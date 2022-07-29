www.qrockonline.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Chicago Furniture Bank Provides Free Furnishing To Residents In PovertyLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago Bears Spending Billions To Leave TownJim RyanChicago, IL
Related
Victims forced into own home, trip to ATM by man in ski mask on North Side
CHICAGO — Police are looking for a suspect after three people were forced into their house at gunpoint and then to an ATM for a robbery. On July 23 just after midnight, police said the victims were on a public way in the 4600 block of North Campbell Avenue when man in a ski mask […]
cwbchicago.com
Mom identifies her son as Brown Line robbery suspect—and has him arrested for breaking her back door, too
It seems Cortez Mukes’ mom has had enough of Cortez Mukes. According to prosecutors, Mukes’ mother called police on Friday to identify him as one of the robbers shown in a 10-week-old bulletin about a mugging on the Brown Line. Mukes was arrested the next day after his mother called police again because he kicked in her back door, according to Assistant State’s Attorney Steven Haamid.
1 in Custody After 2 Shot in Skokie Domestic Incident: Police
One person was taken into custody Monday after two people were shot during a domestic incident in Skokie, according to police. The shooting occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Kirk Street and East Prairie Road. Video showed crime scene tape surrounding multiple yards, with officers focusing on what appeared to be a single residence. Upon arrival, officers found two people inside the home who had been shot.
Two people shot in house in Skokie
SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) -- Two people were shot late Monday in a house in Skokie. The shooting happened in a house at the northwest corner of Kirk Street and East Prairie Road in Skokie – just south of Oakton Street and east of Crawford Avenue. At 4:44 p.m., Skokie police were called to the house for a report of a person shot. They found two people in the house with gunshot wounds, and both were taken to local hospitals.Police said the incident is believed to be the result of a domestic quarrel, and one person is in custody.The conditions of the people who were shot were not released.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
qrockonline.com
Bolingbrook Man Dies After Stabbing
A 25-year-old Bolingbrook man died Monday after being stabbed in what police described as a domestic situation. On Monday afternoon, at 2:23 pm, Bolingbrook Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Woodcreek Drive for a domestic disturbance. Shortly after arriving, authorities learned that a 25-year-old male had been stabbed in the chest. The alleged female offender in the incident was also on the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition but later succumbed to their injuries. The alleged perpetrator was taken into custody without incident. The incident is currently under investigation.
Man, 35, shot to death in Joliet parking lot
There is no threat to the community remains, police added.
fox32chicago.com
Man cuts, robs woman in Uptown after asking if she needed help
CHICAGO - A woman was cut and robbed Monday morning in the Uptown neighborhood. The 25-year-old was standing outside her parked car around 2:30 a.m. in the 900 block of West Leland Avenue when a male walked up and asked if she needed any help before pulling out a knife and cutting her, police said.
wjol.com
Man Gunned Down in Joliet on Sunday Morning
Joliet Police have launched an investigation after an early morning homicide on Sunday. It was just before 2:00 AM that Joliet Police were patrolling the 1300 block of Jefferson when a person in a parking lot flagged them down. Shortly after stopping, officers learned that a 35-year-old male had been shot multiple times in the lot of The Credit Clique and Suites (1308 West Jefferson Street). The victim was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department, succumbing to his injuries. An investigation is underway, and police tell WJOL that they believe there is no danger to the community.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Three women wanted for robbing 3 Chicago Walgreens within 90 minutes
CHICAGO - Three women are wanted for robbing three Chicago Walgreens stores in 90 minutes on a recent afternoon. Chicago police said that the women robbed a Walgreens in Old Irving Park, then one in Portage Park, and then one in Union Ridge:. 4000 block of North Cicero Avenue in...
WSPY NEWS
Five arrested at convenience store in Oswego
Five people were arrested after an incident at a convenience store on E. Merchants Drive in Oswego Saturday evening, according to the Oswego Police Department. Three boys were arrested and booked for felony mob action and misdemeanor battery. Two were taken to the Juvenile Justice Center and one was released.
qrockonline.com
Bolingbrook Police: Shots Fired Call Leads to Arrest, Gun Seizure
On July 28th at approximately 10:30 PM, Bolingbrook Police responded to the Sunridge Townhome subdivision on Fernwood Drive after receiving multiple calls of shots fired. During a canvass of the area, officers were confronted by a man in an agitated state in lot “D”. The man was swearing at officers and repeatedly refused to return to his home as officers investigated the shooting reports. The man then charged at an officer and was subsequently taken into custody. Several rounds of ammunition and a shell casing were located just outside the offender’s residence. Further investigation led to the recovery of a .357 magnum revolver, a bump stock, and a multitude of ammunition from the offender’s residence.
2 kids safe after father broke into Elgin home, kidnapped them at gunpoint, police say
Elgin police said two children kidnapped by their father during a home invasion early Sunday morning have been found.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcsjnews.com
Two People Stabbed in Morris, Incident Remains Ongoing
Two people were injured after a stabbing incident at a house in the 200 block of East High Street around 3:09 a.m. on July 31st. The Morris Police Department said they were called to the aforementioned address for a noise complaint. Officers arrived and learned two people had been stabbed....
19-year-old dead in targeted, gang-related shooting, North Side alderwoman says
More than 30 evidence markers were placed at the scene.
1 dead, 1 critical after overnight 2-vehicle crash in Park Ridge
A crash investigation is ongoing.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Fire damages Orland Park Row House at 146th and Morningside Road
Fire damages Orland Park Row House at 146th and Morningside Road. A fire that started on the back patio of a row house located at 146th Street and Morningside Road in Orland Park spread to the home and injured one resident. Officials of the Orland Fire Protection District (OFPD) said...
cwbchicago.com
17-time felon stole rare collectors cards during Lincoln Square store burglary, prosecutors say
A 17-time convicted felon stole collector cards worth tens of thousands of dollars from a Lincoln Square business in May, then sold some of them for a fraction of their actual value, according to prosecutors. After the theft, the owner of Elite Sports Cards & Comics, 2028 West Montrose, went...
Wrong-way I-90 crash in Hampshire leaves 7 dead, including 5 children from Rolling Meadows: ISP
Seven people are dead, including five children, after a fiery, head-on crash on Interstate 90 in the far northwest suburbs.
wcsjnews.com
Wrong-way driver results in seven dead outside Kane-DeKalb County
A wrong-way driver on Interstate 90 by Hampshire led to a crash that resulted in seven dead, including a mother and her five children. The crash happened just north of the DeKalb-Kane County line. The accident happened around 2 a.m. Sunday in McHenry County on I-90 near Anthony Road. 31-year-old...
fox32chicago.com
4 charged with stealing phones at Lollapalooza in Chicago
CHICAGO - Four people from out of state face charges for allegedly stealing phones during Lollapalooza in Chicago over the weekend. According to CWB Chicago, on Friday, a man told officers at the music festival that his phone was stolen by three people in the crowd. The victim then took...
Comments / 0