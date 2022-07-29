ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

cwbchicago.com

Mom identifies her son as Brown Line robbery suspect—and has him arrested for breaking her back door, too

It seems Cortez Mukes’ mom has had enough of Cortez Mukes. According to prosecutors, Mukes’ mother called police on Friday to identify him as one of the robbers shown in a 10-week-old bulletin about a mugging on the Brown Line. Mukes was arrested the next day after his mother called police again because he kicked in her back door, according to Assistant State’s Attorney Steven Haamid.
NBC Chicago

1 in Custody After 2 Shot in Skokie Domestic Incident: Police

One person was taken into custody Monday after two people were shot during a domestic incident in Skokie, according to police. The shooting occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Kirk Street and East Prairie Road. Video showed crime scene tape surrounding multiple yards, with officers focusing on what appeared to be a single residence. Upon arrival, officers found two people inside the home who had been shot.
SKOKIE, IL
CBS Chicago

Two people shot in house in Skokie

SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) -- Two people were shot late Monday in a house in Skokie. The shooting happened in a house at the northwest corner of Kirk Street and East Prairie Road in Skokie – just south of Oakton Street and east of Crawford Avenue. At 4:44 p.m., Skokie police were called to the house for a report of a person shot. They found two people in the house with gunshot wounds, and both were taken to local hospitals.Police said the incident is believed to be the result of a domestic quarrel, and one person is in custody.The conditions of the people who were shot were not released.
SKOKIE, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Naperville, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Naperville, IL
qrockonline.com

Bolingbrook Man Dies After Stabbing

A 25-year-old Bolingbrook man died Monday after being stabbed in what police described as a domestic situation. On Monday afternoon, at 2:23 pm, Bolingbrook Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Woodcreek Drive for a domestic disturbance. Shortly after arriving, authorities learned that a 25-year-old male had been stabbed in the chest. The alleged female offender in the incident was also on the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition but later succumbed to their injuries. The alleged perpetrator was taken into custody without incident. The incident is currently under investigation.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man cuts, robs woman in Uptown after asking if she needed help

CHICAGO - A woman was cut and robbed Monday morning in the Uptown neighborhood. The 25-year-old was standing outside her parked car around 2:30 a.m. in the 900 block of West Leland Avenue when a male walked up and asked if she needed any help before pulling out a knife and cutting her, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Man Gunned Down in Joliet on Sunday Morning

Joliet Police have launched an investigation after an early morning homicide on Sunday. It was just before 2:00 AM that Joliet Police were patrolling the 1300 block of Jefferson when a person in a parking lot flagged them down. Shortly after stopping, officers learned that a 35-year-old male had been shot multiple times in the lot of The Credit Clique and Suites (1308 West Jefferson Street). The victim was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department, succumbing to his injuries. An investigation is underway, and police tell WJOL that they believe there is no danger to the community.
JOLIET, IL
WSPY NEWS

Five arrested at convenience store in Oswego

Five people were arrested after an incident at a convenience store on E. Merchants Drive in Oswego Saturday evening, according to the Oswego Police Department. Three boys were arrested and booked for felony mob action and misdemeanor battery. Two were taken to the Juvenile Justice Center and one was released.
OSWEGO, IL
qrockonline.com

Bolingbrook Police: Shots Fired Call Leads to Arrest, Gun Seizure

On July 28th at approximately 10:30 PM, Bolingbrook Police responded to the Sunridge Townhome subdivision on Fernwood Drive after receiving multiple calls of shots fired. During a canvass of the area, officers were confronted by a man in an agitated state in lot “D”. The man was swearing at officers and repeatedly refused to return to his home as officers investigated the shooting reports. The man then charged at an officer and was subsequently taken into custody. Several rounds of ammunition and a shell casing were located just outside the offender’s residence. Further investigation led to the recovery of a .357 magnum revolver, a bump stock, and a multitude of ammunition from the offender’s residence.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wcsjnews.com

Two People Stabbed in Morris, Incident Remains Ongoing

Two people were injured after a stabbing incident at a house in the 200 block of East High Street around 3:09 a.m. on July 31st. The Morris Police Department said they were called to the aforementioned address for a noise complaint. Officers arrived and learned two people had been stabbed....
suburbanchicagoland.com

Fire damages Orland Park Row House at 146th and Morningside Road

Fire damages Orland Park Row House at 146th and Morningside Road. A fire that started on the back patio of a row house located at 146th Street and Morningside Road in Orland Park spread to the home and injured one resident. Officials of the Orland Fire Protection District (OFPD) said...
ORLAND PARK, IL
wcsjnews.com

Wrong-way driver results in seven dead outside Kane-DeKalb County

A wrong-way driver on Interstate 90 by Hampshire led to a crash that resulted in seven dead, including a mother and her five children. The crash happened just north of the DeKalb-Kane County line. The accident happened around 2 a.m. Sunday in McHenry County on I-90 near Anthony Road. 31-year-old...
KANE COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

4 charged with stealing phones at Lollapalooza in Chicago

CHICAGO - Four people from out of state face charges for allegedly stealing phones during Lollapalooza in Chicago over the weekend. According to CWB Chicago, on Friday, a man told officers at the music festival that his phone was stolen by three people in the crowd. The victim then took...
CHICAGO, IL

