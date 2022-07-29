Attorney General Josh Stein announces $6.6 billion in agreements with opioid makers

www.witn.com
Pilot who allegedly jumps from plane before emergency landing identifiedCheryl E PrestonRaleigh, NC
3 great burger spots in Raleigh, North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Durham baseball team in RBI World SeriesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
IRS Accuses Dentist of "Theft From the American Public" In Tax Fraud CaseTaxBuzzDurham, NC
Black Farmers Hub expands to serve more customersThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
carolinajournal.com
Stein takes unusual path in challenging N.C. law against political lies
Attorney General Josh Stein has succeeded so far in his attack against a state law that criminalizes lies about political candidates. Regardless of the merits of Stein’s case, his tactics have generated pushback. Filings at the U.S. District Court raise concerns about Stein’s approach. The challenged law dates...
New North Carolina laws: Will your court record be expunged? Are you in a bar?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – We are a month into a new fiscal year, but because the General Assembly remained in session beyond its beginning on July 1, some laws or changes in laws in North Carolina took effect at 12:01 a.m. Aug. 1. If you think they deal with Medicaid expansion or medical marijuana or […]
carolinajournal.com
Stein, Freeman file competing briefs in case of disputed N.C. law against campaign lies
Lawyers for N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein and Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman offer competing arguments in the case of a disputed 1931 state election law. Stein learned on July 7 that Freeman's office planned to ask a grand jury whether the attorney general or his associates should be indicted on charges linked to the law.
cbs17
Durham dentist pleads guilty to tax fraud
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham dentist has pleaded guilty to tax fraud on Friday. Sandra J. Hairston, U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina, says Santa Maria McKibbins pleaded guilty on Friday to filing a false tax return, which violates Title 26, United States Code, Section 7206(1).
WITN
Financial analyst firm ranks North Carolina economy among best in U.S.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Moody’s, an international financial research firm, has declared that North Carolina’s economy is one of the best in the country, thanks to entrepreneurs in the state. According to Secretary of State Elaine Marshall, the first two quarters of 2022 totaled about 93,000 new businesses...
WCNC
Race for open North Carolina US Senate seat intensifies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With just 99 days before the Nov. 8 general election, the race for US senator from North Carolina is still very much up in the air. With both parties vying for control of the Senate, every close race gains even more attention. Weeks ago, the race...
Best place to live in the U.S.? Raleigh ranks 14th, study finds
RALEIGH – Raleigh ranks highly as a best place to live in the United States, a new analysis found. And another North Carolina town ranks in the top 20: Asheville. Both Cary and Durham ranked in the top 50, with Cary ranked 44th and Durham ranked 45th, according to this year’s rankings report from Livability.com, the “Best Places to Live in the US.”
jocoreport.com
Opinion: A Battle Of The Experts: Implementing Energy Solutions For North Carolina
Last year the General Assembly passed, and Gov. Roy Cooper subsequently signed House Bill 951, a transformational energy policy for North Carolina. For all intents and purposes, it is a conservative response to the costly Green New Deal. The General Assembly gave the North Carolina Utilities Commission (NCUC) authority to...
WITN
State health leaders remind parents of required vaccinations ahead of new school year
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reminding families that vaccinations are an important part of back-to-school success and overall health and well-being. “Following CDC recommendations to control the spread of all vaccine-preventable diseases is an essential piece of both child and family...
FOX Carolina
North Carolina announces grant to expand internet access to 11 Counties
RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced that more than 13,000 households and 582 businesses across the state will get access to high-speed internet thanks to recent grants. The North Carolina Department of Information Technology (NCDIT) awarded the following Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology...
‘Affordable high-speed internet’ coming to more than 13,000 homes across North Carolina including 3 Triad counties
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Three counties in the Piedmont Triad are among 11 statewide announced Monday to be receiving state grants to expand access to broadband services. Gov. Roy Cooper’s office announced the distribution of $30.8 million under the Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology program – called GREAT, of course – that will […]
Family discovers Raleigh house used to be own by beloved mayor
Raleigh, N.C. — We never know who has lived in and used our space before us. A home can hold so much history. I recently took a trip down the rabbit hole of learning about my home's history and am happy to report it did not disappoint. Our home’s...
cbs17
NC Central University professor accepts new role in the Biden administration
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — As a kid, Dr. Henry McKoy had big dreams while he grew up in a rural area of Fayetteville. “I grew up on a dirt road in a house that didn’t have any indoor plumbing,” he said. McKoy said that young kid then...
Green Party will return to North Carolina ballots amid fake signature investigation; NC Democrats to sue
By a unanimous vote, the North Carolina State Board of Elections recognized the Green Party, clearing the way for it to be on the fall ballot.
WBTV
State awards $30M in grants to expand internet access in 11 N.C. Ccounties
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 13,000 households and 582 businesses across North Carolina are set to receive access to high-speed internet thanks to more than $30.8 million in grants. Governor Roy Cooper made the announcement on Monday through a press release. The N.C. Department of Information Technology’s (NCDIT) awarded...
kiss951.com
This North Carolina City Ranks As One Of The Most Stressed
Stress is inevitable. Everyone is going to deal with stress at some point in their lives. Or even their day. It’s how you deal with it that makes the biggest difference. And the last few years have been full of stress and anxiety for many people. Whether it’s trying to avoid Covid, working, rising prices due to inflation, or the war in Ukraine, some days I feel like I’m the most stressed than I have been on any day in my life. That might be a little bit of an exaggeration, but gosh don’t we all need a break?
WITN
Kentucky governor shares grim outlook on floods
No injuries after plane makes emergency landing in Washington County. A popular herbicide ingredient some farmers say is vital to business has devastated other farms because of the chemical's ability to drift under certain conditions. Enforcing the rules is in the hands of states, but there is a growing concern over whether federal action needs to be taken.
Johnston County food hall announces vendors
Selma, N.C. — Old North State Food Hall has announced the first vendors moving into its 15,000 square-foot space in Johnston County. The food hall, which is located at 67 JR Road in Selma, is set to open in late summer. The vendors include a mix of North Carolina and regional businesses.
North Carolina county among nation’s most vulnerable areas for heat, according to federal map
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina’s Scotland County is one of the nation’s most vulnerable areas for heat over the next few decades when it comes to housing and transportation, according to a recently released map from federal agencies. The county ranked ninth on the list. The housing and transportation vulnerability list is mostly […]
WECT
Court rules 56,000 convicted felons can now vote in North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 56,000 North Carolinians can now register to vote in elections, with roughly 1,800 of those being in New Hanover County, and there hasn’t been a push to change voter rights this large since 1965. A court ruling from late April was put into motion earlier...
