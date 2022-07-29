What's New on Amazon Prime Video in August 2022

collider.com
Related
Collider
“Trials and Tribble-ations” Remains a Star Trek Crossover Dream-Come-True
Who doesn’t love a crossover? In whatever shape or form, news of an impending crossover is exciting. At SDCC 2022, it was announced that the live-action show Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will cross over with the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks. Details are sparing, but we envision some “Scoobynatural” shenanigans for the Enterprise crew, and Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid could be donning cool wigs to bring Beckett Mariner and Brad Boimler to life in live-action.
Collider
Elisabeth Moss to Star in FX's Thriller Series 'The Veil'
FX has just announced a new limited series called The Veil that is set to star Emmy Award, Golden Globe, SAG, and PGA award-winning actor Elisabeth Moss. No release date for the series has yet been set as the series was just ordered by FX to stream exclusively on Hulu.
Collider
‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Directors The Daniels Sign Exclusive Deal With Universal Studios
It looks like Everything Everywhere All at Once is happening for the creative duo Daniels. Just after their film Everything Everywhere All at Once broke the $100 million dollar mark at the box office over the weekend, Universal Pictures today announced that they have entered into a five-year exclusive partnership Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the pair collectively known as the Daniels, along with their producing partner Jonathan Wang.
Collider
Logan Lerman Says He's "Really Excited" About 'Percy Jackson' Series on Disney+
Aside from his starring role in The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Logan Lerman is perhaps best known to audiences as the lead of the two Percy Jackson films adapted from Rick Riordan's novels of the same name. Starring as the titular demigod hero, Lerman made a name for himself in Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters before a third film was canned. But now that the franchise is being rebooted on Disney+, the star is expressing his excitement that a new generation of fans will get to experience the story.
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
How to Watch 'Industry' Season 2: Where to Stream the Finance Drama
There are lots of TV shows that have given us a glimpse into various professional settings. Mad Men showed us what goes on in the world of advertising, Suits took us into courtrooms, Grey’s Anatomy showed us how to open people up (literally and metaphorically) and in 2020, Industry showed us the world of finance through the eyes of four young graduates. Industry follows the journey of young graduates in banking and trading, who are trying to make their way in the financial world following the 2008 collapse as they all compete for a limited set of permanent roles at Pierpoint & Co, a prestigious investment bank in London.
Collider
From 'WandaVision' to 'Normal People': 7 of the Best Miniseries to Binge in a Day
If there is ever a need for a list of shows that are quick to watch, here is that list. A miniseries is intended to be a show with a full story in just a few episodes. Some popular series start as miniseries, but as their popularity grows, more seasons get made. For these series, their stories can endure compared to even the longest-running shows, with up to ten or even more seasons.
Collider
From 'Klaus' to 'Dolemite is My Name': 10 Underrated Netflix Original Films Worth Watching
The success of Netflix is something no one could have foreseen. Over the past few years, the streamer has become one of Hollywood’s most successful studios, rivaling the output of the likes of Disney, Warner Brothers, and more. They have brought out film after film, with a selection that ranges from mainstream rom-coms like To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before to critically acclaimed indie award winners like Roma. It’s safe to say that when it comes to movies, there’s something for everyone on Netflix.
Collider
Noah Hawley's 'Alien' Series Scripts Have Been Written
With this year's Television Critics Association summer press tour now underway, FX CEO John Landgraf has revealed that writer Noah Hawley has delivered his scripts for the upcoming untitled Alien series. According to a tweet from Alex Zalben, Landgraf also revealed that production for the show will begin some time...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
'The Resort': Luis Gerardo Méndez and the Cast Discuss the Key to Genre-Jumping and Navigating This Mystery
I’ll give you a brief synopsis of the new Peacock series, The Resort, but nothing will prepare you for the twists and turns this show takes throughout its eight-episode run. Created by Andy Siara, The Resort stars Cristin Milioti and William Jackson Harper as Emma and Noah, a married couple who head off to the Mayan Riviera to celebrate their anniversary. While there, they become aware of unsolved mysteries that took place 15 years prior and become obsessed with finding the truth. While that is very much the starting point of The Resort, that description barely scratches the surface of what Siara explores with this story, which is essentially a multi-generational tale of our relationship with time.
Collider
The Writers' Room for 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Has Begun
It’s hard to believe that it’s been a month since Stranger Things Season 4 finished its epic run. From its fantastic direction to the fantastic new characters to the further emphasis on slasher horror, The Duffer Brothers and Netflix gave genre fans one hell of an adventure. Season 4 left us on a cliffhanger, and now it has been announced that the writer’s room for season five has begun.
Collider
'Everybody Hates Chris' Gets Animated Reboot With Chris Rock Narrating
Chris Rock is back to tell the story of his teenage years again. The comedian's autobiographical sitcom Everbody Hates Chris is officially being rebooted in animated form for MTV Entertainment, according to Deadline. Following a straight-to-series order, the show, titled Everybody Still Hates Chris, is set to appear on both Comedy Central and Paramount+ with Rock returning to his role as the series narrator while also serving as executive producer. It also marks a reteaming of CBS Studios and 3 Arts Entertainment, who previously collaborated on Rock's original series.
Collider
‘Heathers: The Musical’ is Bringing "Big Fun" to the Roku Channel Next Month
The Roku Channel has announced that it will be premiering a live capture of the West End stage show Heathers: The Musical next month. Ahead of the show's release on September 16, Roku has released a short trailer from the recording, showcasing the three mean girls (no, not those mean girls) central to the show's title.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
'Never Have I Ever' Season 2 Recap: Everything You Need to Know Before Season 3
This original comedy series premiered in April 2020 on Netflix. Created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, Never Have I Ever is the story of Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) who is navigating life in high school in southern California. She is the child of Indian-American immigrants Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan) and Mohan (Sendhi Ramamurthy). When Mohan dies suddenly, Devi’s life is changed forever and her already strained relationship with Nalini is damaged further as they both struggle with their grief. Devi also regularly visits her therapist, Dr. Ryan (Niecy Nash) to try and cope with the loss of her father. Eventually, Devi’s cousin Kamala (Richa Moorjani) comes to stay with them as she studies at Caltech.
Collider
‘Mythic Quest’ Season 3: Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby and Megan Ganz Reveal New Details at SDCC
Shortly before the Mythic Quest cast took the San Diego Comic-Con stage in Ballroom 20 and showed a new trailer for Season 3, along with revealing the fall release date, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby and co-creator Megan Ganz stopped by the Collider studio to talk about making the fantastic Apple TV+ comedy series.
Collider
'Fargo' Season 5 to Begin Filming This Fall
FX’s award-winning series Fargo, created by Noah Hawley, is starting production on its fifth season this fall. The announcement came during the virtual Television Critics Association summer press tour, which is currently underway, and then reached audiences via Twitter. Based on the classic Coen brothers film of the same...
Collider
Colin Farrell Hopes Penguin Spin-Off Series Begins Filming in 2023
Rave critic reviews and thumping box office numbers were proof that DC fans were impressed with Matt Reeves's version of Gotham City in The Batman (2022). Fans were also impressed with Colin Farrell who played the movie's umbrella-loving villain Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin. The success and positive reception led to the character getting a spin-off series, The Penguin (working title).
Collider
Dolph Lundgren Responds to Sylvester Stallone's Criticisms of 'Rocky' Spin-off 'Drago'
Over the weekend it had seemed as though the on-screen feud between Sylvester Stallone and Dolph Lundgren's characters in the Rocky universe was extending to real life. Stallone had taken to social media to criticize the development of Drago, a spin-off to be centered on Lundgren's character Ivan Drago, and his son – Victor. While most of the criticism was directed at Rocky producer Irwin Winkle, the actor also expressed displeasure at Lundgren accepting a role in the spin-off behind his back. Lundgren has now come out to "set the record straight" clarifying that he was unaware of Stallone's non-involvement with the spin-off.
Collider
'The Flash': Michael Keaton Says He Returned as Batman to See How Fans Would React
Michael Keaton didn’t join the upcoming The Flash movie for fame or fortune, his reason was a lot more nuanced than that; he wanted to see how people would react to him coming back as Batman after 30 years. Speaking with Variety about the upcoming DC movie, Keaton discussed how superhero movies became a cultural phenomenon, making him curious about what it would mean to become Bruce Wayne again.
Collider
How to Watch 'Reservation Dogs': Where to Stream Season 2 Online
Throughout TV’s history, most teen shows have focused on the drama that comes from being a white, suburban middle-class teen. While these teenagers are by no means devoid of emotional stress and trauma, these shows fail to deal with other issues of race and class that affect so many other teens. By comparison, Reservation Dogs has been a breath of fresh air.
Collider
From 'True Grit' to 'The Road': 9 Movies Like ‘No Country for Old Men’
A faithful adaptation of the legendary novel by Cormac McCarthy, the neo-Western No Country for Old Men is an Academy Award-winning masterpiece. Many have revered the story for its many existential themes, including the ever-present conflict of good vs. evil and the inevitability of violence. In the film, Vietnam War veteran Llewelyn Moss (Josh Brolin) must defend himself against psychopathic hitman Anton Chigurh (Javier Bardem) when he takes a briefcase full of cash that Chigurh has been tasked to acquire. If you’re looking for movies similar to the classic that may live up to its morally complex plot, thought-provoking themes, and/or compelling villain, then check out the following list.
Comments / 0