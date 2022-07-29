Met-Ed working through repairs after thousands lost power in storms in Berks

www.pottsmerc.com
Mercury
Run at 100 degrees possible Thursday for Berks, many spots in southeastern Pa.
The forecasts of a heat wave starting this week in Berks County and southeastern Pennsylvania have cooled a bit the past few days, but AccuWeather is still looking for a rush of heat Thursday with the potential for a run at 100 degrees that day in many spots in the region.
WGAL
Community in Mount Joy, Lancaster County, without adequate water after main break
MOUNT JOY, Pa. — Residents of a community in Mount Joy, Lancaster County, say they don't have adequate water. There was a water main break on Thursday at Lancaster Estates, and crews haven't been able to determine the location of the break yet. Residents said a temporary fix isn't...
Traffic Alert: Commuters Urged to Avoid 202 in Norristown on Thursday
NORRISTOWN, PA — Travel restrictions will be in place next week on Markley Street (U.S. 202 South) and at the northbound end of the Dannehower Bridge in Norristown, Montgomery County, on Thursday, August 4, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM for activities related to setting a new traffic pattern at the intersection with Main Street, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
bctv.org
Berks County: Upcoming Work on State Roads
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras. County: Berks. Municipality: Greenwich Township. Road name: Interstate 78. Between:...
Roadway Closed After Large Truck Crashes, Brings Down Poles And Wires In Upper Bucks County
ROCKVILLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A large truck crashed and knocked down poles and wires in Upper Bucks County Monday afternoon. Chopper 3 was over the scene at Dublin Pike and Mountain View Drive in East Rockville Township. PP&L is on the scene to make repairs. The roadway is currently closed and if you are traveling in that direction you will need to detour.
iheart.com
Tar Spots Begin to Show on Local Crops
(Lancaster County, PA) -- Area farmers are concerned that the first tar spots of the season have been seen on local crops in Lancaster County. The corn fungus that has wreaked havoc in the Midwest is spread by wind or rain splashing it up from the soil. Leaves of infected plants prematurely die when severity is around 30 percent or more.
sanatogapost.com
Sunday Accident Closes Route 663 East of Pennsburg
PENNSBURG PA – A “motor vehicle crash with serious injuries involving a vehicle and motorcycle” occurred during early afternoon hours Sunday (July 31, 2022) on Route 663 between Spinnerstown and Brinkman roads in Milford Township, Bucks County, about 5 miles northeast of Pennsburg Borough, Pennsylvania State Police reported at 5:06 p.m. in a Twitter alert.
WGAL
Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster County reopens after crews remove fallen tree
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: A portion of Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster County has reopened after it was blocked by a fallen tree. The tree fell Monday morning in the 1800 block of the road in East Lampeter Township, near Lancaster EMS. PennDOT crews removed the tree.
Portion Of Pennsylvania Turnpike To Close Overnight Due To Bridge Work
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — We have a warning if you’re planning to take the Pennsylvania Turnpike overnight. The highway will be closed between Quakertown in Bucks County and the Lehigh Valley exit in Lehigh County from 12:01 a.m. to 5 a.m. This is all for some bridge work. The closure is necessary for the protection of motorists and workers so crews can safely erect overhead bridge beams.
abc27.com
Slick roadway blamed for portion of I-81 pileup in Lebanon County
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A slick roadway caused by a sudden, torrential downpour is responsible for a portion of the 40 vehicle pileup on I-81 in Lebanon County. Pennsylvania State Police say 14 vehicles were involved in one of many accidents within a short stretch on I-81 around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Several people sustained minor injuries and one person in the 14 vehicle portion of the pileup was hospitalized.
NBC Philadelphia
We Now Know What Caused South Street's Jim's Steaks to Go Up in Flames
The fire at Jim's Steaks that rocked Philadelphia far beyond just South Street last week was caused by electrical wiring. The fire marshal's office determined Monday the cause of the blaze that caused smoke and flames to come from the popular Philadelphia cheesesteak spot at 4th and South streets Friday, the Philadelphia Fire Department said.
Motorists Should Expect Delays on Valley Road in Manheim Township, Lancaster County
MANHEIM TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that a PennDOT maintenance crew is scheduled to replace a pipe next week on Valley Road (Route 1014) in Lancaster County. The pipe is located between Route 501 and Route 272 in Manheim Township. Weather permitting, the road...
Central Pa. man drowns Saturday night in Susquehanna River: police
MUNCY – A 39-year-old Danville man drowned Saturday evening in the West Branch of the Susquehanna River near Muncy in Lycoming County. Witnesses told state police the man was floating in the water on his back south of Muncy about 8:30 p.m. when he got caught in the current and struggled to swim. He was observed going under the water, they said.
Mercury
Local Red Cross volunteers in Kentucky to help flooding victims
LANSDALE — When the call came last week, a pair of local volunteers dropped everything to help out, and they’re making a difference one day at a time. And during a brief break on Monday afternoon, Heidi Dampman of King of Prussia and Mary Noll of Lower Gwynedd took a few minutes to report back from a local Red Cross headquarters in Lexington, Kentucky, on how they’re helping the victims of severe flooding there. The Appalachian region has been hit with massive flooding in torrential rains since last week, wiping out communities with at least 30 people killed and hundreds unaccounted for.
Wind turbine catches fire in Bear Creek
BEAR CREEK, Pa. — Firefighters were called to the scene of a fire on a wind turbine in Luzerne County Saturday morning. Crews arrived at the Bear Creek Wind Farm around 9:30 a.m. There was a lot of black smoke but no flames showing. Crews were able to put...
gridphilly.com
Abandoned mines spewing toxic water is the unwanted legacy of coal
Acloudy pool of water marks the spot where, every minute, about 1,200 gallons of toxic mine drainage, contaminated with sulfuric acid and iron, flows out of the ground in the hills above New Philadelphia, in Schuylkill County. Below lies a flooded mine void, the space where miners extracted tons of anthracite coal from the ground to be shipped to (old) Philadelphia using canals along the Schuylkill River or railroads paralleling its course.
Cost Of Water, Sewer Service Dramatically Increases For Aqua Customers In Philadelphia Suburbs
SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — The cost of water and sewer service is going up dramatically in one part of the region. That’s on top of the inflationary pressures we are all feeling at the kitchen table and at the gas pump. It seems new rate increases for Aqua Water customers were phased in recently, leaving some stunned. Suddenly that flush or run of the tap is costing more in the Philadelphia suburbs. Some customers reported a jolt when opening their Aqua bills in the last few weeks. “It’s only my wife and I. Usually around maybe $35, $40. I think the last one...
PECO Energy Reducing U.S. 30 to One Lane for Utility Construction
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — PECO Energy will reduce U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) to a single lane in each direction between Bryn Mawr Avenue and Pennswood Road in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County, and Haverford Township, Delaware County, beginning Tuesday, August 2, for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The closures will be in place Mondays through Fridays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Friday, August 26.
sanatogapost.com
Lane Closures Next Week Affect Five Townships
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Road surface operations being conducted Sunday through next Friday (July 31-Aug. 5, 2022) on behalf of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation are expected to affect portions of highways in Upper Frederick, Lower Frederick, New Hanover, Douglass (Montgomery), and Marlborough townships, the department’s District Six office in King of Prussia said.
newsworking.org
Explosion rocks Lehigh County, Pennsylvania
Jul 20, 2022 At 12:28AM Wednesday morning, Lehigh County Fire Radio transmitted the box for the area of 4058 Coplay Creek Road rear for a structure fire sending out Station 22, Engines 2611, 1611, Medic 67, Truck 1631 and Tanker 2621. After receiving multiple calls, the address was updated and...
