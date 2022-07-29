ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Attorney General Josh Stein announces $6.6 billion in agreements with opioid makers

By WITN Web Team
WITN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.witn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
carolinajournal.com

Stein takes unusual path in challenging N.C. law against political lies

Attorney General Josh Stein has succeeded so far in his attack against a state law that criminalizes lies about political candidates. Regardless of the merits of Stein’s case, his tactics have generated pushback. Filings at the U.S. District Court raise concerns about Stein’s approach. The challenged law dates...
POLITICS
cbs17

Durham dentist pleads guilty to tax fraud

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham dentist has pleaded guilty to tax fraud on Friday. Sandra J. Hairston, U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina, says Santa Maria McKibbins pleaded guilty on Friday to filing a false tax return, which violates Title 26, United States Code, Section 7206(1).
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Pennsylvania State
Raleigh, NC
Government
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
State
Maryland State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Raleigh, NC
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
State
Illinois State
State
Virginia State
WITN

Financial analyst firm ranks North Carolina economy among best in U.S.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Moody’s, an international financial research firm, has declared that North Carolina’s economy is one of the best in the country, thanks to entrepreneurs in the state. According to Secretary of State Elaine Marshall, the first two quarters of 2022 totaled about 93,000 new businesses...
ECONOMY
WCNC

Race for open North Carolina US Senate seat intensifies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With just 99 days before the Nov. 8 general election, the race for US senator from North Carolina is still very much up in the air. With both parties vying for control of the Senate, every close race gains even more attention. Weeks ago, the race...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

Best place to live in the U.S.? Raleigh ranks 14th, study finds

RALEIGH – Raleigh ranks highly as a best place to live in the United States, a new analysis found. And another North Carolina town ranks in the top 20: Asheville. Both Cary and Durham ranked in the top 50, with Cary ranked 44th and Durham ranked 45th, according to this year’s rankings report from Livability.com, the “Best Places to Live in the US.”
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Stein
WITN

State health leaders remind parents of required vaccinations ahead of new school year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reminding families that vaccinations are an important part of back-to-school success and overall health and well-being. “Following CDC recommendations to control the spread of all vaccine-preventable diseases is an essential piece of both child and family...
HEALTH
FOX Carolina

North Carolina announces grant to expand internet access to 11 Counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced that more than 13,000 households and 582 businesses across the state will get access to high-speed internet thanks to recent grants. The North Carolina Department of Information Technology (NCDIT) awarded the following Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology...
INTERNET
FOX8 News

‘Affordable high-speed internet’ coming to more than 13,000 homes across North Carolina including 3 Triad counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Three counties in the Piedmont Triad are among 11 statewide announced Monday to be receiving state grants to expand access to broadband services. Gov. Roy Cooper’s office announced the distribution of $30.8 million under the Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology program – called GREAT, of course – that will […]
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Attorneys#Teva Pharmaceuticals#Attorney General#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Witn#North Carolinians
WBTV

State awards $30M in grants to expand internet access in 11 N.C. Ccounties

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 13,000 households and 582 businesses across North Carolina are set to receive access to high-speed internet thanks to more than $30.8 million in grants. Governor Roy Cooper made the announcement on Monday through a press release. The N.C. Department of Information Technology’s (NCDIT) awarded...
INTERNET
kiss951.com

This North Carolina City Ranks As One Of The Most Stressed

Stress is inevitable. Everyone is going to deal with stress at some point in their lives. Or even their day. It’s how you deal with it that makes the biggest difference. And the last few years have been full of stress and anxiety for many people. Whether it’s trying to avoid Covid, working, rising prices due to inflation, or the war in Ukraine, some days I feel like I’m the most stressed than I have been on any day in my life. That might be a little bit of an exaggeration, but gosh don’t we all need a break?
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WITN

Kentucky governor shares grim outlook on floods

No injuries after plane makes emergency landing in Washington County. A popular herbicide ingredient some farmers say is vital to business has devastated other farms because of the chemical's ability to drift under certain conditions. Enforcing the rules is in the hands of states, but there is a growing concern over whether federal action needs to be taken.
KENTUCKY STATE
WRAL News

Johnston County food hall announces vendors

Selma, N.C. — Old North State Food Hall has announced the first vendors moving into its 15,000 square-foot space in Johnston County. The food hall, which is located at 67 JR Road in Selma, is set to open in late summer. The vendors include a mix of North Carolina and regional businesses.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina county among nation’s most vulnerable areas for heat, according to federal map

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina’s Scotland County is one of the nation’s most vulnerable areas for heat over the next few decades when it comes to housing and transportation, according to a recently released map from federal agencies. The county ranked ninth on the list. The housing and transportation vulnerability list is mostly […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
WECT

Court rules 56,000 convicted felons can now vote in North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 56,000 North Carolinians can now register to vote in elections, with roughly 1,800 of those being in New Hanover County, and there hasn’t been a push to change voter rights this large since 1965. A court ruling from late April was put into motion earlier...

Comments / 0

Community Policy