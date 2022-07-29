Yakima sets temperature record Thursday with extreme heat continuing through Sunday

www.yakimaherald.com
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima breaks another heat record Saturday; excessive heat warning still in effect through Monday
Yakima has set new single-day temperature records the past four days, according to the National Weather Service. Meanwhile, an excessive heat warning was extended until 11 p.m. Monday. Temperatures at the Yakima Air Terminal reached 102 Sunday, shy of an expected 108 degrees that would have tied a record set...
kpq.com
Excessive Heat Warning Extended with Red Flag Warning
The excessive heat warning in North Central Washington is now into its eighth day, after it was originally set for only five days. Meteorologist Steve Bodnar with the National Weather Service says the seven straight days of 100 degree plus weather in Wenatchee is in the record books. "That ties...
ifiberone.com
Wildfire near Vantage estimated at 5,000 acres; Level 2 evacuations issued
UPDATE (2:55 p.m.) — A wildfire burning west of Vantage is now estimated at about 5,000 acres. The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 2 evacuation notice for the entire town of Vantage. Several fire districts and air support are on scene. A strike team from...
Vantage Highway closed, Level 2 evacuations issued for wildfire
UPDATE at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 1: The Vantage Highway Fire will keep firefighters and law enforcement at the scene overnight as they work to prevent the spread of flames across natural land in Kittitas County. According to an update from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, the town of Vantage remains at a Level 2 evacuation notice for the foreseeable...
Extreme heat crushing Tri-Cities weather records. Hot temperature warning extended
A heat-related death was reported south of the Tri-Cities.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Kittitas Valley, Lower Columbia Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-02 14:33:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-03 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Kittitas Valley; Lower Columbia Basin GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY THROUGH WEDNESDAY .Winds will be breezy across the Kittitas Valley, the eastern Columbia River Gorge, and the Lower Columbia Basin through Wednesday. Winds in combination with low humidity will cause rapid fire spread in dry grassy areas. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR641, WA690, AND WA691 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will create issues for fire control in dry grassy areas. Fires may spread rapidly. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph, especially in the Kittitas Valley. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
1st West Nile virus of 2022 in WA found in Tri-Cities. What it means for you
2 Tri-Citians were hospitalized last year with West Nile virus, plus animals were sickened.
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-31 14:43:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-01 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington; Lower Columbia Basin of Washington; Yakima Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures of 100 to 110 degrees. Very warm overnight lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast Washington and north central and northeast Oregon. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Yakima Herald Republic
'The heat makes everything worse:' Groups reach out to help those experiencing homelessness during heat wave
The heat makes everything worse. That’s what Maria Chavez, an engagement specialist at Camp Hope said as she stood on the tips of her toes, struggling to dig out the coldest water bottles from the bottom of a cooler sitting atop a truck bed. She and Zak Welsh, a...
Yakima Drivers See Detour on 64th Avenue
Welcome to a new month as city crews continue road and signal work this summer. City crews are busy with work on a popular section of 64th Avenue forcing the closure of the road Monday and Tuesday, August 1st and 2nd, for a street/stormwater project. You've probably seen the signs...
ncwlife.com
Walla Walla man dies tubing on Wenatchee River
A Walla Walla man is dead after a weekend tubing accident on the Wenatchee River. John D. Keithley, 60, became separated from his innertube on Saturday, while floating with a group of friends and family near the Dryden dam. Authorities said Keithley was not wearing a personal flotation device. His...
kpq.com
Hiker Airlifted After Suffering Heat Exhaustion in Leavenworth
A Bellingham woman was airlifted to a hospital in Yakima after hiking with her friends on the Snow Lake Trail in Leavenworth on the night of July 30. Around 8 p.m., the 37-year-old woman suffered a knee injury while showing signs of a heat stroke. Her two friends went to...
kpq.com
Walla Walla Man Drowns in Wenatchee River Near Dryden Dam
A family from Walla Walla suffered a tragedy when one of their members drowned in the Wenatchee River on July 30. A man in his 60s was inner tubing with his wife and friends when they hit rough water. The group was floating near the Dryden dam when the man...
Vantage Highway Fire estimated at 5,000 acres, threatens 40 homes and structures
UPDATE at 6:00 p.m. on Aug. 1: Roughly 40 structures including homes and windmill towers are being threatened by the Vantage Highway Fire that state fire officials estimate to span more than 5,000 acres of Kittitas County. According to the Washington State Fire Marshal’s office, assistance from the state has...
nbcrightnow.com
Small Fire Makes Big Smoke
RICHLAND, Wash.- A small fire, approximately 5-6 acres, burned on East Berto Rd and Harrington Rd in Benton County on Friday afternoon. A large column of smoke could be seen for miles, but crews quickly extinguished the small blaze that burned in a field of wheat stubble. The Richland Fire...
Yakima Herald Republic
State Route 24 east of Yakima reopens after semi rollover
A semi-truck driver fell asleep and his trailer tipped over near Yakima on Monday, blocking traffic on State Route 24 for several hours. Mauricio Ramirez Martinez, 41, of Othello was driving a truck and trailer westbound 12 miles of east of Yakima at 12:22 p.m. when he fell asleep and left the road. He then overcorrected and the trailer tipped and came to rest of his side at milepost 13.
Yakima Herald Republic
Large cherry processing plant near Selah approved by county
A large cherry processing facility northeast of Selah which drew objections from dozens of area residents, a local business and several agencies was approved this past week by a Yakima County hearing examiner. Following a June 30 public hearing and nearly a year of reports, studies and written comments, hearing...
