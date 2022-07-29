Five years for fraud

wdbr.com
Related
wdbr.com
Narcotics and firearms arrest
Sunday around 7:40 p.m., officers with the Springfield Police. Department Street Crimes Unit attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the 3000 block of Sangamon Avenue. The vehicle continued to travel west bound, disregarding traffic control devices and striking a vehicle in the intersection of Piper Road and Sangamon Avenue.
wdbr.com
Tornado siren testing postponed
Springfield/Chatham – The Springfield Fire Department says due to today’s weather conditions, the Tornado Siren Test scheduled for this morning at 10:00 a.m. has been postponed. The department plans on testing the tornado sirens at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 3, weather permitting. The SFD tests the area tornado...
wdbr.com
Honoring #30
Lucas Otto was just twenty years old when he was tragically killed in a car accident on June 30th, 2022. One month later, his team, the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, celebrated Lucas’s life and honored his memory at Robin Roberts Stadium. “It was the fun thing about Lucas,” said Jamie...
Comments / 0