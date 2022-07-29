ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Porch Fest donates to Taylor Widmer Memorial Fund

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Porch Fest OBKY in Owensboro has made a nice donation to the Taylor Widmer Memorial Fund. The check presentation was held July 28 at Independence Bank.

Sixteen-year-old Taylor Widmer was killed in an August 2014 auto accident. Porch Fest is a music festival held in downtown Owensboro. Each year, organizers choose a local charity to donate all its merchandise proceeds. Taylor’s mother, Andrea, said Taylor’s love of music made this contribution even more special.

“Taylor loved entertaining. He loved singing. He could sing very well. He loved singing. This was an event that he would have definitely been involved in and maybe even somehow helped coordinate.” Andrea Widmer said.

Porch Fest OBKY is expected to return to Owensboro again next year.

WEHT/WTVW

Nonprofit raising money for homeless youth

Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) — With school shopping getting underway, one local non-profit group decided to take advantage of the back to school crowd and ramp up their donation efforts. Foster Care in the U.S is a non-profit based out of Evansville. They camped outside Walmart on Red Bank Road today for a fundraiser and donation […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EVSC Board President meets with Amy Word

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — EVSC Board of School Trustees President Chris Kiefer says he has met with Amy Word. She was taken into custody over the weekend after an investigation revealed alleged drug activity at a bar she owned. Later that afternoon, she was asked to resign from the board. Two days later, President Chris […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Riverboat cruise docking in Evansville Aug. 8

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A riverboat tour is coming to the Evansville riverfront this month. As we first reported, American Cruise Lines’ American Heritage will be docking at the old LST dock on Monday, August 8. Visit Evansville officials say it’s a traditional paddleboat with 150 passengers. We’re...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Healthcare officials warn of high COVID-19 community level in Evansville area

There's a new coronavirus warning from healthcare officials in the Evansville, Indiana area. Officials with Deaconess said Monday that the current COVID-19 community levels in Warrick and Vanderburgh counties was "High." Monday's message from Deaconess urges residents in those communities to take several precautionary measures against the spread of the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Crews working on drain replacement on KY 176

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews will be putting in a new drain on Kentucky 176 in Muhlenberg County. That’s between Riverside Road and PM Haul Road. Officials say this work zone could be in place for two days. Drivers will want to find another way around.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Over 20,000 without power in the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As severe storms roll through the Tri-State, thousands of people have been left without power. Both Kentucky and Indiana have been impacted by the outrages. As of 6:00 a.m. , CenterPoint Energy reports over 20,00 members are effected by outages. At the same time, Kenergy says over 2,200 customers have been […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

