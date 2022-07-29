www.webcenterfairbanks.com
Chena River Recreation Site Reopening
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Chena River State Recreation Site, located off of Geraghty Avenue, has been closed to the public since 2020. Since closing, the site has seen numerous trespassers set up illegal camps and live at the site. “The ongoing illegal activity at the Chena River State Recreation...
Statewide absentee, in-person, and early voting
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Absentee, in-person, and early voting within the special general election began, Monday, August 1. The “Pick 1 Primary” is designed to allow voters to vote for their candidate of choice for the United States Senator, United States Representative, Governor and Lt. Governor, State Senator and State Representative.
Reader question: Can I vote with a felony in Wyoming?
For most of Wyoming’s history people with felony convictions were not allowed to vote. Close to 20 years ago that changed, allowing certain individuals to regain suffrage. In some cases restoration is automatic, and in others an application is required. And while there are systems in place to flag ineligible voters, the onus is on the individual to ensure eligibility.
Construction Report: Airport Way corridor to increase pedestrian access
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Crews can be seen along Airport Way, part of a 10.2 million dollar project to make improvements in and around the road in Fairbanks. According to Kaitlin Williams, Publications Specialist with the Alaska Department of Transportation (DOT), “We are working to improve the corridor between the Mitchell Expressway that connects to the Fairbanks International Airport.”
Death toll in Northern California wildfire zone rises to 4
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Two more bodies were found within the burn zone of a huge Northern California wildfire, raising the death toll to four in the state’s largest blaze of the year, authorities said Tuesday. Search teams discovered the additional bodies Monday at separate residences along State...
What Are the Gilman Tunnels?
The railroads changed America in many ways, and the Gilman Tunnels are a modern reminder of what a big undertaking they were. Trains don’t run through them anymore, but people from many walks of life continue to enjoy them. They are one of many natural or man-made attractions that contribute to northern New Mexico’s amazing allure.
Wyoming’s Recent Primary Debate Is a Sign of Bad Things To Come (Opinion)
The descent into crazy is close to terminal velocity. Rioters inside the US capitol on January 6th, 2021Win McNamee/Getty Images. In April of last year, Liz Cheney showed us all that was wrong with the G.O.P. in one tweet.
At least 37 dead in flooding, Kentucky’s governor says
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday evening that the death toll has risen to at least 37 after devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky. Hundreds of people remained unaccounted for five days after one of the nation’s poorest regions was swamped by nearly a foot of rain. The water poured down hillsides and into valleys and hollows, engulfing entire towns. Mudslides marooned some people on steep slopes.
Infrastructure damage hampers flood recovery in Kentucky
HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — Damage to critical infrastructure and the arrival of more heavy rains hampered efforts Sunday to help Kentucky residents hit by recent massive flooding, Gov. Andy Beshear said. As residents in Appalachia tried to slowly piece their lives back together, flash flood warnings were issued for...
