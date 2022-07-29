2023 Cadillac Escalade Configurator Live

gmauthority.com
Large Cadillac Electric Crossover On The Way For 2024, Says Report
Cadillac is leading the way in GM’s electrification efforts, with a total of eight new all-electric Cadillac models slated to go on sale in the U.S. by the end of the 2026 calendar year. Among these is a new large crossover model scheduled to launch in 2024. In a...
All-New Chevy Seeker Debuts Brand’s Latest Design Evolution
General Motors revealed the all-new 2023 Chevy Seeker on July 28th in Shanghai, where Chevrolet’s new global compact crossover made its world debut highlighting the brand’s latest design evolution. The all-new Chevy Seeker introduces the brand’s latest design language and becomes Chevrolet’s first all-new vehicle to receive it...
Jay Leno Reviews The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq Debut Edition: Video
The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq is an important vehicle, ushering in a brand-new all-electric era for the luxury marque. The question is – does the new EV crossover have what it takes to satisfy the internal-combustion faithful? Now, we’re watching as world-famous ICE-devotee Jay Leno gives his review of the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq Debut Edition.
Here’s When 2023 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Sebring IMSA Edition Production Will Start
Customers eager to add some serious visual punch to their new 2023 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing can do so by opting into one of the new Track Edition models. Named after three iconic American race tracks, these special-edition models will be limited to 99 units per variant, or 297 units total, and now, GM Authority is spotlighting the 2023 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Sebring IMSA Edition.
2023 GMC Canyon Teased Ahead Of August 11th Reveal
GM has released what will likely be the final official teaser image of the next-generation 2023 GMC Canyon before the mid-size pickup truck makes its official debut on August 11th. This teaser image provides a glimpse of the new 2023 GMC Canyon AT4X model with the exclusive First Edition package....
Wolf Rigs Patton Is A Behemoth Hummer H1 Overlander
The Hummer H1 is nothing short of awesome, offering legendary off-road agility and oodles of room for personalization. Now, one custom builder has transformed the Hummer H1 into what’s described as an “overland comfort castle,” complete with a queen-sized bed, a residential-sized shower, and everything else needed to enjoy a slice of civilization just about anywhere you may desire.
Fully Restored 1970 Chevy K10 Drips With Class: Video
Back in the day, pickup trucks were little more than tools to be used to complete a job, but now, they can be much, much more. Such is the case with this fully restored 1970 Chevy K10, which is now dripping with class and style, as seen in the following feature video.
1966 Chevy Chevelle And 1969 Chevy Nova Face Off In Bow Tie Drag Race: Video
We’re headed back to the muscle car golden age with the following drag racing video, where we find a pair of Bow Tie-brand classics going head-to-head in a matchup between a 1966 Chevy Chevelle and 1969 Chevy Nova. Once again coming to us from the Cars And Zebras YouTube...
Inkas Launches Armored Cadillac Escalade Chairman VIP Edition
Inkas Armored Vehicle Manufacturing has unveiled their latest armored Cadillac Escalade SUV, offering high levels of luxury and refinement in a completely bespoke cabin space, as well as a BR6 armor level for advanced security and full-perimeter protection. Dubbed the Chairman VIP Edition, the new Inkas armored Cadillac Escalade is...
2023 Cadillac Escalade Radiant Package Available To Order Again
The 2022 Cadillac Escalade was not available to order with the Radiant Package for the majority of its production run, however this will change for the 2023 model year, GM Authority has learned. This cosmetic exterior package will once again be available to order on the 2023 Cadillac Escalade, giving customers another way to personalize the vehicle on the spec sheet.
2023 Chevy Malibu Drops Premier Trim, 2.0L Engine
The 2023 Chevy Malibu is the eighth model year of the ninth-generation nameplate, introducing a handful of updates and changes as compared to the preceding 2022 model year. Now, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Chevy Malibu will no longer offer the Premier trim level, nor will it offer the turbocharged 2.0L I4 LTG gasoline engine and GM 9-speed automatic transmission.
Chevy Volt Among Best Used Hybrids And EVs Under $20K, Says KBB
More consumers may seek out an affordable hybrid or electric used vehicle in the coming years as gas prices continue to rise. GM fans that find themselves in the market for a well-priced, second-hand hybrid can remain loyal to the company, as the 2016 model year Chevy Volt is among the best eco-friendly used vehicles around, according to Kelley Blue Book.
Here’s What GM Recommends If Diesel Exhaust Fluid Was Added To The Fuel System
Refuelling and tending to a diesel engine can cause confusion among uninformed or inexperienced users. In addition to accidentally refilling the fuel tank with gasoline instead of diesel, some motorists may mistakenly put the Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) into the fuel tank, which can affect the performance of the fuel pump module, or lead to more serious problems.
2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Extremely Constrained Throughout The Model Year
The 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 introduces just a handful of changes and updates over the fully refreshed 2022 model year, once again offering the high-performance Chevy Silverado ZR2. Unfortunately, it’s looking like new examples of the ZR2 off-roading trim level will be few and far between, as GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 will be extremely constrained throughout the model year.
2022 Chevy Traverse Heated Seat Retrofits Now Under Way
GM Authority learned in early January that heated front seats (RPO code KA1), ventilated front seats (RPO KU9) and heated rear outboard seats (RPO KA6) would be under a temporary constraint on certain 2022 Chevy Traverse models. Now, GM has begun to retrofit vehicles affected by this change with heated/ventilated seats as part of a customer satisfaction program.
Most 2022 Corvette Buyers Chose The FE4 Magnetic Ride Z51 Suspension
Production of the 2022 Corvette Stingray concluded in May, with GM shifting to production of the mildly updated 2023 model year late that month. Now, the automaker has released a full sales breakdown for the 2022 Corvette, clearly outlining which exterior and interior colors and available options were the most popular for the outgoing model year.
Chevy Open Road Sales Event Extended Through August
GM has extended the Chevy Open Road sales event through to the end of August, allowing customers to take advantage of discounts and financing deals on a wide variety of Bowtie-badged products for one more month. Just as in July, the main draw with the Chevy Open Road sales event...
2023 Cadillac CT4 Pricing Revealed
The 2023 Cadillac CT4 is offered as the fourth model year for the first-gen four-door luxury sedan, introducing only a handful of changes over the preceding 2022 model year. Among these changes is new pricing, with the MSRP for the 2023 Cadillac CT4 increased by several hundred dollars compared to the 2022 Cadillac CT4.
GM Has 80,000 GMC Hummer EV Reservations So Far
In April, GM revealed that it had received roughly 70,000 reservations for the GMC Hummer EV, across both the Pickup and SUV model lines. The pre-orders continue to roll in, as the automaker confirmed in its Q2 2022 earnings report that it now has roughly 80,000 reservations for the Hummer EV on its books.
Removing And Reattaching VIN On A Classic Car No Longer Against The Law In Arizona
It just became a little bit easier to restore a pre-1981 classic car in the state of Arizona, all thanks to a campaign backed by major collector car auction company Barrett-Jackson. Following a unanimous vote from the Arizona House of Representatives and State Senate, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed...
