle giant, who was kind and generous and loved by all who met him. He had a strong Christian faith and with two others led the Christian Union at York College.

'As a young teenager he professed his faith in Jesus by being baptised at Acomb Baptist Church.

'We anticipate his funeral/thanksgiving service to be there at a date to be announced later.'

If you witnessed the incident please call North Yorkshire Police 101 and ask for the Major Incident Team.

If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 405 of 26 July.

