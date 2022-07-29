ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammondsport, NY

Hammondsport man arrested on Burglary, Robbery charges

By Cormac Clune
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ALRpE_0gxnYo4J00

URBANA, N.Y. (WETM) — A Hammondsport man has been arrested after he broke into a residence and forcibly stole property from another person, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

Richard Rosenkrans, 64, was arrested on July 27, 2022, by deputies of the Sheriff’s Office following an investigation of a reported break-in and robbery of a residence in Urbana, N.Y.

Elmira man pleads guilty to 2020 murder of Ramonn Driscoll

The Sheriff’s Office said that Rosenkrans entered a dwelling without permission and forcibly stole property from another person.

He was charged with Burglary in the Second Degree, and Robbery in the Second Degree, both class C Felonies. He was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 3

Related
WETM 18 News

Urbana teen arrested for strong-arm motel robbery

ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) – An Urbana teen has been arrested after a strong-arm robbery at a motel, during which one person was injured, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Morgan Abeel, 18, was arrested by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office on July 30 after an investigation into the robbery. The arrest report said that Abeel allegedly […]
ERWIN, NY
WETM 18 News

Wayland woman arrested for unlawful eviction

WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) — A Wayland woman was arrested earlier this week after she allegedly shut off the utilities for a rental property, according to State Police in Wayland. Shelia McIntosh, 40, was arrested on August 1, 2022. According to Police, she was arrested for shutting off the utilities to a rental property owned by […]
WAYLAND, NY
WETM 18 News

Man charged with assault, robbery for Corning dispute

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been arrested on assault and theft charges after a dispute in the City of Corning, according to police. Darryl Partridge, 44, was arrested on August 1, 2022 by the City of Corning Police Department. Police said that officers responded to a dispute during which Partridge allegedly stole property. […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

Two arrested for false theft report in Hammondsport

HAMMONDSPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Two men in Hammondsport have been arrested after police said they were involved in falsely reporting the theft of $20,000. Thomas Hoaglin (27) and Dylan Walker (24) of Hammondsport were arrested on July 29 after a joint investigation by New York State Police and the Village of Bath Police Department. According […]
HAMMONDSPORT, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hammondsport, NY
County
Steuben County, NY
Steuben County, NY
Crime & Safety
FL Radio Group

Cayuga County Man Leads Seneca Falls Police on Chase

A high-speed chase in Seneca Falls on Saturday came to an end over the weekend after the suspect drove down a dead-end street in the village. Police say they received a 9-1-1 call from a resident claiming 35-year-old John Bergenstock was attempting to force his way into her house and was allegedly threatening to kill her. After learning the police had been called, Bergenstock took off and tried to elude officers by driving down several side streets at a high rate of speed. The chase finally ended on Troup Street.
SENECA FALLS, NY
13 WHAM

Steuben County woman arrested after kids ingest edible marijuana

Hornellsville, N.Y. — A woman from Steuben County faces charges after two children allegedly ingested edible marijuana that belonged to her. Tattiana Irving, 26, was arrested July 26 in Hornellsville after the two children were hospitalized. According to the Steuben County Sheriff's Office, the children ingested marijuana that was...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Burglary#Murder#Nexstar Media Inc
NorthcentralPA.com

Burglary charges for couple accused of theft from abandoned home

Troy, Pa. — State Police in Towanda said they discovered stolen items in the back of a car after neighbors reported a man go into an abandoned house. Residents in the area saw Harold Dean Vandyke enter the abandoned house on July 16 just before 4 a.m. and called the state police barracks in Towanda to report him. Trooper Dane Smith arrived at the property near the 600 block of Knight Drive in Troy Township to witness Vandyke get into a Chevrolet Malibu. ...
TOWANDA, PA
NewsChannel 36

Corning to get new police chief

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY)--Corning will have a new police chief. The Corning City Council approved the upcoming appointment at this evening's meeting. First Lieutenant Kenzie Spaulding has served with the Corning Police Department since 1998. She started as a part-time police dispatcher then rose through the ranks as a police officer...
CORNING, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Woman has $1,000 stolen in wallet theft

An elderly woman recently had her wallet stolen while in Cortland, according to a New York State Police (NYSP) report. According to the report, the woman realized her wallet was gone after some time. The woman then discovered her credit card was used by two suspects at the Walgreens in Dryden and Target in Lansing.
CORTLAND, NY
iheart.com

Indictment Handed Up in Remington St. Shooting

A Rochester man has been indicted in a shooting on the city's north side two months ago. 46-year-old Luis Osorio now faces attempted murder, assault, and 2 weapons charges. Police say he shot a man in his 30s on Remington Street, near Borchard Street on June 1st. The victim suffered...
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsChannel 36

Fire Destroys Camper in Yates County

POTTER, N.Y. (WENY) - A fire that took place July 31st in the town of Potter destroyed a camper. Yates County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of a camper fire in the town of Potter. The Potter Fire Department was able to put out the flames, but the camper was a complete loss.
YATES COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira Police appoint new Deputy Chief, welcome new officer

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department has appointed a new Deputy Chief and welcomed a new officer Monday morning. Kristen Thorne, 41, was promoted to Deputy Chief of the Elmira Police Department outside City Hall on August 1. According to the press release from EPD, Thorne was relieved of his position as Captain […]
ELMIRA, NY
waynetimes.com

State Troopers, Violent Felony Squad and U.S. Marshals, arrest man in Wolcott

On Monday (7/25) at 11 p.m. a combined force including State Troopers out of Wolcott, the State Police Violent Felony Squad out of Rochester and U.S. Marshals descended on the Port Bay RV Campgrounds in the Town of Wolcott. The police found their man, David Richards, age 46, residing at...
waynetimes.com

Eight month case comes to a close with arrest of Town of Rose man

It was a frustrating case that took eight months to end in an arrest. A $35,000 Caterpiller skid steer, stolen from a contracted Ohio tree surgeon working at 1335 Floodman Road in Palmyra disappeared from the site. State Troopers had a hunch that a day worker may have been behind...
ROSE, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Wrong place, wrong time: Drug raid on home turns up unrelated stolen truck

Athens, Pa. — When Athens Police executed a raid on a residence near the 1200 block of Weaver Road in Bradford County on July 7, they also inadvertently discovered a stolen truck. Angela Marie Roof, 39, of Towanda, was briefly taken into custody after she was stopped from leaving a home she was visiting during a drug raid on the property. Roof was released from custody later in the night. ...
ATHENS, PA
NewsChannel 36

Four People Arrested For Stealing Vehicle From Ithaca Mall

LANSING, N.Y. (WENY) - Four people, three of them teens, have been arrested after police say they stole a vehicle from the Shops at Ithaca Mall. On Monday, at around 2:30 PM, Tompkins County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the area of the Shops at Ithaca Mall for a report of a stolen vehicle.
LANSING, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy