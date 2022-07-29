Rt. 66 exhibit gets $500K grant

wdbr.com
Optimism from state Dems
One of the elder statesmen of Illinois politics is optimistic about Democrats’ prospects, despite the continued presence of former President Donald Trump. Former Congressman, onetime Democratic gubernatorial nominee, and former Southern Illinois University president Glenn Poshard says Illinois Democrats can withstand a red wave. “I think we’ve got to...
Hernandez new Dem state chair
A new leader is in place for Illinois Democrats. State Rep. Lisa Hernandez (pictured) (D-Cicero) succeeds U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly (D-Matteson), as some in the party – including Gov. JB Pritzker – said Kelly’s fund-raising abilities have been hampered by her status as a federal officeholder. “This...
