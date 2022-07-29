ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Yakima sets temperature record Thursday with extreme heat continuing through Sunday

By PHIL FEROLITO Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima Herald Republic
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.yakimaherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
kpq.com

Excessive Heat Warning Extended with Red Flag Warning

The excessive heat warning in North Central Washington is now into its eighth day, after it was originally set for only five days. Meteorologist Steve Bodnar with the National Weather Service says the seven straight days of 100 degree plus weather in Wenatchee is in the record books. "That ties...
WENATCHEE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Redmond, WA
City
Pacific, WA
State
Oregon State
City
Ellensburg, WA
State
Washington State
City
Yakima, WA
City
Pasco, WA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Kittitas Valley, Lower Columbia Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-02 14:33:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-03 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Kittitas Valley; Lower Columbia Basin GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY THROUGH WEDNESDAY .Winds will be breezy across the Kittitas Valley, the eastern Columbia River Gorge, and the Lower Columbia Basin through Wednesday. Winds in combination with low humidity will cause rapid fire spread in dry grassy areas. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR641, WA690, AND WA691 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will create issues for fire control in dry grassy areas. Fires may spread rapidly. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph, especially in the Kittitas Valley. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-31 14:43:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-01 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington; Lower Columbia Basin of Washington; Yakima Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures of 100 to 110 degrees. Very warm overnight lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast Washington and north central and northeast Oregon. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Heat#Heat Wave#Central South Central#Pacific Power
92.9 The Bull

Yakima Drivers See Detour on 64th Avenue

Welcome to a new month as city crews continue road and signal work this summer. City crews are busy with work on a popular section of 64th Avenue forcing the closure of the road Monday and Tuesday, August 1st and 2nd, for a street/stormwater project. You've probably seen the signs...
YAKIMA, WA
ncwlife.com

Walla Walla man dies tubing on Wenatchee River

A Walla Walla man is dead after a weekend tubing accident on the Wenatchee River. John D. Keithley, 60, became separated from his innertube on Saturday, while floating with a group of friends and family near the Dryden dam. Authorities said Keithley was not wearing a personal flotation device. His...
WALLA WALLA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
92.9 The Bull

Hot Cheeto Shortage in WA Leads to Discovery of 3 Yakima Hidden Gems

You might run into a road block if you are trying to buy any Hot Cheetos right now because there is a Hot Cheeto shortage in Washington and other parts of the country. Why are they in a shortage? Because of alleged "supply chain disruptions"; we are sure is going to be the standard answer. Supply Chain disruptions my buns! We've been dealing with supposed disruptions for the past 3 years. I don't buy it, pun not intended. This social media search for spicy food dishes with Hot Cheetos in them led to a group discovery of 3 Yakima hidden gems, yes, there are three places in town that you can go to get your savory peppery fix!
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Time to Fill Up Yakima? Cheapest Gas is a Short Drive Away

It's still expensive but the price of gas in Yakima is down 16.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.74 per gallon, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. Drivers in Yakima are paying 53.8 cents per gallon less than a month ago but prices are currently $1.03 per gallon higher than a year ago.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Small Fire Makes Big Smoke

RICHLAND, Wash.- A small fire, approximately 5-6 acres, burned on East Berto Rd and Harrington Rd in Benton County on Friday afternoon. A large column of smoke could be seen for miles, but crews quickly extinguished the small blaze that burned in a field of wheat stubble. The Richland Fire...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

State Route 24 east of Yakima reopens after semi rollover

A semi-truck driver fell asleep and his trailer tipped over near Yakima on Monday, blocking traffic on State Route 24 for several hours. Mauricio Ramirez Martinez, 41, of Othello was driving a truck and trailer westbound 12 miles of east of Yakima at 12:22 p.m. when he fell asleep and left the road. He then overcorrected and the trailer tipped and came to rest of his side at milepost 13.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Large cherry processing plant near Selah approved by county

A large cherry processing facility northeast of Selah which drew objections from dozens of area residents, a local business and several agencies was approved this past week by a Yakima County hearing examiner. Following a June 30 public hearing and nearly a year of reports, studies and written comments, hearing...
SELAH, WA
News Talk KIT

10 Things Going on This Weekend in Yakima. Part Two

If you are waiting until later in the day to show yourself there are a few more options for your weekend in the Yakima area. 5. Summer Night Market at Single Hill Brewing Company. I already am cooling off! Single Hill Brewing Company in the heart of Downtown Yakima's second...
YAKIMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy