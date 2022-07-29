Bill Bender: If you pull Stanford in, it will be difficult for Notre Dame not to follow

Bill Bender of Sporting News joins the show to talk some college and a lot of NFL. They start off the top by going to the NFL and talking about the wide receiving room for the Browns and how thin stretched they are. Then they move over to college as Big Ten media day was earlier this week to talk about what was said at Big Ten Media Day, USC and UCLA joining, and if the Big Ten is still looking. Listen to Baskin and Phelps weekdays from 10am to 2pm on 92.3 The Fan and on the Audacy App!